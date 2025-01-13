Zensar Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.3
45.3
45.2
45.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,635.3
2,257.4
2,036.6
1,790.6
Net Worth
2,680.6
2,302.7
2,081.8
1,835.7
Minority Interest
Debt
117.3
163.7
193.2
219.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
43.8
48.4
10.4
2.5
Total Liabilities
2,841.7
2,514.8
2,285.4
2,057.6
Fixed Assets
258.8
326.1
390.7
414
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,589.2
1,142.3
567.9
644.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
53.3
61
24.7
27.6
Networking Capital
693.9
675.8
868.7
544.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
777.8
720.8
929.1
656.6
Debtor Days
208.19
175.98
Other Current Assets
257
259.1
223.8
129.9
Sundry Creditors
-82
-72.3
-119.7
-94.6
Creditor Days
26.82
25.35
Other Current Liabilities
-258.9
-231.8
-164.5
-147.5
Cash
246.5
309.6
433.4
426.8
Total Assets
2,841.7
2,514.8
2,285.4
2,057.6
