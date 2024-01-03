To have expertise in investing and making profits, you need to be well-versed with all trading terminologies. Among various investment instruments that can allow you to earn hefty returns, Over-the-Counter or OTC derivatives are one of them. If you are unaware of such an investment, this blog will shed light on What are OTC Derivatives. However, before you move on to learn about OTC derivatives, you need to learn about derivatives trading.

Types of OTC Derivatives Market Over-the-counter derivatives trading is conducted through dealer networks, and these derivatives are frequently referred to as unlisted stocks. The broker/dealer network conducts OTC derivatives trade through direct negotiation in which the two parties agree upon the terms. There can be two types of OTC derivatives market: Inter-dealer Markets:: Here, over-the-counter trading is conducted between different dealers. They negotiate prices to hedge against risks. Customer Market: Here, over-the-counter trading is conducted between a dealer and a customer. Dealers provide the prices for buying and selling of derivatives to the customers, which are agreed upon by the customers.

Differences Between Exchange Traded Derivatives and OTC derivatives. Factor Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) Over the Counter Derivatives (OTC) Nature of Transaction Transactions occur on a formal exchange, acting as an intermediary. Private agreements between two or more parties without a centralised exchange. Price Transparency Prices are transparent and publicly available. Prices lack transparency and can be difficult to ascertain. Market Participants Involves retail and institutional investors, market makers, and authorized participants. Primarily involves financial institutions, hedge funds, and large investors. Execution Speed It may be slower due to price matching and potential network delays. Generally faster as trades occur directly between parties. Liquidity Higher liquidity due to a larger number of participants in the market. Liquidity depends on the size and frequency of trades between parties. Regulation Subject to strict regulatory oversight by agencies like the SEC or CFTC. Minimal regulation, with no central authority overseeing transactions. Margin in Trade The exchange rules set margin requirements. Collateral is negotiated privately between the parties involved. Costs Typically lower due to price competition and volume discounts. Often higher due to the lack of price competition in private negotiations.

Types of OTC Derivatives Over-the-counter trading can be of the following types based on the below-listed underlying assets: 1. Credit Derivatives Credit derivatives are financial instruments that allow one party to transfer the credit risk of an underlying asset to another party without exchanging the asset itself. Common examples include Credit Default Swaps (CDS) and Credit Linked Notes (CLNs), which help manage exposure to credit risk. 2. Interest Rate Derivatives These derivatives derive their value from interest rates, interest rate instruments, or interest rate indices. The most prevalent form of interest rate derivatives in the OTC market is swaps, which facilitate the exchange of cash flows based on different interest rates. 3. Commodity Derivatives A commodity derivative contract is based on the price of an underlying commodity, which can include both agricultural and non-agricultural products. These contracts allow investors to hedge against price fluctuations in various commodities. 4. Equity Derivatives Equity derivatives are financial contracts whose value is linked to underlying equity securities. The most common OTC equity derivative is options, which provide investors with the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell shares at a predetermined price. 5. Currency Derivatives Currency derivatives include futures and options contracts that involve trading specific quantities of currency pairs at future dates. They are similar to stock options and are often used for hedging against foreign exchange risks. Types Of Risks That Can Be Managed Using OTC Derivatives:

Over-the-counter market trade in derivatives can allow for hedging against three types of risks: 1. Interest Rate Risk: Here, an interest rate swap between the trading parties allows the interest rate to be fixed, switching from a floating interest rate. 2. Currency Risk: The exchange rate is fixed or locked using OTC derivatives, thus allowing the trading parties to hedge against currency rate fluctuations. Import and export companies can benefit from using OTC currency derivatives. 3. Commodity Price Risk : Here, the trading parties lock the future selling price of a commodity.

Advantages Of OTC Derivatives The benefits of over-the-counter trading include: It allows small companies to engage in trade without being listed on stock exchanges. These companies can also stand to benefit from lesser financial and administrative costs compared to companies listed on stock exchanges.

It can be used for hedging, transferring trading risks, and as leverage for business operations.

It can allow for increased flexibility as the companies don’t have to abide by the standardised norms vis-a-vis exchange-traded derivatives.

It can allow companies to provide stable prices to their customers. Disadvantages Of OTC Derivatives Over-the-counter trading has some disadvantages as well. Here’s a look: Any OTC contract runs the associated risk of credit or default as there is no central mechanism to clear and settle the transactions.

Any OTC contract is fraught with inherent and systemic risks in the absence of standardised regulations and norms.

