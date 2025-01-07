iifl-logo-icon 1
Zensar Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

774.9
(0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,628.9

1,361.8

1,370.3

1,285.81

yoy growth (%)

19.61

-0.62

6.57

1.05

Raw materials

-4.2

-7.1

-8.77

0

As % of sales

0.25

0.52

0.64

0

Employee costs

-1,047.1

-776.8

-809.13

-749.25

As % of sales

64.28

57.04

59.04

58.27

Other costs

-163

-167.4

-235.06

-284.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10

12.29

17.15

22.1

Operating profit

414.6

410.5

317.34

252.27

OPM

25.45

30.14

23.15

19.61

Depreciation

-88.3

-89.4

-81.38

-46.1

Interest expense

-29.7

-21.8

-23.3

-12.14

Other income

133.7

73.9

91.44

62.75

Profit before tax

430.3

373.2

304.1

256.78

Taxes

-109.5

-83.6

-73.06

-64.2

Tax rate

-25.44

-22.4

-24.02

-25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

320.8

289.6

231.04

192.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

320.8

289.6

231.04

192.58

yoy growth (%)

10.77

25.34

19.97

6.85

NPM

19.69

21.26

16.86

14.97

