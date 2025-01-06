Zensar Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
430.3
373.2
304.1
256.78
Depreciation
-88.3
-89.4
-81.38
-46.1
Tax paid
-109.5
-83.6
-73.06
-64.2
Working capital
329.7
0.49
182.91
-9.22
Other operating items
Operating
562.2
200.69
332.57
137.26
Capital expenditure
11.9
-31.05
291.46
157.19
Free cash flow
574.1
169.63
624.03
294.45
Equity raised
3,506.5
3,056.71
2,505.56
2,152.65
Investing
-76.9
361.16
26.65
32.66
Financing
412.6
219.4
-9.35
-9.01
Dividends paid
0
27.1
0
53.9
Net in cash
4,416.3
3,834
3,146.89
2,524.65
