Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Aditya Birla Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 Please find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 12 Jul 2024

Aditya Birla Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 Please find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 01, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of Aditya Birla Capital Limited for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 18 Apr 2024

Aditya Birla Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31 March 2024 Audited Financial Results of Aditya Birla Capital Limited for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (Company) has informed the Exchange about the Scheme of Amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary) with the Company.

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 11 Jan 2024