Zensar Technologies Ltd AGM

749.5
(0.71%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:39:58 AM

Zensar Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Aug 20243 Jul 2024
AGM 09/08/2024 Please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement(s) published in Financial Express (All editions) and Loksatta (Pune edition) intimating, inter-alia, that 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2024) Please find enclosed herewith notice of 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with Integrated Annual Report of the Company for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024) Please find enclosed herewith proceedings of 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 9, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

