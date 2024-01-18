|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|7
|350
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend at INR 7 each (350%) per equity share of INR 2 each, for FY 2023-24, subject to approval by Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The record date for the purpose shall be announced in due course.
|Dividend
|22 Jan 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|2
|100
|Interim
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the company at its meeting held today inter-alia approved the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and Limited Review report thereon. Declaration of Interim Dividend of INR 2.00 per equity share of INR 2 each (i.e., 100% for FY 2023-24)
