Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Management Discussions

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) is the financial services platform of the Aditya Birla Group. Through its subsidiaries/

JVs, ABCL provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across Loans, Investments, Insurance and Payments to serve the diverse needs of customers across their lifecycle. The Company has embarked on a transformational journey to accelerate business growth and improve profitability.

ABCL has Omnichannel architecture for distribution with a digital-first and customer-first strategy. The Company has been bolstering its digital capabilities to build an integrated portfolio to serve customers in a frictionless manner and across channels of their choice. Powered by about 47,000 employees, the businesses of ABCL have expanded their physical footprint with over 1,474 branches, more than 2,00,000 agents/channel partners and several bank partners.

Backed by a diversified business model, ABCL continues to maintain its track record of consistent growth in profit delivery. Below are key highlights of ABCLs financial performance for FY24.

• Revenue1: Grew by 30% year-on-year to H 39,050 Crore

• Profit After Tax 2: Grew by 41% year-on-year to H 2,902 Crore

• Lending book (NBFC and Housing Finance): Grew by 31% year-on-year to H 1,24,059 Crore

• Mutual fund quarterly average AUM: Grew by 21% year-on-year to H 3,31,709 Crore

• Gross premium (Life Insurance and Health Insurance): Grew by 18% year-on-year to H 20,961 Crore

1. Consolidated segment revenue; for Ind AS statutory reporting purpose asset management, wellness business and health insurance (from 21st October, 2022) are not consolidated and included under equity accounting, and revenue in FY24 & FY22 excludes gain on stake sale in AMC

2. PAT in FY24 excludes gain of RS. 433 Crore on sale of shares in AMC through OFS, in FY23 excludes fair value gain of RS. 2,739 Crore as Aditya Birla Health Insurance ceased to be a subsidiary and has been accounted as a joint venture and in FY22 excludes gain (net of tax) of RS.161 Crore on stake sale of AMC

Delivery on key metrics across business

NBFC Housing Asset Management Life Insurance Health Insurance Loan Book1 AUM Growth Premium Growth2 Rs. 1,05,639 Crore Rs. 18,420 Crore Rs. 3,31,709 Crore Rs. 1,52,014 Crore Individual FYP Gross Premium 31% y-o-y 33% y-o-y Mutual Fund AAUM3 Equity AAUM3 Rs. 3,074 Crore K 3,701 Crore 7% q-o-q 11% q-o-q 21% y-o-y 31% y-o-y 2% y-o-y 36% y-o-y Profitability2 Profitability2 Margin & Combined Ratio2 PBT PBT Operating profit RoE Net VNB margin Combined ratio Rs. 2,987 Crore Rs. 376 Crore Rs. 721 Crore 36.5% 20.2% 110% 43% y-o-y 22% y-o-y 8% y-o-y 295 bps y-o-y Credit quality Quality Persistency & Market Share GS2 & GS31 GS2 & GS31 Equity AAUM Mix3 Monthly SIP flows4 13th month Market share6 4.49% 2.91% 45.8% Rs.1,252 Crore5 88% 11.2% 135 bps y-o-y 208 bps y-o-y 374 bps y-o-y 25% y-o-y 85 bps y-o-y 82 bps y-o-y

As of 31st March, 2024For FY24.Average assets under management for Q4 FY24Includes STPFor Mar 2024Among SAHI players

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS

RS. ( Crore)

FY22 FY23 FY24 Revenue from Operations* 22,053 27,416 34,019 Profit Before Tax [before Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates and Joint Ventures] 1,769 2,624 3,792 Add: Share of Profit/(loss) of associates and JVs 341 273 304 Profit before tax 2,110 2,896 4,096 Less: Provision for taxation 610 811 1,090 Less: Minority Interest (46) 28 104 Profit after tax 1,545 2,057 2,902 Gain on Sale of AMC stake (net of tax) 161 - 433 Fair value gain1 - 2,739 - Reported Profit After Tax 1,706 4,796 3,335

* Revenue in FY24 & FY22 excludes gain on stake sale in AMC

1. Aditya Birla Health Insurance ceased to be a subsidiary and was accounted as a joint venture post preferential allotment of equity shares to Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, acting through its trustee, Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Limited, being a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA")

Equity Capital Raise

During FY24, Aditya Birla Capital raised equity capital amounting to RS. 3,000 Crore, including RS. 1,250 Crore via preferential allotment to promoter and promoter group and RS. 1,750 Crore through a qualified institution placement (QIP). The first-ever QIP of the Company saw a strong response from marquee foreign portfolio investors, sovereign wealth funds and domestic institutional investors. The investors participated in the QIP include BlackRock, Capital Group, Norges Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, M&G Investments, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP) and

SBI Life Insurance, etc. The Company plans to use the proceeds from the fund raise for augmenting the capital base, improving the solvency margin and leverage ratio, meeting the growth and funding requirements and to make investments in one or more subsidiaries/associates/joint ventures of the Company engaged in certain businesses and technology, IT infrastructure and digital offering platforms.

Offer for Sale: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) got listed in October 2021. Post listing, the public shareholding in ABSLAMC was 13.50%. ABSLAMC was required to achieve minimum public shareholding (MPS) of 25% within three years by October 2024 to comply with the SEBI guidelines.

During FY24, Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life Financial sold 4.86% and 6.30% respectively, through an offer for sale. transaction received an overwhelming response from investors across domestic and foreign funds. It helped us strengthen the ABCLs balance sheet by enhancing the capital base by about RS. 570 Crore.

Amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finace Limited with Aditya Birla Capital Limited

The Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Aditya Birla Finance Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, at their meeting held on 11th March, 2024, approved a scheme of amalgamation Aditya Birla Finance with Aditya Birla Capital. The amalgamation will be subject to regulatory and other approval as may be required. Aditya Birla Capital is a listed systemically important non-deposit-taking core investment company that is NBFC CIC. Aditya Birla Finance is a systemically important non-deposit-taking NBFC ICC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital After completing the amalgamation, the assets, liabilities, and the entire business of Aditya Birla Finance will be transferred and vested with Aditya Birla Capital. The equity investment of Aditya Birla Capital in Aditya Birla Finance will be cancelled. There will be no issuance of new shares. Hence, there will be no change in the shareholding of Aditya Birla Capital. Aditya Birla Capital will be the surviving entity and will be converted from a holding company to an operating NBFC ICC with listed equity shares. The proposed amalgamation will be tax-neutral. The rationale and benefits of the proposed amalgamation are as follows:

1. Rationalisation and simplification of a group structure:

The proposed amalgamation will result in reduction of legal entities and simplification of the group structure of

Birla Capital.

2. Improved financial stability: Post completion of the amalgamation, Aditya Birla Capital will get converted from a holding company to an operating NBFC. This will create a unified large entity with a greater financial strength and flexibility enabling direct access to capital. This will also help the Company to maximise its share of opportunities by efficient utilisation and allocation of capital.

3. Likely stakeholder value enhancement: The proposed amalgamation will lead to consolidation of the businesses and operational synergies and resulting in the expansion and long-term sustainable growth. This will enhance value for various stakeholders of the Company.

4. Increased operational efficiency:The amalgamation would enable seamless implementation of policy changes and reduce the multiplicity of legal and regulatory compliances. The proposed amalgamation will result in compliance with the scale-based Regulations of RBI which require the mandatory listing of Aditya Birla Finance by 30th September, 2025.

ADITYA BIRLA FINANCE LIMITED (NBFC)

Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. (ABFL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. It is a non-deposit-taking, systemically important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-SI) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). ABFL was incorporated in 1991 and obtained a certificate of registration in 1999 to carry on the business of non-banking financial institutions without accepting public deposits under Section 45IA of the RBI Act, 1934. ABFL has been categorised as an ‘Upper Layer NBFC under the scale-based regulatory framework for . NBFCs introduced by the RBI, effective from 30 th September, 2022. ABFL is one of the fastest-growing NBFCs in India and is amongst the top 5 diversified private sector NBFCs in India (in terms of AUM). ABFL has pan-India network with 412 branches as of 31st March, 2024, focusing on Tier III and IV cities.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

NBFCs cater to the diverse needs of the borrowers in an efficient manner, considering geographical scope and understanding of various financial requirements of the borrowers. The last few years have transformed the Indian financial services landscape. The increasing penetration of neo-banking, digital authentication, and the rise of UPI along with mobile banking has resulted in the modularisation of financial services. The NBFC sector has benefited from this and has shown resilience with sound capital position, improved asset quality, adequate provisioning and higher profitability.

The sector has leveraged digitisation to offer alternative financing options, especially to the MSMEs and retail borrowers, who face challenges in obtaining loans from traditional banks. Demand for credit is likely to remain strong in India, especially among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail. The Government of India has introduced a series of reforms and initiatives to bolster the MSME and retail credit sectors. These reforms include the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), various digitisation initiatives for easier business registration, ONDC and National Infrastructure Pipeline under the Gati Shakti programme.

The RBI has kept liquidity tight in recent months and this trend is likely to continue till later part of 2024. On 16th November, 2023, RBI announced higher risk weights for unsecured consumer credit, and bank lending to NBFCs to recalibrate the risk associated with unsecured lending and exponential growth in this sector.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

ABFL has achieved a significant milestone of crossing RS. 1 Lakh Crore AUM in FY24. The AUM stood at RS. 1,05,639 Crore as on 31st March, 2024, with a growth of 31% over 31st March, 2023, nearly doubling the AUM over RS. 55,180 Crore in FY22. Our disbursements grew by 31% year-on-year to RS. 64,387 Crore for FY24. Loans to retail, SME and HNI customers comprise ~67% of the portfolio. Our key customer segments are secured business, unsecured business, personal and consumer and corporate/mid- market. Below is a brief description of each of our customer segment:

1. Secured business: Our secured business loan portfolio increased by 42% year-on-year to RS. 45,256 Crore as on 31st March, 2024, and disbursements grew by 42% year-on-year to RS. 23,842 Crore for FY24. This segment contributes 43% to total AUM of the Company as on 31st March, 2024. The average ticket size of this segment was RS. 1.6 Crore as of 31st March, 2024. We provide solutions in the form of loan against property (LAP), Lease Rental Discounting (LRD), working capital loans, loan against securities (LAS), Micro-LAP and other secured term loans enabling our customers to raise funds quickly. Our LRD product enables clients to finance business expansion and asset creation by monetising and unlocking value of their property. We source customers in this segment through our pan-India network of branches and direct sourcing agents (DSAs).

2. Unsecured business: Our unsecured business loan portfolio increased by 31% year-on-year to RS. 10,979 Crore as on 31st March, 2024 and disbursements grew by 22% year-on-year to RS. 5,437 Crore for FY24. The average ticket size of this segment was RS. 10.4 lakh. The contribution of this segment to the overall portfolio was 10%. This segment comprises overdraft, working capital, term loans to small businesses and supply chain financing. Keeping in mind the largely evolving digital landscape and the diverse needs of our customers, we have created various digital offerings in this segment. Our comprehensive B2B platform for MSMEs, Udyog Plus, offers paperless digital journeys for small ticket loans along with various value-added services. We have integrated Udyog Plus with several government and private ecommerce websites via OCEN to provide various credit facilities to sellers on these platforms. We have started integrating Udyog Plus with ABG ecosystem to provide channel financing to dealers.

3. Personal and consumer: The personal and consumer loan portfolio grew by 13% year-on-year in FY24 to RS. 17,434 Crore, and disbursements grew by 19% year-on-year to RS. 18,089 Crore for FY24. This segments contribution to the overall portfolio was 17% on 31st March, 2024. We cater to salaried professionals and other individuals with focus on emerging income segment. Our product offerings include personal loans, checkout financing and co-branded cards. We source customers in this segment through our pan-India network of branches, direct sourcing agents (DSAs) and digital partnerships. We follow prudent risk management practices with a strong emphasis on return of capital. We have strengthened the underwriting in the smaller ticket size personal and consumer loans by calibrating our credit filters and scorecards. All our digital sourcing journeys are designed for end-to-end control from underwriting to collections with minimal dependency on channel partners, giving us complete ownership of customers.

4. Corporate and mid/market: The corporate/mid-market segment grew by 29% year-on-year to RS. 31,970 Crore, and disbursements grew by 34% year-on-year to RS. 17,019 Crore for FY24. The average ticket size was RS. 63 Crore as of 31st March, 2024. This portfolio constitutes 30% of the overall AUM in March 2024. We serve pedigreed corporate groups across sectors such as renewable energy, roads and transport, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, automotive, education, speciality chemicals, etc. We cater to these segments with term loans, project finance, and structured finance. In select markets, we also provide developer finance to category A/A+ developers.

Diversified products offerings

Segment Secured Business Unsecured Business Personal & Consumer Corporate/Mid-Market Presence Semi-urban/SME Clusters Semi-urban Semi-urban Top 6-7 Cities Sourcing DSA+Direct DSA+Ecosystem DSA+Direct+Ecosystem Relationship (Direct) ~ RS. 1.6 Crore ~ RS. 10.4 lakh PL: ~ RS. 1.6 lakh, ~ RS. 63.3 Crore ATS1 BNPL: ~ RS. 0.04 lakh CL others: ~ RS. 0.7 lakh Business owners and Self- employed professionals engaged in small/mid- Business owners and Self- employed professionals engaged in small/mid- Salaried Professionals with focus on emerging income segment Pedigreed Group Corporates/Mid-market Cos in focus sectors/Cat Products sized businesses Retail & SME LAP, LRD Small Ticket Secured & Micro LAP Working Capital Loans Loan Against Securities sized businesses Business Loans Supply Chain Finance B2B Digital Platform Business Overdraft Personal Loans Consumer Loans Check-out Financing Co-branded Credit Card A/A+ developers Capex/WC Funding Structured Finance Developer Financing Project Finance Cross-sell Personal Loan Top Ups & Cross Sell, Insurance & Wealth Solutions to ABFL & ABC customer ecosystem

ATS has been derived basis closing AUM to active customers, and represents an approximate figure as on 31 st March, 2024

Branch expansion

Our branch expansion strategy has always focused on accessing the underpenetrated credit regions. New branches are opened after understanding credit potential, analysing regional insights and serviceable locations as per the bureau scorecard. We increased our branch strength in FY24 by 89 to 412 branches as of 31st March, 2024. In line with our focus on the retail and SME segment, most branches have been added in Tier III and Tier IV markets, providing physical proximity with the customer. The expansion of the branch network has helped significantly in increasing AUM with better control over operations and collections.

Analytics

ABFL has strong data and analytics teams across operations, including sourcing, underwriting and collections. Below is a summary of use of analytics in our operations:

The net interest income (including fee income) grew 43% year-on-year to RS. 6,296 Crore in FY24, driven by strong loan growth and expansion in net interest margin. The net interest margin (including fees) increased by 6 basis points to 6.90% in FY24, supported by an increase in lending rates, partly offset by a rise in borrowing costs. Operating expenses increased by 38% year-on-year to RS. 1,957 Crore, on account of business expansion, technology and digital solutions. The cost-to-income ratio improved by 104 bps to 31.08% in FY24. The pre-provisioning operating profit increased by 45% year-on-year to RS. 4,339 Crore in FY24. The credit provisions as a percentage of average advances was 1.50% in FY24. The profit before tax increased by 43% year-on-year to RS. 2,987 Crore in FY24. The profit after tax increased by 43% year-on-year to RS. 2,221 Crore in FY24. The return on assets was 2.46% in FY24 and return on equity increased by 233 basis points year-on-year to 17.1% in FY24. The total equity increased by 33% year-on-year to RS. 15,244 Crore as of 31st March, 2024. During FY24, there was equity capital infusion of RS. 1,600 Crore in ABFL.

Gross stage 2 loans declined by 74 basis points year-on-year to 2.0% and gross stage 3 loans declined by 61 basis points year-on-year to 2.5%. The provision coverage on gross stage 3 loans increased from 46.2% as on 31st March, 2023 to 49.9% as on 31st March, 2024.

Particulars Mar22 Mar23 Mar24 % RS. Crore % RS. Crore % RS. Crore Stage 1 91.02% 49,770 94.16% 75,758 95.51% 1,00,942 Stage 2 5.41% 2,956 2.72% 2,187 1.98% 2,094 Stage 3 3.58% 1,956 3.12% 2,507 2.51% 2,649 Stage 2 and 3 8.98% 4,912 5.84% 4,695 4.49% 4,743 Total Loan book 100% 54,682 100% 80,452 100% 1,05,686 Stage 3 PCR 39.5% 46.2% 49.9%

Well matched ALM and liquidity to enable growth

ABFLs Asset Liability Management (ALM) is optimised for both liquidity and cost. As on 31 st March, 2024, ABFLs had a cumulative surplus liquidity for the tenor up to 1 year. ABFL raised RS. 27,898 Crore in long-term borrowing during FY24.

Out of the total liabilities, 38% have fixed rates and 62% have floating rates. Of the total assets, 34% have fixed rates and 66% have floating rates. In terms of liquidity, there is significant availability to meet obligations, even under severe stress conditions.

Borrowings

ABFL has focused on optimising interest costs and improving the borrowing mix without over-dependence on a particular source of borrowing while maintaining ALM requirements. ABFL leveraged its relationships with banks and financial institutions and raised Long-Term borrowing of ~ RS. 28,000 Crore in FY24. With a focus to diversify the sources of borrowings, ABFL launched its maiden public issue of NCD for RS. 2,000 Crore in September-24. The NCD issue (of RS. 1,000 Crore + RS. 1,000 Crore) was fully subscribed on day 1 of the offer launch and was closed

Note: Liabilities with contractual maturity less than 1 year are considered as floating.

in three working days. This public issue gave ABFL an entry into retail investors via long-term debt. In the coming years, ABFL intends to tap different sources to diversify its borrowing mix.

Capital adequacy ratio (CAR)

As on 31st March, 2024, the capital adequacy ratio was 16.24% (31st March, 2023: 16.38%) against a minimum of 15% as required by the RBI. Tier I capital was 14.13% (31st March, 2023: 13.92%) and Tier II capital was 2.11% (31st March, 2023: 2.46%).

Credit ratings

Long-term funding facilities of ABFL are rated AAA and short-term funding facilities are rated A1+ by ICRA, CARE and India Ratings. These ratings depict the confidence on sound financial management and timelyrepaymentoffinancial obligations. The growth of the loan book has been accompanied by strong credit appraisal and risk management practices, which have helped us to deliver stable risk-adjusted returns and improve the quality of our book.

OUTLOOK

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector in India has undergone remarkable growth, establishing itself as a significant player within the countrys financial landscape. One of the key drivers for the expansion of the NBFC sector is the increased demand for credit from the MSME sector. Moreover, the governments commitment to promote financial inclusion through initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and Stand-Up India has further elevated the importance of NBFCs. These initiatives position NBFCs as vital facilitators, providing credit access to the unbanked and underbanked population. ABFL remains focused on simplifying finance for its customers while leveraging its digital capabilities to drive profitable growth. Going forward, we will grow our AUM by focusing on the retail and SME segments, growing the share of direct business and increasing upsell and cross-sell by using analytics. We will leverage our digital platforms Udyog Plus and ABCD, the extended ABG and ABC ecosystem and our pan-India based branch network to deliver superior TAT, enhance customer experience through mobile-friendly solutions with faster decision-making by improve customer selection process.

Deliver Sustainable Growth & ROA In Medium Term

? Scale up Udyog Plus ? B2B Ecosystem ? Share of secured loan book (Focus on MSME) ? ABG/ABC ecosystem synergies across product segments ?STP and N-STP sourcing through digital journeys ? Wallet share through newly launched products in small ticket emerging income segments ? Share of Cross-sell & Up sell (Leveraging Analytics) ? Share of direct sourcing from emerging markets and enhance geo footprint ? Fee income opportunity through newly launched products

KEY FINANCIALS ( RS. Crore) Profit & Loss Statement FY22 FY23 FY24 Net Interest Income^ 3,088 4,410 6,296 Operating Expenses 947 1,417 1,957 Credit Provisioning 653 903 1,352 Profit Before Tax 1,487 2,090 2,987 Tax 379 536 766 Profit After Tax 1,108 1,554 2,221 Total Equity 9 860 11,426 15,244 Total Borrowings and Debt Securities 45,986 70,771 92,292 (in %) Key Ratios FY 22 FY 23 FY24 Average Yield^ 11.72 12.76 13.70 Interest Cost/Avg. Lending Book 5.48 5.92 6.80 Net Interest Margin^ 6.24 6.84 6.90 Opex/Avg. Lending Book 1.97 2.24 2.17 Cost-to-Income Ratio 30.67 32.12 31.08 Credit Provision/Avg. Lending Book 1.36 1.43 1.50 RoA 2.30 2.45 2.46 RoE 11.87 14.76 17.10 Debt-to-Equity 4.66x 6.19x 6.05x Capital Adequacy (CRAR) 21.77 16.38 16.24 Tier 1 Capital 18.07 13.92 14.13

^ Includes Fee Income and net of sourcing cost.

ADITYA BIRLA HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED (HOUSING FINANCE)

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL) is registered with the National Housing Bank as a housing finance company under the National Housing Bank (NHB) Act, 1987. ABHFL offers a comprehensive range of housing finance solutions covering home loans, home extension loans, plot and home construction loans, home improvement loans, loans against property, construction financing, lease rental discounting, commercial property purchase loan and property advisory services. ABHFL holds a long-term credit rating of AAA (stable) by ICRA and AAA (stable) by India Ratings.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The mortgage industry in India is estimated to grow at 15% CAGR to cross RS. 100 trillion by 31st March, 2030, backed by increase in urbanisation, higher affordability, and preference for home ownership post-COVID-19. Within the mortgage industry, the home loan portfolio constitutes 78.9% i.e. RS. 31.1 trillion as on 30th August, 2023, as per a CIBIL TransUnion report.

The housing demand will likely to continue and is expected to be strong due to a combination of demographic and structural factors. These factors include a large population base, a growing middle class (which is becoming the largest consumer category), rising urbanisation, higher rates of home ownership, improving affordability, and a shortage of high-quality housing options for lower-income segments of the population.

The revival of housing demand since the pandemic has been anchored on increased preference for home ownership as well as significant upscaling among homebuyers with a preference for bigger houses and better-rated developers. This trend is reflected in the increasing contribution of higher ticket sizes of loans.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

ABHFLs priority is to build a digital and analytics-backed retail housing franchise catering to the housing needs of salaried, self-employed and professionals running micro-businesses across Tier I suburbs, Tier II and Tier III cities with optimum credit quality. We currently service 64,900+ customers and our disbursements increased by 59% year-on-year to RS. 8,450 Crore in FY24. We continue to focus on high quality at origination.

About 95% of retail disbursements were to customers with a CIBIL score of more than 700 and new-to-credit customers. ABHFLs portfolio grew by 33% year-on-year to RS. 18,420 Crore as of 31st March, 2024 of whichRS. 11,717 Crore were towards housing loans, RS. 4,754 Crore towards loan against property, and RS. 1,949 Crore towards Developer Finance.

DISTRIBUTION

ABHFL has a presence in 19 states and union territories and 117 cities. A network of 135 branches servicing 8,143 pin codes covering ~85% of total origination opportunity. The analytics driven micro-market penetration strategy has helped scale business in top 10 cities by 65% in FY24. With the focus on scaling up retail business, it was imperative to create a sustainable distribution. We doubled our channel base in FY24 compared to FY23. We have extended our avenues of distribution for ABG Ecosystem to ABG Companies, Employees, and Distributors. The contribution of ABG and ABC ecosystem in retail disbursements increased from 7.2% in FY23 to 9.8% in FY24.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

ABHFL embarked on a transformational journey with digital and analytics being the core drivers. Digital platforms and analytical models were developed based on customer life cycle (prospecting fulfillment servicing collections). Finverse was introduced that has digitised the entire lending process from prospecting to disbursement, providing customers with a seamless experience, faster turnaround of loan applications, greater transparency of loan status, and real-time updates.

DATA ANALYTICS

We are leveraging data and analytics by committing to fortify processes and analytical capabilities to harness data effectively. Our focus is to strengthen our data-driven capabilities to diagnose, predict and decide the next best course of action for employees, management, and customers alike. Data marts were the bedrock of all the analytical models deployed and under development. 9 data marts and various analytical models across customer life cycle were deployed in FY24.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ABHFL continues to deliver strong core operating profit over the years. The net interest income1 (including fee income, other income net of DSA expenses and processing cost) saw a 24% increase year-on-year to RS. 815 Crore in FY24, backed by growth in all segments. The net interest margin (including fee income, other income net of DSA expenses and processing cost) increased by 9 basis points to 5.39% in FY24. We accelerated investments in digital, technology, analytics, manpower resulting in an operating expense to average loan book of 2.93% in FY24. Efficient collection management, improved resolution and bounce rate led to lowest credit cost, a decrease of 61 basis points year-on-year to -0.03% in FY24. Combined impact of above variables led to increase in profit after tax by 21% year-on-year to 291 Crore in FY24. The return on assets was 1.92% and return on equity increased by 71 basis points year-on-year to 13.87% in FY24.

Portfolio quality

Gross stage 2 and 3 loans reduced by 208 bps year-on-year from 4.99% in March 2023 to 2.91% in March 2024. The provision coverage on gross stage 3 loans increased from 31.9% as on 31st March, 2023 to 33.0% as on 31st March, 2024. We launched an end-to-end debt management platform called ‘FinCollect. It utilises analytics for effective debt management, including a pre-delinquency model for bounce prediction and a flow prediction model for the 30-89 days past due (DPD) pool.

Particulars Mar22 Mar23 Mar24 % RS. Crore % RS. Crore % RS. Crore Stage 1 91.25% 11,067 95.01% 13,120 97.09% 17,358 Stage 2 5.26% 638 1.76% 243 1.08% 194 Stage 3 3.49% 423 3.23% 446 1.82% 325 Stage 2 and 3 8.75% 1,061 4.99% 688 2.91% 519 Total 100.0% 12,128 100.0% 13,808 100.0% 17,877 Stage 3 PCR 31.1% 31.9% 33.0%

ALM and Liquidity management

ABHFL is well-positioned to meet its liquidity needs by maintaining a positive ALM. The below chart depicts the inflows and outflows for each of the buckets.

We have also maintained adequate liquidity in the form of unutilised bank credit line worth RS. 2,581 Crore (average unutilised long-term loans of RS. 2,036 Crore and working capital loans of RS. 545 Crore).

ABHFL primarily sources funds from Banks in the form of term loans and cash credit/WCDL, NHB refinance borrowings, non convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers. The

NHB refinance borrowing mix increased to 20% in March 2024. During the year, we borrowed RS.3,492 Crore (which includes NHB refinance of RS. 1,547 Crore). We also raised RS. 2,205 Crore through private placement of secured NCDs.

Capital adequacy ratio (CAR)

The capital adequacy ratio as on 31st March, 2024 was 16.79%. The net worth of ABHFL grew by 15% year-on-year to RS. 2,260 Crore as of 31st March, 2024.

Credit ratings

Long-term funding facilities of ABHFL are rated AAA (stable) and short-term funding facilities are rated A1+ (stable) by ICRA and India Ratings. These ratings depict the confidence that we have earned by our sound financial management and timely repayment of financial obligations.

OUTLOOK

ABHFL remains committed to implementing its strategy across diverse product lines and segments to stimulate and capitalise on the next growth phase. Going forward, we will leverage the extended ABG and ABC ecosystems to accelerate growth in prime and affordable segments. We have made significant investments in hiring people and in improving our digital capabilities to enhance customer transacting experience and reduce turnaround time. We will build on these capabilities to further accelerate the growth in the portfolio going forward.

WAY FORWARD

Growth

• Accelerate growth in prime & affordable segments with average ticket size of RS.25-30 lakh

• Growth to be augmented by ABG ecosystem

Service excellence

• To be the most preferred choice of our customer

• Digital capabilities for seamless customer onboarding and servicing

• Building a culture of spotting opportunities with customers at centre

Digital reinvention

• Develop assisted/DIY customer journeys with Effective lead management

• Seamless distributor onboarding

• Significant reduction in TAT, increased face time with customers

Distribution network

• 135 branches as of Mar 31, 2024, covering ~85% of TAM

• Sourcing driven by micro market penetration strategy

• Deeper engagement with ABG ecosystem

KEY FINANCIALS

( RS. Crore) Profit & Loss Statement FY 22 FY 23 FY 24 Net Interest Income (Incl. fee income)1 521 659 815 Operating Expenses 193 278 443 Operating Profit 328 381 372 Credit Provisioning 75 72 (5) Profit Before Tax 253 309 376 Tax 56 68 86 Profit After Tax 197 241 291 Net Worth 1,721 1,968 2,260 Borrowings and Debt Securities 10,715 11,937 15,947 (in %) Key Ratios FY 22 FY 23 FY 24 Effective Interest Rate (EIR) 10.24 10.91 11.25 Net Interest cost/Avg. Loan book 5.92 5.84 6.52 Other Income/Avg. Loan book 0.23 0.23 0.65 Net Interest Income (Incl. fee income) 4.55 5.30 5.39 Opex/Avg. Loan book 1.69 2.24 2.93 Cost-to-Income Ratio 37.11 42.21 54.35 Credit Provisioning/Avg. Loan book 0.65 0.58 (0.03) ROA 1.72 1.94 1.92 ROE 12.26 13.16 13.87 Debt-to-Equity 6.03 6.07 7.06 Capital Adequacy (CRAR) 23.94 21.58 16.79 Tier 1 Capital 19.44 18.01 14.66 1. NII including fee (net of DSA Expenses and Processing Cost)

ADITYA BIRLA SUNLIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED (ASSET MANAGEMENT)

Since 1994, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) has been one of Indias leading asset management company. We offer customers a wide variety of investment solutions focused on regular income, wealth creation and tax savings, among others. ABSLAMC is the fifth-largest Asset Management Company (AMC) in India based on quarterly average AUM (excluding ETFs) as of 31st March, 2024.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

In FY24, the mutual fund industry witnessed significant growth in assets under management (AUM) due to the positive impact of mark-to-market and substantial inflows into various equity schemes. Net equity sales of RS. 3.3 Lakh Crore were recorded in FY24 through new fund offerings and existing funds. Within the existing equity and hybrid categories, sectoral/thematic, arbitrage funds, small cap funds and multi asset allocation funds schemes saw the highest net inflows.

• The Industrys Average Assets under Management (AAUM) for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2024 reached RS. 54.11 Lakh Crore, recording a growth of 34% over the same period last year.

• The Industrys Equity AAUM stood at RS. 30.93 Lakh Crore for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024, up by 49% from the same period last year.

• The inflows to mutual funds via systematic investment plans (SIPs) have been on an upswing during the fiscal year 2024, rising from RS. 14,276 Crore in March 2023 to RS. 19,271 Crore in March 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 35%.

• As of 31st March, 2024, the total number of mutual fund investors stood at around 18 Crore compared to around 14.76 Crore on 31st March, 2023, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 22%.

• The Individual investor Monthly Average AUM (MAAUM) surged to RS. 33.31 Lakh Crore, growing by 43% year-on-year and contributing 61% of the total Monthly Average AUM.

• The mutual fund monthly average AUM for March 2024 from B30 cities was at RS. 9.83 Lakh Crore, which accounted for 18% of the total AUM.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Business Performance

ABSLAMC achieved its highest-ever profit in FY24, with a after tax of RS. 780 Crore growing 31% year-on-year. The overall Quarterly Average Assets under Management (QAAUM) as on 31st March, 2024 stood at RS. 3,45,837 Crore, a growth of 21% year-on-year. Mutual fund QAAUM as on 31st March, 2024 stood at RS. 3,31,709 Crore growing by 21% year on year, with market share (excluding ETF) of 6.9%. Mutual fund Equity QAAUM as on 31st March, 2024 was RS. 1,52,014 Crore growing by 31% year on year, with a market share of 4.9%. The equity mix improved to 46% of the mutual fund QAAUM as compared to 42% in the previous year.

SIP book

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have become a preferred investment choice for retail investors. As a key player in the industry, ABSLAMC has undertaken initiatives to enhance traction in SIPs. Its constant endeavour is to build the SIP book size and ensure customer stickiness while creating long-term value for investors. As a result ABSL AMCs SIP and STP book reached RS. 1,252 Crore in March 2024, marking a 25% increase from RS. 1,003 Crore in March 2023.

Customer acquisition

Customer acquisition continues to be a key focus area for ABSLAMC. It added approximately 1.1 Million new folios in FY24, bringing the total folios to 8.60 Million, as of 31st March, 2024.

Focus on B30 Markets

Over the last few years, ABSLAMC has dedicated its efforts to expanding the retail franchise and growing the geographical presence across B30 cities. It has expanded pan-India presence to over 290 locations, with more than 80% located in B30 cities. Individual MAAUM in March 2024 wasRS. 1,73,238 Crore, compared to RS. 1,40,303 Crore in March 2023 growing by 23% year-on-year. The Institutional MAAUM size was RS. 1,57,178 Crore in March 2024, up from RS. 1,27,220 Crore in March 2023, showing a growth of 24% year-on-year. The B30 MAAUM reached RS. 57,816 Crore in March 2024 compared to RS. 44,846 Crore in March 2023 growing by 29% year-on-year

Multi-Channel Distribution Network

As part of the overall strategy, ABSLAMC focused on building the retail sales segment across T30 and B30 markets. It has been strengthening the multi-channel sales ecosystem and distribution network by integrating key levers of Direct Chanel, Emerging Markets, Virtual Relationship Manager, Service to Sales and Sampark. The multi-channel market initiatives, aimed at deepening our presence, have yielded positive results.

• Direct Channel aims to provide personalised attention and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs and preferences of high-net-worth clients, targeting increase presence beyond Top 8 locations across India.

• Emerging Markets aim to tap into potential rural and emerging markets at an early stage to build growth. It also aims at deepening product awareness through continuous engagement drives for investors and distributors.

• Virtual Relationship Manager (VRM) enhances the new distributor experience through virtual assistance and guidance, focusing primarily on increasing activations, SIPs, and gross sales. It aims to upgrade Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) to high-potential business partners and integrate them into Retail Sales.

• Under Service to Sales model, Service RMs effectively engage with investors and facilitate their investment decision. They identify opportunities for win back, retention and upselling.

• ‘Sampark, ABSLAMCs distribution expansion initiative, empanels and onboards new distributors. It follows a One-click, end-to-end digitally enabled distributor empanelment journey to make the process seamless

Distribution

In FY24, ABSLAMC expanded its pan-India network of empanelled distributors to include 81,000+ KYD-compliant MFDs, 305+ national distributors, and 80+ banks. It continues to expand the distributor base and has empanelled 9,100+ new MFDs during the year.

Passive and Alternate Assets Business

Passives

The passive product offering yielded positive results, with assets growing over 17 times from RS. 1,692 Crore in March 2021 to RS. 28,902 Crore in March 2024. ABSLAMC expanded its existing product suite to include 43 products. The customer base in this category has also grown to approx. 6,85,000 folios, increasing 7 times since March 2021. Additionally, it holds the top rank in the Index Debt category based on Average AUM for the quarter ending 31st March, 2024.

Alternate asset business

On the alternative business front, to meet the growing needs of HNIs and family enhance PMS and AIF offerings in both equity and fixed income Currently, we offer over 13 products in PMS and AIF. We believe both equity and fixed Income AIF product offerings will further strengthen the Alternate Business vertical. On the real estate front, the Aditya Birla Real Estate Credit Opportunities Fund (Cat II AIF) has been fully deployed across five investments and has successfully executed its first exit

The GIFT City operation has gained momentum with the launch of a few products to invest in the overseas market under the ABSLAMChas strengthened the team to LRS scheme. ABSLAMC has launched ABSL Global Emerging Equity Fund, which strategically feeds into the ARGA Emerging Market Equity Fund, enabling investors to access and benefit from emerging market opportunities.

OUTLOOK

ABSLAMC has been a leading investment manager that has committedly worked towards achieving financial inclusion, deepening financial markets and developing the mutual funds industry. Our strategy remains rooted in our Customer-first ethos and our commitment to serve investors over the long term by providing holistic investment solutions and consistent investment performance. With a steadfast commitment to investor interests, our primary focus is on customer experience through a strong risk management and governance framework, research-backed fund management and technology-backed service delivery. This commitment has helped us to build our AUM size over the years, as well as develop a robust customer base. While these fundamental principles have enabled ABSLAMC to establish itself in the mutual fund space, they will also guide it towards accelerated growth in the alternative asset space.

WAY FORWARD Scaling retail franchise and diversifying product offerings Leveraging digital platforms to deliver better service • Create an ecosystem to support retail sales growth by leveraging the strength of multiple channels such as Virtual • Leverage digital platforms to increase customer acquisition and enhance customer experience. Relationship Manager (VRM), Emerging Market, Service to Sales, Direct Channel and Digital Sales. • Execute strategic tie-ups and exclusive partnerships with fintech and new-age tech distributors. Leverage API-based • Grow and diversify product offerings using market research and innovation. Plug-n-Play onboarding solutions for fintech partners and cooperative banks. • Continue to build product portfolio by identifying pockets of product differentiation. • Focus on leveraging digital capability to provide seamless accessibility and the right experience to customers. • Provide financial literacy to existing and next generation of investors and distributors and contribute to overall financial inclusion in the country. Building passives and alternative asset business Expanding geographic reach and strengthening multi-channel distribution network • Focus on scaling our alternate assets business including Alternate Investment Fund (AIF)/Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Real Estate and Offshore offerings. • Continue to widen our geographic reach and investor folios by expanding our customer base in high potential and under- penetrated markets. • Leverage our presence in GIFT City to launch new funds and expand our offerings. • Build deeper engagement and loyalty with distributors and customers, increasing wallet share and longevity. • Focus on growing our passive business through strategic tie- ups with existing and new partners, and digital platforms. • Build scale in the National distributors and banking channel including cooperative and PSU banks to leverage their extensive network. • Emphasise on Smart Beta (alternate weighting) passive strategies through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Fund of Funds (FoFs), and Index Funds.

KEY FINANCIALS ( RS. Crore) Profit & Loss Statement FY22 FY23 FY24 Revenue from Operations 1,293 1,227 1,353 Costs 514 560 632 Operating Profit 779 667 721 Other Income 116 127 287 Profit before tax 895 794 1,008 Tax 222 197 228 Profit after tax 673 596 780 Avg. assets under management FY22 FY23 FY24 Mutual fund AAUM 2,92,578 2,80,257 3,12,764 Mutual fund equity AAUM 1,15,446 1,17,947 1,34,206 Alternate assets equity AAUM 10,537 10,106 11,919 Total equity AAUM 1,25,983 1,28,054 1,46,125

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE INSURANCE (ABSLI)

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (ABSLI) is a 51:49 joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc., Canada. ABSLI has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Indian life insurance industry and is currently one of Indias leading private life insurance companies. ABSLI offers a range of products across the customers lifecycle, including children future plans, wealth protection plans, retirement and pension solutions, health plans, traditional term plans and unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs).

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

In the post-COVID-19 world, life insurance has gained prominence. Insurance not only acts as a cushion against an unfortunate circumstance, but it is also considered a traditional tax-saving instrument. The pandemic has led to an upswing in people opting for insurance, with a lot of movement observed in the health and general insurance space, and the life insurance space also evolving. Protecting employees, securing gratuity, and offering other employee-related termination benefits have been a key-drivers for demand of group life insurance and have also led to the increase in market share of private players in this space. During FY24, the individual first year premium for the life insurance industry grew by 5% year-on-year to RS. 1.09 Lakh Crore. Within this, the private players grew by 8% year-on-year. During FY24, the group first year premium for the life insurance industry grew by 1% year-on-year to RS. 2.28 Lakh Crore. Within this, the private players grew by 20% year-on-year.

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Premium growth

Individual first year premium grew by 2% year-on-year to RS. 3,074 Crore in FY24. The group new business premium grew by 9% year-on-year to RS. 4,554 Crore in FY24. The growth in group new business Gross premium was on account of the fund-based group business and credit life products. Total premium (including renewal premium) grew by 15% year-on-year to RS. 17,260 Crore in FY24.

Individual FYP (Single Premium at 10%) ABSLI Private Players Industry Y-o-Y Growth ?2% ?8% ?5%

Product mix and prudent risk management

ABSLI continues to have a diversified product portfolio. A diversified product strategy helps in safeguarding against capital market volatility, regulatory changes and changes in customer behaviour. We have positioned our products based on the unique features and benefits they offer to customers. During the year, ABSLI has endeavoured to maintain a balanced mix while controlling the contribution of ULIPs. However, in line with the private industry, there has been a shift in the ULIP mix in FY24 on account of the impact of taxation of high-ticket non-linked products and buoyant capital markets. In FY24, ABSLI launched 4 products with 2 one-of-a-kind products in the protection and the unit-linked space. The new products are likely to generate good traction. The focus on increasing protection mix is consistent with the protection mix in proprietary channels at 5%. All term policies are 100% medically underwritten to ensure the quality of business undertaken. Moreover, to protect policyholders guaranteed benefits in low-interest rate scenarios, ABSLI has entered into forward rate agreements (FRA) to protect 100% expected maturity and survival benefits.

Diversified and scaled up distribution mix

ABSLI continues to have an expansive and distributed sales network across the country, including own and partner branches. This approach allows us to reach any part of the country, and we are committed to widening our footprint by investing in proprietary channels and adding more partners. We continue to invest in higher capacity in our proprietary channels and other partners. ABSLI tied up with Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank and Bank of Maharashtra during FY24. Sourcing from Bank of Maharashtra and IDFC FIRST Bank started in FY24, and we are in the process of scaling up business volume with these channels.

Renewal premium and persistency

Renewal premium grew by 24% year-on-year to RS. 9,160 Crore in FY24. The growth was on account of higher new business growth in the previous year, improved persistency, and continuous demonstration of the customers trust. 13th month persistency grew to 88% in FY24 (FY23: 87%), 25th month to 75% (FY23: 71%) and 61st month persistency to 65% (FY23: 54%). Renewal premium collection by Bot (ZARA) grew by 10% year-on-year RS. 731 Crore in FY24.

Digital adoption

Higher digital adoption by customers and distributors requires insurers to develop robust technological capabilities and highly efficient platforms powered by analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence. This will address customers expectations of personalised and improved service experiences. The seamless integration of these platforms and processes with the partners systems is necessary.

ABSLI has digitised its front-end and back-end processes, covering all the major milestones of the policy lifecycle. We are consistently investing in assets which would enable us to issue policies instantly. It features customer acquisition assets like pre-sales app for lead generation management, prospective app sales buddy for assisting advisors, platform for managing new business digitally, among others. We have also automated AI-driven underwriting system, which enables us to auto underwrite policies and acts as an aid to intelligence for acquiring new risk consciously. Pre-approved sum assured (PASA) contributes 29% of individual first year premium in FY24. We also have a new claims processing system targeted towards auto claim clearance thereby reducing TATs and increasing customer satisfaction.

Customer Digital Customer Self Pre-Approved 100% 80% 91% 29% Onboarding Renewal2 Servicing New Business Customer Experience Customer Retention Customer Centricity Pre-Purchase 100% New business processed digitally ? 67% adoption for Digital collection at 80%, growth of 3.2% y-o-y ? WhatsApp & Chatbot contributed 22% in FY24 PASA1 contributed 29% of FY 24 (FY23 - 25%) 1.16 Crore Contactless Digital Verification (Insta - verify) for customers ? 49.4% of total application were Auto underwritten ? 90% Auto pay adoption at onboarding stage ? ZARA (Bot) collected ~ E731 Crore ? 83% services available digitally and customer portal contributes to 67% of the overall transactions presentations Created (+33% over Mar23) & 5.8 lakh Marketing Content Shared (-10% over Mar23) ? Monthly Average Users: 31,200 (+22% ? Digital Adoption share of 91% over Mar23) & Daily Average Users: 7,200 (+29% over Mar23)

Pre-approved sum assuredIndividual Renewal only

Strong investment process

The total assets under management of ABSLI grew by 23% year-on-year to RS. 86,161 Crore in as of 31st March, 2024. About 95% of debt investments are either AAA rated or sovereign instruments. The 1-year and 5-year returns across various fund categories continue to be higher than respective benchmarks.

Profitability and value

The operating expenses-to-premium ratio declined from 19.5% in FY23 to 18.5% in FY24. The net VNB margins declined from 23% in FY23 to 20.2% in FY24 due to decrease in G Sec rates in Q4 FY24, higher proportion of ULIPs in the product mix, partly offset by improvement in cost efficiency. The value of new business was RS. 697 Crore in FY24. On the back of strong quality of in force book, embedded value (EV) increased by 28% year-on-year to RS. 11,539 Crore as of 31 st March, 2024. The return on Embedded Value (RoEV) was 18.8% in FY24. Profit before tax was RS. 198 Crore in FY24.

OUTLOOK

The guiding lines for the future have been growth, long-term value accretion and stable statutory profit. We have identified and implemented a well-thought-out action plan and is actively monitoring all risk areas. We would continue to strengthen our competitive and financial position by focusing on following strategic priorities.

WAY FORWARD Grow business at a CAGR of more than 20% Focus on customers • Individual First Year Premium in next three years to be ~2x of FY24 • Leverage ABC cross-sell set up and increase products sold per customer • Grow in scale to acquire more customers • Invest in service-to-sales (S2S) model for upsell to existing loyal customers • Enhance mindshare in banca business with capacity investments in banks to oversee more branches • Digital value chain focused on customers and distributors • The three new banca partnerships (Axis Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank and Bank of Maharashtra) will likely contribute 10%- 15% of the topline in FY25 • Enhanced customer insights and higher customer lifetime value • Expand value-accretive credit life business with acquisition of new relationships • Active engagement with customers to improve stickiness • Investment in new channels: direct, cross sales, service to sales, PASA and upsell • Ease of service with ‘anywhere servicing • Focus on digital payments 2x increase in absolute net VNB in three years • Focus on digital services enablement and strong back-end focus on customer acquisition through mass products • VNB margins to settle around 18%-20% • Improve efficiencies in costs through better management of fixed costs • Better product mix through focused improvement in protection business • Product innovation to continue while adhering to a robust risk management approach

KEY FINANCIALS ( RS. Crore) Profit & Loss Statement FY22 FY23 FY24 Individual First year Premium1 2,442 3,484 3,546 Group First year Premium 3,223 4,189 4, 554 Renewal Premium 6,475 7,397 9,160 Total Gross Premium 12,140 15,070 17,260 Operating expenses (Incl. Commission) 2,117 2,940 3,191 Profit Before Tax 2 175 196 198 Profit After Tax2 117 129 132 (in %) Key Ratios FY22 FY 23 FY24 Qpex to Premium (Incl. Commission) 17.4% 19.5% 18.5% Solvency Ratio 188% 173% 178% 1 FYP@100%

Consolidated nos (as per Ind AS), including Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Management Company Limited

ADITYA BIRLA HEALTH INSURANCE CO. LIMITED

(HEALTH INSURANCE)

Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI) is a Standalone Health Insurance player (SAHI). It was incorporated in 2015 and commenced operations in October 2016. ABCL, MMI Strategic Investments and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority hold 45.89%, 44.08% and 10.01% stake in ABHI, respectively. ABHI is one of the fastest-growing SAHI player in FY24. It is driven by its ‘Health First business model, backed by a strong brand and differentiated product offerings is well placed to capitalise the growth opportunity in the health insurance space.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Industry performance

Industry performance Health insurance continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments among various general insurance segments. In the health insurance space, the gross written premium (GWP) of SAHI players grew by 26.2% year-on-year and they had a market share of 28.4% in FY24. The industry health premiums have posted a three-year CAGR of 22% with SAHIs growing with a CAGR of 28%. The Indian health insurance penetration continues to be low and provides ample opportunity for growth. The governments focus for mission of ‘Insurance for all by 2047 and its transition from a provider of services to funder of services is expected to give further fillip to the health insurance industry. The growth momentum is likely to be accelerated by innovation in digital, technology, and product development and the increased adoption of these advancements. The global health crisis highlighted the importance of health insurance, potentially setting the sector on a faster growth path.

Industry structure

The health insurance industry continues to attract newer insurance players with many players having approached the regulator for licenses. In FY24, the regulator has given licenses to 2 new health insurance players. The industry now has a total of 32 players comprising 4 PSU insurers, 21 Private multi-line players and 7 standalone health insurers (SAHI). PSU insurers continue to cede market share with overall share at 37% in FY24 vs 48% in FY19. The share of private multi-line players has increased from 30% in FY19 to 34% in FY24 and 22% in FY19 to 28% in FY24 for SAHI players.

Health insurance has three broad customer segments namely: 1) group segment for corporates forms 47% of the market which is dominated by PSU insurers; 2) retail segment (44% of the market) has seen relatively higher growth and 3) government segment forms around 9% of the industry.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Business performance

ABHI continues to be one of the fastest-growing health insurance company. Its total GWP grew by 36% year-on-year to RS. 3,701 Crore in FY24. Retail business grew by 26% and contributed to 52% of the total GWP in FY24. Over a 3-year period, ABHI has delivered a CAGR of 42% in GWP compared to SAHI Industry at 28%. In FY24, ABHIs market share stood at 11.2% (vs. 10.4% in FY23) (among standalone health insurers). The value proposition of ABHI has always been geared away from traditional insurance. The data led customer understanding has enabled products with benefits of Embedded Wellness and Health Management programme. The model is an epitome of incorporating our ABHI purpose of “Empowering people to lead healthier lives”. The differentiated Health First model is structured around the pillars of (1) Know Your Health (2) Improve Your Health and (3) Get Rewarded The proof of concept of the model continues to be demonstrated at intervened cohorts. It is now becoming imperative that the model is expanded at scale to lead to distinguishable outcomes regarding top line and bottom line. Our data-first model enables access to hitherto large pools of customer data inaccessible to other companies. This advantage has significantly increased our analytical capabilities and enabled multi-fold scale up of the Health First proposition. To enable seamless and hyper personalised customer data, we have launched a digital health assessment (DHA) for our customers. The DHA facility has been duly integrated on the Activ Health app. We undertook more than 86,000 DHAs in FY24. This is in addition to about 170,000 health assessments completed during the year. The total number of Well-Being score for customers has increased to over 15,00,000. In an endeavour to track customer health, ABHI tracks over 1,200 Crore customer steps monthly on the Activ Health app

Despite being a new entrant, we have driven accelerated growth in distribution channels, comparable to industry in several elements of distribution channel. Our long-term goal is to increase the share of proprietary channels. We have a presence across more than 225 branch locations and access to more than 110,000 agents. This focus and investments have yielded rich dividends. The proprietary channel has witnessed a 43% year-on-year growth in FY24 and contributes 31% of retail GWP. We have distribution tie-ups with 14 private banks and 4 PSU banks. We focus on augmenting capacity by acquiring new relationships. During the year, we gained access to 1 PSU bank, i.e. India Post Payments Bank.

ABHI continues to focus on PSU bancassurance. The digital channel had an encouraging response at the beginning of the year. ABHI is at the forefront in the Byte and contextual products space with tie-ups across unique distribution platforms. The operating model of digital channels is undergoing continuous changes given the regulatory environment around insurance, and banking. The group business recorded a growth of 49% with GWP increasing from RS. 1,198 Crore in FY23 toRS. 1,786 Crore in FY24. In the group segment, we will focus on a value- accretive business through a well-defined client segmentation, diversified product mix and cross sell/up sell strategy.

In the past eight years, ABHI has continued to lead in product innovation, extending offerings to cater to senior citizens, millennials, and women, with a growing focus on holistic well-being, including mental health and nutrition. The chronic management programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative, has set a new standard. To address hesitancy among some consumers in buying health insurance, ABHI has created contextual byte-sized offerings at an affordable cost. ABHI pioneered two benefits in its product suite: Incentivised wellness and Health Management programme. These two benefits are structured on the three pillars of ‘know your health, ‘improve your health, and ‘get rewarded. The incentivised wellness benefit provides a unique ‘HealthReturns feature to reward customers for making healthy lifestyle choices, through an industry and a global first initiative, it gives them the opportunity to get up to 100% of their premium back. Today, ABHI has a comprehensive bouquet of retail and group products, providing tailored and customised offerings to consumers. We launched our latest offering Activ One in November 2023. The new product is a transformative offering providing for large number of benefits including personalised coverage, 100% HealthReturns , and no sub-limits. The new product seeks to empower customers with tailor-made solutions that go beyond mere coverage. The product has been launched with 7 variants considering multiple identified white spaces. The new product Activ One has been received well with the new product now accounting for a significant mix of the retail premium following its launch in November 2023. We will continue to focus on identified customer segments around:

• The young and the health-conscious

• People with lifestyle diseases who have been typically denied insurance benefits

• Products for the salaried segment

Most of our products continue to be top-ranked in their respective categories and continue to be cognizant of the fact that our offerings have become an industry norm, adopted both by competitors and the regulators.

DIGITAL, DATA AND ANALYTICS

ABHIs digital assets suite includes an industry-first multilingual app, an industry-first WhatsApp for customer journeys, bots, and the traditional website. The principles and culture around which the entire digital agility, scalability, security, modularity, and cloud agnostic.

The apps freemium version is extended for customer acquisition using innovative customer engagement strategies, tie ups with health-based partners. There are more than 40 features live on Activ Health app. The app has already garnered a user base of more than 5 lakh users, with more than 2.2 Million downloads. The app is a state of the art with simplified customer journeys which apart from accessing policy information, renewal management, self-servicing our customers are actively engaging in aspects like Health and Nutrition, Wellness Scores and Health Management. The Activ Health app is the customer touchpoint across acquisition, renewal management, servicing, and health management. The key focus areas for the app include:

Digital Acquisition - Fresh and Renewals Self Servicing Expand Health Ecosystem ? Experience on Digital Assets: Intuitive simple & short purchase journeys ? Simple & Convenient: Simple & intuitive journeys ? Smart Health Devices: Direct integration with health devices ? Right Product: Personalised Curated products ? Engagement: Gamification, leaderboard, challenges and quests ? Healthcare Platforms: Expand ecosystem with partnership tie-ups ? Renewal management: Propensity- based personalised customer nudges and engagements ? Processes: Availability of large number of services on the self service mode. ? Wellness Programmes: Curated and relevant wellness programme with instant gratification

98% of our consumers are onboarded digitally, 93% of our services are available on the app and 86% of them are being served digitally. As a new-age business born amid big data, ABHI has integrated analytics into each aspect of business. Data capabilities include the ability to analyse both structured and unstructured data. We have implemented data lake with capabilities of managing and analysing both structured and unstructured data from multiple sources. There exist strong in-house capabilities around data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing. Moreover, ABHI is constantly evaluating and investing in data capabilities.

ABHIs agile decision-making process requires reliable and relevant data. The endeavour is to standardise, integrate and process data into a data mine. This will create one version of truth and empower users with meaningful data insights supporting effective decision-making. We focus on new data analytics use cases in addition to (1) fraud waste and abuse models for claims management (2) AI-based underwriting (3) AI-based claims adjudication (4) expanding health returns ecosystem.

Data Engineering Data Lake Hub Data Lake I EDW I Data Catalog : Data Lineage : Bl tool - NLP I ML Model Data Governance MDM : Data Security : Data Standardization : Data Stewardship : Roles & Responsibilities Data Literacy Dashboard Monthly Training : Dashboard Usage : Last Mile Data Access User Empowerment Real Time Dashboard : Self Servicing BI Insights through NLP

Data Science (Key Projects) AI/ML based Claim Adjudication Other Key Projects Revenue Focus Gone live in April24 1.6x uplift in lead based cross-sell Provider Tariff digitisation AI/ML based claims processing vis-a- vis last FY linked to clinical protocols FWA Model 2.1x fraud savings Improvise FWA models for from refined model unstructured data Key benefits to accrue in Call Centre Claim Cost, CX and Cost of Forecast Model operations Led to 25% cost reduction

Financial performance

We are one of the fastest-growing health insurance companies with a total GWP of RS. 3,701 Crore in FY24 growing by 36% year-on-year, covering 19 Million lives. The retail business grew by 26% year-on-year and contributed to 52% of total GWP in FY24. Over a three-year period, we have delivered a CAGR of 42% in GWP compared to the 28% CAGR of the SAHI industry.

We have always recognised expense management and cost efficiency as a key driver of profitable growth. Operating expenses (excl. commission) as a percentage of total gross written premium was 21% in FY24 compared to 32% in FY23. We are continuously reviewing our operating model to optimise costs and improve expense ratios, by increasing productivity and performing a strategic review of the value chain including claims, provider management and technology.

Claims incurred (net of reinsurance) are the total claims incurred during the year including paid, outstanding, and incurred but not reported reserves (IBNR). During the year, we experienced retail claims in line with industry experience. Our claim interventions include price increases, underwriting interventions, sales sourcing restrictions, enhanced outlier management and increased fraud waste and abuse for providers. The claims are expected to stabilise in the medium term. Our net loss reduced from RS. 220 Crore in FY23 to RS. 182 Crore in FY24. While the net losses reduced in FY24, the combined ratio was 110% in FY24, at a similar level compared to FY23, given the business seasonality.

OUTLOOK

Initiatives around customer management and customer experience

Consumer experience is the cornerstone of our service model. The ‘Promise of Insurance revolves around providing support during the crucial ‘Moment of Truth when customers face challenging health situations. ABHI continues to invest in customer and distribution digital assets which are core to our operations. Data analytics and a deep understanding of the customers health enables us to transform customer data into meaningful insights.

Claims management

We continue to deliver on our promise of insurance. We have one of the industrys best claim settlement ratio at 96%. ABHI has been successful in creating one of industrys largest provider network of about 11,000 hospitals in addition to the cashless anywhere feature to provide a superior claims experience. We continuously review our sourcing guidelines to optimise sourcing risk. Based on medical inflation, we have reviewed our product pricing strategy and has affected market linked price increases in product prices. The focus is on the right product with the right features and the appropriate sum insured. On the provider front, our ABHIs focus is on improving cashless ratios, provider rate negotiations and tariff penetrations across the network. Fraud waste abuse management also continues to be an integral part of the claims management strategy. We continue to focus on sustainable growth and have a stable and positive outlook with ABHI consistently growing higher than the industry.

WAY FORWARD

Differentiated Health First approach

• Attract young and healthy customer target segment

• Incentivise customers for healthy behaviour

• Data-driven approach for superior customer understanding

Diversified Distribution

• Diversified Distribution with growth focus on Proprietary Business

• Invest in existing Bancassurance partnerships and acquire relevant bank partnerships

• Grow non-traditional distribution segments

Digital Capabilities

• Digitally-enabled Distribution with deep partner integrations

• Customer-facing assets for superior customer experience

Data & Analytics

• Analytics based capabilities for revenue generation, including PASA, Cross Sell and Persistency models

• Fraud, Waste & Abuse model with advanced analytical tools

• Newer applications for both structured and unstructured data

KEY FINANCIALS

( RS. in Crore) Profit & Loss statement FY22 FY23 FY24 Retail Premium 1,140 1,519 1,915 Group Premium (incl. Rural) 587 1,198 1,786 Gross Written Premium 1,727 2,717 3,701 Revenue (IND AS) 1,631 2,566 3,450 Operating expenses (including claims) (IND AS) 1,942 2,786 3,632 Profit before tax (IND AS) (311) (220) (182)

ADITYA BIRLA MONEY LIMITED (STOCKS & SECURITIES)

Aditya Birla Money Limited (ABML) is a one-stop shop for customers for their entire investment and trading needs. ABML offer a full range of services relating to investment in stocks, mutual funds, IPOs, SGBs, PMS, among others and trading in equity, commodity and currency derivatives. The product and service innovations enable differentiated experiences for customers.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

After a flattish FY23, the Indian stock market boomed in FY24 despite concerns of high inflation and global geopolitical issues. For FY24, Nifty increased by 29% while midcap index was up 60% and small cap index jumped by 70%. The outperformance was led by strong buying from both FIIs (foreign institutional investors) and DIIs (domestic institutional investors). FIIs and DIIs were net buyers to the tune of RS. 2.0 Lakh Crore and RS. 2.1 Lakh Crore, respectively in FY24. DII buying was led by sustained inflows into mutual funds from retail investors (gross SIP flows stood at all time high at RS. 19,271 Crore in March 2024). Retail broking businesses continued to improve their market share through digital initiatives. The rise of discount brokers has made it easy to invest in financial markets via zero brokerage, e-KYC and user-friendly mobile-based platforms which has made stock buying as seamless and intuitive as shopping online. Quick and paperless onboarding, UPI-based fund transfers, and a stable and scalable product have enabled equity participation for every Indian. Demat accounts in India have reached a new high of 15.1 Crore as of 31st March, 2024. Penetration of demat accounts in India increased from 8.1% to 10.7% on a year-on-year basis (1.7% in 2011). More customers from Tier II and Tier III cities are choosing to participate in the capital market and wager on the Indias growth story.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

ABMLs revenue from operations grew to RS. 394 Crore in FY24 compared to RS. 267 Crore in FY23, an increase of 48% year-on-year primarily led by higher interest income, higher fees and commissions.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, the average daily turnover jumped over 98%, which showcases the strong demand for equity among investors. Overall, the monthly cash segment ADTO of NSE clocked RS. 82,406 Crore in FY24 compared to RS. 53,434 Crore in FY23, representing an increase of 54% on a year-on-year basis.

The profit after tax stood at RS. 53 Crore for the year ended 31st March, 2024, compared to RS. 34 Crore in the previous financial year, clocking an increase of 56%.

OUTLOOK

With the ongoing global macro stability and a reasonable base of FY24, Indias GDP growth is likely to grow by 7% in FY25 as per the RBI, up from its previous prediction of 6.6%. The RBI expects Indias GDP growth to be strong in Q1 and then gradually taper for the balance of quarters. However, the moderate global growth, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and firm energy prices can weigh on the overall outlook. Inflation is likely to come down further in FY25 despite firm crude oil and commodity prices.

Nevertheless, the escalations in conflict between Iran and Israel can lead to further rise in crude oil prices and it remains the biggest risk to inflation. This, in turn, can lead to delays in interest rate cuts in the coming one year. The Meteorological Departments initial southwest monsoon forecast suggests that 2024 rainfall is likely to be above normal. It is expected to be 106% of the long period average of 87 cm. This is positive for the kharif crop season, which was affected in FY23 by a below normal monsoon that was also erratic in terms of monthly rainfall.

RBI expects inflation to stay at an average of 4.5% in FY25. The Indian economy is expected to be amongst the fastest-growing large economies in FY25, mainly backed by strong domestic drivers and strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals. With softening of the commodity prices, India will likely witness some relief on the input cost thereby driving its gross margins. Furthermore, most companies have adopted the risk of managing supply side challenges along with cost optimisation measures, which can uplift their margins margin going forward. We believe that Indian economy which witnessed K-shape recovery in the past, will change, with all the sectors gradually recovering over the medium term. The government impetus on growth and capex ahead and the same will be amongst the key monitorable going forward.

India growth story remains one of the best over the medium- to long-term in a world overflowing with structural and demographics challenges. The governments strong impetus on growth and continued focus on capital expenditure (expected to go up 11% year-on-year to RS. 11.1 Lakh Crore in FY25, i.e. 3.4% of the GDP and 4x over FY16), will have a multiplier effect on the economy. Apart from that, the strong policy initiatives Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, supported via Production

Linked Incentive schemes and the National Infrastructure Pipeline supplemented by Gati Shakti Master Plan will take India to the next level of growth in the coming years. Thus, we believe that Indian economy is on right track and is on its way to becoming $5 trillion economy in coming two years. Further, according to Centre of Economics and Business Research (CEBR), the erstwhile growth momentum could see India add on average of $1 trillion to its economy every 2 years for next 14-15 years, and thus, India will become a $10 trillion economy by 2035 and third-largest economic superpower by 2037.

KEY FINANCIALS

( RS. Crore)

FY22 FY23 FY24 #Customers (Active) ~70k ~74k ~82k Revenue 233 267 394 PBT 36 47 69

ADITYA BIRLA INSURANCE BROKERS LIMITED (GENERAL INSURANCE BROKING)

Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited (ABIBL) is a leading composite general insurance intermediary, licenced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA). ABIBL specialises in providing general insurance broking and risk management solutions for corporate and individuals alike. ABIBL also offers reinsurance solutions to insurance companies and have developed enduring relationships with Indian and global insurers operating in India, South Asia, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

ABIBLs revenue shrank by 9% from RS. 618 Crore to RS. 565 CroreCrore; profitability (PBT) decreased by 31% from RS. 97 Crore to RS. 67 Crore.

OUTLOOK

Insurance broking is the only channel which represents customers and not insurers. The unique role of the broking channel is recognised by the regulator, insurers, and customers. Despite the robust growth over the years, penetration and density have continued to remain low and impede higher growth, indicating the need to address challenges. Although the broking channel is still evolving, it is currently the only channel that continues to comprehensively meet risk management requirements of customers.

ABIBL emphasises the retention of clients across the corporate, retail and reinsurance lines of business. Various initiatives have been implemented for enhancing corporate business by targeting large corporate clients through its sector specific approach. Furthermore, ABIBL has been utilising the post-COVID-19 scenario to capitalise and build on digital assets that are used across all the lines of business by several stakeholders.

KEY FINANCIALS

( RS. Crore)

FY22 FY23 FY24 Premium Placement 5,687 5,598 3,628 Revenue 691 618 565 PBT 86 97 67

RISK MANAGEMENT

At ABCL and our subsidiaries, we attach great importance to the identification, measurement, and control of risks. All the functions are responsible for the management of risks. The Board of Directors and our Risk Management Committee monitor the process of risk management and give suitable directions to the management to adopt appropriate risk control measures. Traditional risk and control indicators serve an important purpose for financial institutions to determine their risk appetite. Technology has made it possible to use an increasing amount of data in analysing risk scenarios and identifying their possible impact on business strategies. At Aditya Birla Capital, we have created a framework that combines the traditional approach and modern data-driven approach to facilitate risk management. Against the backdrop of this credit environment and general macroeconomic factors playing out across sectors, we remain confident of our integrated risk and governance approach, which has demonstrated the capability to withstand economic and credit cycles, as well as dynamically adopt new scenarios and learnings into the risk and governance framework. We are well-positioned to accelerate our growth across all lines of business, given our strong risk architecture, coupled with our strong management capability, robust capital, liquidity management and high governance standards.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

Our Company has in place an adequate internal audit framework to monitor the efficacy of internal controls with the objective of providing the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors an independent and reasonable assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of the organisations risk management, internal controls and governance processes. The framework is commensurate with the nature of the business and the size, scale, and complexity of its operations.

The internal audit plan is developed based on the risk profile of business activities of the organisation. The audit plan covers process audits of different functions and is approved by the Audit Committee, which regularly reviews compliance.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements made in this Management discussion and analysis may not be based on historical information or facts and may be ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, those relating to general business plans and strategy of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (‘ABCL or ‘Our Company), outlook and growth prospects, competition and regulatory environment, and the managements current views and assumptions which may not remain constant due to risks and uncertainties and hence, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

This Management discussion and analysis does not constitute a prospectus, offering circular or offering memorandum, or an offer to acquire any of our Companys equity shares or any other security, and should not be considered as a recommendation that any investor should subscribe for or purchase any of our Companys shares. Our Company, as such, makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and does not accept any responsibility or liability with respect to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information or opinions contained herein.

Our Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements based on any subsequent developments, information or events or otherwise. Unless otherwise stated in this Management discussion and analysis, the information contained herein is based on the management information and estimates. The financial figures have been rounded off to the nearest Rupee One Crore. The events and developments up to 31st March, 2024 have been covered in the Management discussion and analysis.