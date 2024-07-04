|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|AGM 09/08/2024 Please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement(s) published in Financial Express (All editions) and Loksatta (Pune edition) intimating, inter-alia, that 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.07.2024) Please find enclosed herewith notice of 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with Integrated Annual Report of the Company for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024) Please find enclosed herewith proceedings of 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 9, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
