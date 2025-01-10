To the Members of Zensar Technologies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Zensar Technologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India togetherwith the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in Notes 2.1(a) and 3 (a) to the standalone financial statements) The Company engages into various contracts for software development, and maintenance of software/hardware and related services. The contracts with customers have defined delivery milestones with agreed scope of work and pricing for each milestone based on the nature of service. On the basis of scope of work and terms, the pricing arrangement of these contracts is time and material and/or fixed price. Our audit procedures include the following: 1. Obtained the understanding of the processes, systems and the controls implemented by the Company for recording and computing revenue and the associated contract assets and unearned revenue; and assessed the appropriateness of accounting policy with Ind AS 115. 2. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of managements key internal financial controls around revenue recognition; Revenue from fixed price, where the performance obligation is satisfied over a period of time has been recognised using the percentage of completion computed as per the input method based on Companys estimate of total contract costs. Use of percentage -of-completion method requires the determination the actual efforts or costs expended to date as proportion of estimated total efforts or costs to be incurred. 3. Tested sample revenue contracts and performed the following procedures to assess whether revenue is appropriately recognised as per principles of Ind AS 115 : a) Evaluated managements assessment with respect to identification of performance obligation; Revenue from time and material contracts is recognised basis the time spent by employee/vendors on a contract as approved by the project manager. Such services are recognised as and when the services are rendered and/or approved by the customers. b) Agreed the transaction price to the underlying contracts; c) In case of time and material type contract, tested samples to verify whether revenue has been correctly recorded based on approved effort estimate by project manager and where applicable, is backed by customer acceptances wherever revenue is invoiced to the customer; We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter since : • There is an inherent and presumed fraud risk around the revenue recognition considering application of revenue recognition standard is complex and involves number of key judgements and estimates mainly in identifying performance obligations, related transaction price (including estimates of variable consideration) and estimating the future cost to completion of the fixed price contracts, which is used to determine the percentage of completion of the relevant performance obligation; d) In respect of fixed price type contracts, tested samples to verify whether management has appropriately accrued revenue as per milestones defined in the contract with necessary approvals and the estimated cost to complete the contract is appropriate; e) Assessed aging of unbilled revenue as on the balance sheet date and in case of aged items obtained reasons for delays if any and expected timelines for invoicing of the same. • Time and material contracts are billed basis approval of effort estimate by project manager and also through customer acceptances in certain cases; and f) Performed analytical procedures on unbilled revenue and customer margins and obtained reasons for significant variations in customer margins as compared to contracted margin if any. • At year end, significant amount of unbilled revenue related to these contracts are recognised on the balance sheet. 4. Obtained and read the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements. Impairment assessment of Goodwill (as described in Notes 2.1(f), 3(f) and 33 to the standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the Company has a goodwill of INR 956 million pertaining to various business combinations undertaken at a group level in the previous years. The carrying value of goodwill is tested as a whole annually for impairment using discounted cash flow models of recoverable value compared to the carrying value of assets. A deficit between recoverable value and carrying value would result in impairment. Determination of recoverable amount is complex and typically requires a high level of judgment. Our audit procedures include the following: 1. Assessed managements evaluation of identification of cash-generating units (CGU) and allocation of goodwill to the respective CGU. 2. Tested design and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls over the impairment assessment process. 3. Involved our specialists who evaluated the appropriateness of the model used and assessed the key assumptions of the cash flow forecasts including discount rates and terminal growth rates used; in consideration of current and estimated future economic conditions. The key assumptions to the impairment testing model includes: • Projected revenue growth, operating margins and operating cash flows during the forecasted period, • Long-term growth rate beyond explicit forecast period and in perpetuity; and 4. Compared previous forecasts to actual results for the past two financial years to assess the historical accuracy of the forecasting process. • Discount rate used 5. Analyzed the consistency of cash flow forecasts with estimates presented to the Board as part of the Budgeting process. Due to the inherent uncertainty associated with these assumptions and because of the materiality of the balance to the standalone financial statements of the Company, the matter is considered a key audit matter. 6. Assessed recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity analysis of key assumptions. 7. Traced the goodwill amounts to the impairment working performed on a CGU basis at the group level. 8. Tested the arithmetic accuracy of the models 9. Obtained and read the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements. Migration to a new information technology (IT) system during the year The Company used Oracle EBS as its primary ERP which was upgraded to Oracle Fusion in October 2023. The Companys financial accounting and reporting systems are highly dependent on the effective working of their IT systems. The changes in IT systems represent a financial reporting risk as controls and processes that have been established and embedded over a number of years are likely to be revisited. The audit approach relies on the effectiveness of automated controls of these applications and controls around interface of systems. While transitioning to the new IT system, robustness of IT general and application controls is critical to assess that changes to applications and underlying data are made in an appropriate manner. Accordingly, we have identified the migration as a key audit matter. Our audit procedures performed with the assistance of our IT specialists included: 1. Obtained an understanding of the changes in the IT environment, IT Infrastructure and the ERP system. 2. Obtained an understanding of the process followed by the Company for implementing the new IT system- Oracle Fusion; and migration of data from erstwhile Oracle EBS to Oracle Fusion. 3. Tested IT general controls related to user and application controls, change management controls, data backup and audit trail. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the IT General Controls (ITGCs) and business processes post migration (both automated and manual) of Oracle Fusion, evaluated the impact of results in planning our audit procedures, and communicated any identified deficiencies to the management including those charged with governance. 4. Performed testing on a combination of compensating controls or remediated controls and/or performed alternative audit procedures, wherever necessary. 5. In relation to the system migration, evaluated the design and tested the controls specifically established over the implementation of Oracle Fusion. 6. Performed independent verification of the data migration and reconciliation between Oracle EBS and Oracle Fusion for a sample of general ledger and sub-ledgers to confirm completeness and accuracy.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash

flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except a) that the back-up of books of account was kept by the service provider in servers physically located in India at least on a weekly basis for the period beginning October 1, 2023 till March 31, 2024 as more fully explained in Note 38 to the standalone financial statements; and b) for the matters stated in the paragraph i (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated respectively in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 29 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The management has representedthat, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 37 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, includingforeign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 37 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

As stated in note 10(a)(ii) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The Company has migrated to a new accounting software from legacy accounting software during the year. Based on our examination which included test checks, andas explained in note 39 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining the books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail did not operate throughout the year for certain relevant transactions including master data in regard to both the accounting software; and the underlying database in legacy accounting software. Further, in the absence of sufficient information relating to underlying database of new accounting software in the audit report provided by the service organisation, we are unable to assess whether the audit trail feature has operated throughout the year.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of both the accounting software for the part which was operating throughout the year.

Annexure 1 - Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Zensar Technologies Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us andgiven by the Company and the books of account and recordsexamined by us in the normal course of audit and to the bestof our knowledge and belief, we state that :

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained properrecords showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i) (a) (B) The Company has maintained proper recordsshowing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(i) (b) Property, Plant and Equipment have beenphysically verified by the management during the current year in accordance with a regular planned programme of verifying them over a period of two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(i) (c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties(other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(i) (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plantand Equipment (including Right of use assets) or Intangible Assets during the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(i) (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pendingagainst the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not require

maintenance of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR Five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, the quarterly returns and statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The Company do not have sanctionedworking capital limits in excess of INR Five crores in aggregate from financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided interest free loans to other parties (i.e., employees) as follows:

Particulars Loans (INR in million) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Others (i.e., employees) 12 Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date - Others (i.e., employees) 4

Other than the above the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iii) (b) The terms and conditions of the grant of loans to other parties (i.e., employees) are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. During the year the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantees, or given security to companies, firms and Limited Liability Partnerships.

(iii) (c) The Company has granted interest free loans during the year to other parties (i.e., employees) where the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(iii) (d) There are no amounts of loans to other parties (i.e., employees) which are overdue for more than ninety days. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (iii) (d) of the Order in respect of employees is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (e) There were no loans granted to other parties (i.e., employees) which has fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(iii) (f) The Company has not granted any loans oradvances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) are applicable . The Company has made investments which is in compliance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for the services of the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) (b) The dues of goods and service tax, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, excise duty and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (INR million)** Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0# 2007-08 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0# 2008-09 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 7 2010-11 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax - 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 23 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Maharashtra Value added Tax Act, 2002 Sales Tax and Value Added Tax 5 2009-10 Sales tax tribunal Maharashtra Value added Tax Act, 2002 Sales Tax and Value Added Tax 7 2011-12 Sales tax tribunal Maharashtra Value added Tax Act, 2002 Sales Tax and Value Added Tax 7 2013-14 Sales tax tribunal Maharashtra Value added Tax Act, 2002 Sales Tax and Value Added Tax 16 2014-15 Sales tax tribunal Maharashtra Value added Tax Act, 2002 Sales Tax and Value Added Tax 7 2015-16 Sales tax tribunal Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 2 2017-18 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 5 2017-18 to 2020-21 Commissioner Appeals

**The Company has deposited amounts under protest against above dues - INR 5.2 million with sales tax authorities, INR 1.5 million with Income tax authorities, INR 0.6 million with GST authorities.

#denotes amount less than INR 0.5 Mn.

The above list excludes discussion with the regional provident fund authority pursuant to receipt of an enquiry letter for the period from April 2010 till March 2018. Pending receipt of the final order, the amount is currently not ascertainable.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(ix) (c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. Accordingly, therequirement to report on clause 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm purposes by the Company.

(ix) (e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company did not have any associates or joint ventures during the year.

(ix) (f) The Company has not raised loans during the yearon the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company did not have any associates or joint ventures during the year.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during theyear by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b) The Company has not made any preferentialallotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partially or optionally convertible) during the year under audit. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraudon the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the cost auditor or the secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi) (c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blowercomplaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clauses 3 (xii) (a), 3 (xii) (b) and 3 (xii) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to thestandalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issuedtill the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank

of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (d) The Group has total three Core InvestmentCompanies as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 36(v) to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xx) (b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to specialaccount in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 22(a) to the financial statements.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Zensar Technologies Limted

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Zensar Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.