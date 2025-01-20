Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.22
-9.57
34.55
1.7
Op profit growth
-4.13
35.05
38.94
-4.43
EBIT growth
13.8
22.73
16.58
4.71
Net profit growth
38.76
13.88
9.06
2.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.46
18.1
12.12
11.74
EBIT margin
14.35
14.16
10.43
12.04
Net profit margin
9.8
7.93
6.29
7.77
RoCE
21.11
20.52
20.69
22.08
RoNW
4.13
3.38
3.5
3.84
RoA
3.6
2.87
3.12
3.56
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.66
13.61
12.05
54.79
Dividend per share
5
3.6
2.8
12
Cash EPS
10.23
5.55
4.62
39.21
Book value per share
118.78
103.81
92.71
370.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.69
20.15
7.17
3.28
P/CEPS
35.9
49.38
18.7
4.59
P/B
3.09
2.64
0.93
0.48
EV/EBIDTA
9.81
8.22
2.96
8.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
9.03
0
22.31
Tax payout
-26.54
-26.12
-27.72
-29.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
59.58
60.54
57.08
69.02
Inventory days
0
4.54
8.73
12.84
Creditor days
-27.86
-29.18
-22.66
-24.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-17.26
-10
-7.21
-16.5
Net debt / equity
-0.19
-0.14
-0.08
-0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-0.79
-0.5
-0.36
-0.54
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-2.59
-3.13
-3.75
-3.1
Employee costs
-60.67
-56.92
-56.13
-54.87
Other costs
-21.25
-21.83
-27.98
-30.27
