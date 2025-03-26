Aditya Birla Capital Invests ₹40 Crore in Digital Arm ABCDL via Rights Issue

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) has pumped in ₹40 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (ABCDL) – through a rights issue. This investment will further aid ABCDL, which is the key expander of all digital initiatives for the Aditya Birla Group in both Capex and Opex.

Following this investment, ABCL maintains its 100% stake in ABCDL. The equity shares were credited to ABCL on March 25, 2025. The transaction was treated as a related-party transaction, and was conducted at arm’s length. In November last year, ABCL had invested ₹100 crore in ABCDL through a rights issue to bolster its expansion plan. The sustained investment underlines Aditya Birla Capital’s long-term commitment to digital transformation and growth of businesses in the financial services space.

In the National Stock Exchnage, shares of Aditya Birla Capital Limited closed at ₹181.50 which is a 0.028% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 2.48% in the last one year, and 15.11% gain in the last one month.