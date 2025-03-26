iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

26 Mar 2025 , 04:46 PM

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) has pumped in ₹40 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (ABCDL) – through a rights issue. This investment will further aid ABCDL, which is the key expander of all digital initiatives for the Aditya Birla Group in both Capex and Opex.

Following this investment, ABCL maintains its 100% stake in ABCDL. The equity shares were credited to ABCL on March 25, 2025. The transaction was treated as a related-party transaction, and was conducted at arm’s length. In November last year, ABCL had invested ₹100 crore in ABCDL through a rights issue to bolster its expansion plan. The sustained investment underlines Aditya Birla Capital’s long-term commitment to digital transformation and growth of businesses in the financial services space.

In the National Stock Exchnage, shares of Aditya Birla Capital Limited closed at ₹181.50 which is a 0.028% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 2.48% in the last one year, and 15.11% gain in the last one month.

Related Tags

  • Aditya Birla Capital
  • Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited
  • Digital Arm ABCDL
  • rights issue
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:46 PM
Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Jyothy Labs Divests 75% Stake in JKBL to Kallol Enterprise

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|04:24 PM
ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

ONGC Approves ₹3,300 Crore for Green Energy Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:55 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 26, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:50 PM
DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

DLF acquires 49.997% stake in DLF Urban for ₹496.73 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Mar 2025|01:20 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.