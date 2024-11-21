iifl-logo-icon 1
UPL Ltd Board Meeting

546.5
(-0.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:56 PM

UPL CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Nov 202418 Nov 2024
Inter alia, to consider, discuss and decide on various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms such as the determination of the rights issue price and related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date, timing of the rights issue and other related matters. UPL Limited has informed the Exchange that the Rights issue Committee of Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 20, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1 : 8, i.e 1 Equity Share for every 8 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 360 per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
UPL Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find attached Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
UPL Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 2nd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20243 May 2024
UPL Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Conclusion of Board Meeting for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
UPL Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Please find attached letter dated 2nd February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

UPL: Related News

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.

UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, etc.

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia's PT Excel Meg

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

28 Aug 2024|02:55 PM

This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

