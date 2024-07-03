Zensar Technologies Ltd Summary

Zensar Technologies Ltd. is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journeys. The Company was incorporated in March 26, 1963. It was also promoted with foreign collaborators ICL, UK; Fujitsu, Japan; and Northern Telecom, Canada. Presently, it is engaged in providing a complete range of IT Services and Solutions.The Companys industry expertise spans across Manufacturing, Retail, Media, Banking, Insurance, Healthcare and Utilities.The company manufactures and markets computer hardware and software. Its chief products are digital computer systems including peripherals. The company manufactures the entire range of hardware products, ranging from PCs to mainframe computers. It has entered into collaborations with Fujitsu, Japan, and Genicom, US, to manufacture line printers. The company tied up with Sun Micro Systems, the world leader in Unix workstations and servers.In 1988, ICL entered into an agreement with RPG Enterprises to jointly manage the company. RPG Enterprises provides management support to ICIM. It has changed the name of its subsidiary companies, International Computer (india), ICIM International Inc & ICIL Singapore Pte to Zenstar Technologies, Zenstar Technologies Inc & Zenstar Technologies (Singapore).In 1999, the company sold SES business to Accel Ltd, for a total purchase consideration of Rs 11.34 cr & also has taken over the liabilities under various leasing agreement relating to equipment rented out to customers. In Mar. 2001, the Board of Directors of Fujitsu ICIM and Zensar Technologies have approved the merger of the two companies at a share swap ratio of 1:1, which translates into one share of Zensar Technologies for each share held in Fujitsu ICIM. Hence, the name of the company was changed to Zensar Technologies Ltd. As the Chinese economy is gearing up and the business opportunities are growing more and more the company has decided to enter into a JV with New Jade Tech Ltd a subsidiary of Asia Logistics Ltd a Hongkong SE listed company. The joint venture will operate from the Software Technology Park of Zhuhai near Hongkong. The company is also planning to set up a branch in Finland to cater to customers in the Scandinavian region. The process is underway and is expected to be completed shortly.The company has signed a share purchase agreement on December 12 2005, for acquiring entire equity stake of OBT Global, a Hyderabad based company. Further Zensar Technologies Inc., the companys wholly owned US subisidiary, would be acquiring the entire common stock of OBT Global Inc USA, an affiliate of OBT Global,in an all cash transaction. The newly acquired companies are engaged in SAP solutions specifically focused on the Indian industry verticals of textile, healthcare and pharmacy.The wholly owned subsidiary company in UK acquired one of Europes leading experience design agencies Foolproof Limited headquartered in London along with its two wholly owned subsidiary companies in UK and one wholly owned subsidiary Company in Singapore in November, 2016.The wholly owned subsidiary company in USA acquired Keystone Logic Inc. a leading Omnichannel and Digital Supply Chain Company, headquartered in Atlanta, USA in March 2017. Further, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the business of Keystone Logic Solutions Private Limited on March 30, 2017.During FY 2018, the Company incorporated three wholly owned subsidiaries in India viz. Zensar Information Technologies Limited, Zensar Software Technologies Limited and Zensar IT Services Limited. Further, wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company, viz. Zensar Technologies (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. in Singapore incorporated, wholly owned subsidiary viz. Zensar Info Technologies (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. in Singapore. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14th March 2018, approved transfer of business in certain geographies to Zensar Information Technologies Limited and Zensar Software Technologies Limited, by way of slump sale. Further, the Board of Directors of wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company, viz. Zensar Technologies (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. in Singapore approved transfer of its business to wholly owned subsidiary viz. Zensar Info Technologies (Singapore) Pte. Ltd in Singapore by way of slump sale. The relevant disclosures in this behalf were filed with the Stock Exchanges. On 21st March 2018, the Company had entered into definitive agreement for acquisition of Cynosure Interface Services India Pvt. Ltd. An agreement to acquire Cynosure Inc., USA was entered into by Zensar Technologies Inc. USA a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, on the same day.In July 2018, Zensar Technologies Inc., USA wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into definitive agreement for acquisition of 100% shareholding of Indigo Slate, Inc USA. In January 2019, Company along with Zensar Information Technologies Limited and Zensar Software Technologies Limited (wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company) respectively, entered in to definitive agreement(s) for sale of 100% of the share capital of these wholly owned subsidiaries to Lorhan IT Services Private Limited. (a wholly owned subsidiary of First Tek Inc.)As of March 31, 2019, the Company has 23 subsidiaries. Its business operations are spread across countries, with offices in 29 locations with presence in the key regions of US, Europe, Africa, Middle East, India and APAC. As of March 31, 2020, the Company has 24 subsidiaries under its roof. Its business operations are spread across countries, with offices in 29 locations with presence in the key regions of US, Europe, Africa, Middle East, India and APAC. Zensar recognized as an Aspirant in BFS Risk and Compliance IT Services Everest PEAK Matrixr Assessment 2020. Zensar recognized as an Aspirant in Open Banking IT Services in Everest Peak Matrix AssessmentT 2020. Zensar named Niche Player in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America. During quarter ended 30th September 2020, the Company had advanced its process to identify potential buyers for Third Party Maintenance (TPM) business housed in its subsidiaries, PSI Holding Group Inc, Zensar Technologies IM Inc and Zensar Technologies IM B.V. Subsequently, on 19th October 2020, the Company signed an agreement for sale of PSI Group for a consideration of USD 10 million receivable upfront and USD 5 million performance based deferred earnouts.During quarter ended 31 December 2020, Company had advanced the process of divesting its investment in Aquila Technology Corp. As on March 31, 2021, the Company had 17 subsidiaries.During the year 2020-21, in October, 2020 Zensar Technologies Inc., USA, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company divested 100% shareholding of PSI Holding Group Inc. Accordingly, PSI Holding Group Inc. and its subsidiaries namely, Zensar Technologies IM Inc. and Zensar Technologies IM B.V. ceased to be subsidiaries/step-down subsidiaries of the Company, effective December 3, 2020; On 25th February 2021, Zensar Technologies Inc., USA, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, divested its 100% shareholding of Aquila Technology Corp. for a consideration of USD 1.31 million and accordingly the said entity ceased to be a part of Zensar Group with effect from February 26, 2021. The Board of Directors approved/concurred to acquisition of M3bi India Private Limited, India and M3bi LLC, USA by the Company and Zensar Technologies Inc., respectively on May 15, 2021, where the said acquisitions were completed on July 8, 2021 and July 14, 2021 respectively. In July 2021, Company and Zensar Technologies Inc, USA acquired M3Bi India Pvt. Ltd. and M3Bi LLC, USA, respectively. Zensar Colombia S.A.S., was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Zensar Technologies Inc, USA effective from September 2021. Keystone Technologies Mexico, S. DE R.L. DE C.V., 100% step-down subsidiary in Mexico merged into Keystone Logic Mexico, and the said merger was completed effective from October 31, 2021.During the year 2021-22, Cynosure Interface Services Private Limited (CISPL) merged with Zensar Technologies Limited (ZTL/ the Company) through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from May 18, 2022. In 2022, the Company launched Prism, an ally group for the LGBTQ+ community.During 2022-23, the Company launched Amber, a listening bot that captures the real-time pulse of employees; launched Enterprise Velocity campaign in which 300 global C-suite business leaders from diverse industries responded to questions concerning velocity in the business context; launched a sub-campaign, ArtInVelocity, where employees demonstrated their understanding of velocity through art. The Zensar Learning Academy was established in Pune to provide employees with the necessary tools to advance their careers, meet client expectations, and drive strategic thinking. The Learning Academy underwent a refurbishment of providing a conducive and state-of-the-art learning environment. With Viva Connections, it created a Brand Center that is completely centralized, and all brand assets are accessible to their workforce of 10,500+ individuals.