Aditya Birla Capital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Order dated 29 November 2024 passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench for inter alia convening meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company. Proceedings of the meeting of the equity shareholders of Aditya Birla Capital Limited convened pursuant to the directions of Honble NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025) Aditya Birla Capital Limited has submitted the Exchange voting results alongwith scrutinizers report of Court convened meeting of equity shareholders held on January 07, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)