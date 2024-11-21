1:8 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that UPL LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE UPL LIMITED (512070) RECORD DATE 26.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 358/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 08 (Eight) Equity Shares held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 26/11/2024 DR-764/2024-2025 *Issue Price of Rs.360/- is payable as Rs.90/- per share on Application and Rs.270/- per share on One or more Additional Calls. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.11.2024)