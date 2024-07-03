Zensar Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,672.2
3,635.6
3,089.9
2,905.1
3,163.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,672.2
3,635.6
3,089.9
2,905.1
3,163.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
106.7
75.6
65.4
18.8
72.3
Total Income
3,778.9
3,711.2
3,155.3
2,923.9
3,236.19
Total Expenditure
3,003.5
3,259.2
2,597.7
2,440.9
2,798.45
PBIDT
775.4
452
557.6
483
437.74
Interest
18.1
21.5
26.5
41.4
43.33
PBDT
757.3
430.5
531.1
441.6
394.41
Depreciation
110.1
147.9
136.7
130.2
117.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
182
77.4
107.3
111.5
81.5
Deferred Tax
-26.5
-3.2
-3.7
-16.4
-4.32
Reported Profit After Tax
491.7
208.4
290.8
216.3
199.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
4.4
4.6
5.69
Net Profit after Minority Interest
491.7
208.4
286.4
211.7
193.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-31.13
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
491.7
208.4
286.4
242.83
193.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
21.71
9.21
12.68
9.39
8.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
75
75
60
50
Equity
45.3
45.3
45.2
45.1
45.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.11
12.43
18.04
16.62
13.83
PBDTM(%)
20.62
11.84
17.18
15.2
12.46
PATM(%)
13.38
5.73
9.41
7.44
6.3
