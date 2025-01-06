iifl-logo-icon 1
Zensar Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

771.7
(-2.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Zensar Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

430.3

373.2

304.1

256.78

Depreciation

-88.3

-89.4

-81.38

-46.1

Tax paid

-109.5

-83.6

-73.06

-64.2

Working capital

329.7

0.49

182.91

-9.22

Other operating items

Operating

562.2

200.69

332.57

137.26

Capital expenditure

11.9

-31.05

291.46

157.19

Free cash flow

574.1

169.63

624.03

294.45

Equity raised

3,506.5

3,056.71

2,505.56

2,152.65

Investing

-76.9

361.16

26.65

32.66

Financing

412.6

219.4

-9.35

-9.01

Dividends paid

0

27.1

0

53.9

Net in cash

4,416.3

3,834

3,146.89

2,524.65

