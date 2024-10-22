Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) and other applicable provisions rules and regulations if any this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors (Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 22 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ending September 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited Review Report thereon. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and the underlying Code the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed with effect from October 1 2024 and shall open 48 hours after declaration of Q2-FY2024-25 Financial Results of the Company unless otherwise communicated. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024. Please find enclosed financial results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on August 01, 2024

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) and other applicable provisions rules and regulations if any this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors (Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 23 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ending June 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited Review Report thereon. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and the underlying Code the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed with effect from July 1 2024 till further notice The Board Meeting to be held on 23/07/2024 has been revised to 22/07/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 23/07/2024 has been revised to 22/07/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/07/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today inter - alia approved the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Financial Results: a. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 and to take on record the Auditors Report thereon; and b. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and to take on record the Auditors Report thereon. 2. Proposal for recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. 1. Financial Results: -Audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024, copy(ies) of the same along with the Auditors Report thereon are also enclosed herewith. -Audited standalone and consolidated statement of the company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The aforesaid Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2024 is with unmodified opinion. 2. Final Dividend - Recommendation of Final Dividend of INR. 7.00 (350%) per equity share of INR. 2.00 each for Financial year 2023-24, subject to approval by members at the ensuring AGM. - The dividend if approved shall be paid /dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days of its approval by the shareholders at AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 5 Jan 2024