Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

Inter alia, to consider, discuss and decide on various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms such as the determination of the rights issue price and related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date, timing of the rights issue and other related matters. UPL Limited has informed the Exchange that the Rights issue Committee of Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 20, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 1 : 8, i.e 1 Equity Share for every 8 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 360 per share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

UPL Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find attached Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

UPL Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 2nd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 3 May 2024

UPL Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Conclusion of Board Meeting for the quarter and Financial year ended 31st March,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024