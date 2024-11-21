iifl-logo-icon 1
UPL Ltd AGM

544.9
(0.56%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:07:22 AM

UPL CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
AGM 27/08/2024 Intimation regarding 40th Annual General Meeting and Book Closure for Dividend payment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) Please find attached letter dated 27th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

UPL: Related News

UPL plans to raise ₹3,378 Crore via rights issue

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.

UPL to pare 12.5% stake in Advanta for $350 Million

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

28 Aug 2024|02:55 PM

This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

