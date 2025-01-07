Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,628.9
1,361.8
1,370.3
1,285.81
yoy growth (%)
19.61
-0.62
6.57
1.05
Raw materials
-4.2
-7.1
-8.77
0
As % of sales
0.25
0.52
0.64
0
Employee costs
-1,047.1
-776.8
-809.13
-749.25
As % of sales
64.28
57.04
59.04
58.27
Other costs
-163
-167.4
-235.06
-284.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10
12.29
17.15
22.1
Operating profit
414.6
410.5
317.34
252.27
OPM
25.45
30.14
23.15
19.61
Depreciation
-88.3
-89.4
-81.38
-46.1
Interest expense
-29.7
-21.8
-23.3
-12.14
Other income
133.7
73.9
91.44
62.75
Profit before tax
430.3
373.2
304.1
256.78
Taxes
-109.5
-83.6
-73.06
-64.2
Tax rate
-25.44
-22.4
-24.02
-25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
320.8
289.6
231.04
192.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
320.8
289.6
231.04
192.58
yoy growth (%)
10.77
25.34
19.97
6.85
NPM
19.69
21.26
16.86
14.97
