|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|21 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|1:8
|358
|1:8 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
|1:8 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that UPL LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE UPL LIMITED (512070) RECORD DATE 26.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 358/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 08 (Eight) Equity Shares held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 26/11/2024 DR-764/2024-2025 *Issue Price of Rs.360/- is payable as Rs.90/- per share on Application and Rs.270/- per share on One or more Additional Calls. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.11.2024)
Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.Read More
This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.Read More
This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.