|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Aditya Birla Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Please find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Aditya Birla Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 Please find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 01, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of Aditya Birla Capital Limited for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|Aditya Birla Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31 March 2024 Audited Financial Results of Aditya Birla Capital Limited for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Mar 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|Aditya Birla Capital Limited (Company) has informed the Exchange about the Scheme of Amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary) with the Company.
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|Aditya Birla Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)
