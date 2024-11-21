|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 May 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|-
|1
|50
|Final
|UPL Limited - 512070 - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2024 the Board has recommended dividend of 50% i.e. Re. 1/- per equity share on equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting
Revenue for the quarter climbed by 9% to ₹11,090 Crore, up from ₹10,170 Crore in the same time last year.Read More
This is the second investment by a worldwide investor in Advanta, following KKR's $300 Million investment in October 2022.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.Read More
This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
