Businesses can make effective products, provide quality services and ensure their customer experience is supreme. However, one thing that is usually missing when looking at a company’s success is their cash flow or how much capital they have to expand. Expansion is the fundamental factor for a company to ensure sustainability and increased profitability. If a company does not expand, it becomes stagnant when its competitors find new customers, new territories, and new opportunities to grow their business. One more factor which is influenced by the expansion of a company is its stock price. If investors see no growth potential for a company shortly, they avoid buying its shares leading to the prices trading sideways.
For a company to expand, the most important thing is capital. Expansion requires opening a new factory, buying new equipment, hiring new employees, and investing in marketing or advertising. To ensure that the company has the needed capital, it can either borrow from the banks, raise capital through IPO, or issue bonds.
This blog details the last option where the company issues bonds to raise capital and cover the current or future expenses of the company.
bonds are debt instruments, which implies that they work on the principle of loans, where a company issues bonds to borrow money from the lender, also called the bondholder. The company promises the lender a regular predetermined interest on the principal amount. In bond terms, this interest rate is called a coupon. However, some bonds do not have a fixed coupon rate as it fluctuates based on several predetermined benchmarks. These types of bonds are known as floating rate bonds.
Similar to most things in the secondary market, bond yields also depend on the supply and demand equilibrium. Bonds yield has an inverse relationship with bond prices. For example, if you have a bond with a 5-year maturity, a 5% coupon rate, and a face value of Rs 10,000. Each year the bond will pay you interest of Rs 500. Now, if the interest rates in the market rise above 5%, investors will not buy your bonds but buy the new ones that come with an interest rate higher than 5%
As a result, you will have to lower the price of your bond to increase its yield. When you lower the price, the coupon rate increases because of the lower face value, thus increasing the bond’s yield.
This is how bond yields fall and rise based on the prevailing interest rates in the market.
Generally, bonds come with a fixed coupon or interest rate. For example, you can buy a bond of Rs 10,000 with a coupon rate of 5%. In the case of such a bond, you will be paid an annual interest amount of Rs 500 by the bond issuer. This interest is constant and does not fluctuate based on the current interest rate of the market.
However, a floating rate bond is a debt instrument that does not have a fixed coupon rate, but its interest rate fluctuates based on the benchmark the bond is drawn. Benchmarks are market instruments that influence the overall economy. For example, repo rate or reverse repo rate can be set as benchmarks for a floating rate bond.
Floating rate bonds make up a significant part of the Indian bond market and are majorly issued by the government. For example, the RBI issued a floating rate bond in 2020 with interest payable every six months. After six months, the interest rate is re-fixed by the RBI. The benchmark for the floating rate bond is 35 points higher than the prevailing National Saving Certificate (NSC) interest rate.
The current interest rate for the National Savings Certificate is 6.8%. Hence, the interest rate for the RBI’s floating rate bond is 6.8% + .35% = 7.15%.
Generally, a floating rate bond is issued by the government, financial institutions, and corporations with two to five years of maturity. Depending on a floating bond rate, its interest payable time may be quarterly, semi-annually, or annually.
A floating rate bond is mainly classified into two types:
Investors buy floating-rate bonds because of their flexibility to reflect the current interest rate of the market. If the interest rate of the benchmark rises, the interest rate payable for the floating rate bond rises too. However, as it is with any other debt instrument, floating-rate bonds in India are also not without their disadvantages.
Here are the advantages of floating-rate bonds:
Here are the disadvantages of floating-rate bonds:
An adjustment in the interest payments for the floating rate bond is pegged to a benchmark, like the MIBOR (Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate). Consider an example of a 3-year bond with an interest rate set as MIBOR + 2%. Assuming MIBOR is 5%, this bond will pay 7% as its initial interest. In the subsequent period, if MIBOR goes up to 6%, then the interest has to be adjusted to 8%.
This means floating rate bonds become relatively attractive in an interest-rate-rising environment as their yields are higher than that of the fixed rate bonds, though less appealing in interest rate falling situations.
Investing in floating-rate bonds in India is an easy and excellent hedge against changes in interest rates. The following is how you go about it:
Floating rate bonds are a great way to realize a high amount of interest if you feel that the market interest rates may climb shortly. However, as floating rate bonds also pose some risks, it is always better that you consult a financial advisor before buying a floating rate bond in India. Now that you know the floating rate bond definition, you can consider diversifying your portfolio by buying floating rate bonds.
You can also consult the financial advisors at IIFL to discuss various financial strategies and make informed decisions based on valuable insights. The financial advisors will allow you to choose among various available floating-rate bonds and make the highest return possible based on their benchmark instrument. Visit IIFL’s website or download the IIFL Markets app from the app store to learn more about bonds and how they can allow you to increase your profits and manage portfolio health.
Yes, floating rate bonds may have interest rate risk. This is because the interest rate of the floating rate bond may not rise as fast as the market interest rates in a rising interest environment. It all entirely depends on the performance of the benchmark rate. If the performance is not a par, the floating rate bond may underperform the overall market.
The adjustment time of any floating rate bond is pre-specified in the bond details. The adjustment time differs from bond to bond. Some issuers adjust the floating rates quarterly, some semi-annually, and the rest may do it annually.
Floating-rate bonds are a good investment if you are looking to be protected against the rising interest rates because their returns are adjusted according to market rates. They provide a steady income and reduced interest rate risk but may give lower returns when rates are stable or falling. Therefore, evaluate your risk tolerance and market outlook before investing.
Floating rate bonds are issued by corporations and governments in volatile interest rate environments. These have the effect of reducing long-term interest rate risk and align payouts with market rates. They are appealing when fixed-rate borrowing would be more expensive or less attractive to investors.
The choice depends on market conditions and your goals. Fixed-rate bonds provide predictable returns, which are ideal in low-interest-rate environments. Floating rate bonds adjust with market rates, protecting against rising rates but less stable in declining rate scenarios. Choose based on your risk preference and interest rate outlook.
