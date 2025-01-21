iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Trump's Tariff Talks with Canada and Mexico Spark Dollar Surge

21 Jan 2025 , 10:25 AM

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s vague suggestion that the United States may soon slap tariffs on Canada and Mexico, the dollar recovered in turbulent Asian trade on Tuesday.

Trump did not provide any further details, but he was quoted as adding that his administration was considering 25% tariffs that might be announced on February 1.

The remarks were unexpected because officials had previously indicated that any new tariffs would be applied in a “measured” manner, which would have greatly benefited currencies that were exposed to trading. A subsequent memo only instructed agencies to look into and address ongoing trade deficits.

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso fell precipitously as a result of the market reaction, which helped the dollar offset Monday’s losses. The peso gained 1.3%, and the dollar increased 1.2% to 1.4475 Canadian dollars.

After dropping 1.2% overnight—the biggest daily fall since late 2023—the dollar index recovered 0.6% to 108.65.

After peaking at $1.0434, the euro dropped back to $1.0364. Trump’s tariffs have been viewed as primarily targeting the EU, which has a significant trade surplus with the US.

After hitting a five-week low at 154.90, the dollar recovered 0.3% against the Japanese yen to 156.06.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dollar
  • Euro
  • FOREX
  • Trump
  • Yen
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RBL Bank Q3 Profit Plunges 86% YoY Amid Surging Provisions

RBL Bank Q3 Profit Plunges 86% YoY Amid Surging Provisions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|01:31 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 21, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 21, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|01:25 PM
Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Despite Tax Refund Win

Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Despite Tax Refund Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|12:09 PM
Glenmark Launches Injectable Anticoagulant

Glenmark Launches Injectable Anticoagulant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|12:03 PM
Jio Financial Posts Q3 Growth, Expands Digital Services

Jio Financial Posts Q3 Growth, Expands Digital Services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|11:09 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.