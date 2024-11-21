iifl-logo-icon 1
UPL Ltd Rights

551.7
(0.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

UPL CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateRight Issue DateRecord DateRights RatioPremiumRemark
Rights21 Nov 202426 Nov 202426 Nov 20241:83581:8 Rights Issue of Equity Shares
1:8 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that UPL LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE UPL LIMITED (512070) RECORD DATE 26.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 358/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 08 (Eight) Equity Shares held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 26/11/2024 DR-764/2024-2025 *Issue Price of Rs.360/- is payable as Rs.90/- per share on Application and Rs.270/- per share on One or more Additional Calls. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.11.2024)

UPL: Related News

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.

UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

28 Aug 2024|02:55 PM

This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

