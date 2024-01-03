iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Documents requried for Home Loan

Table of Content

Depending on the group of clients (salaried/professional/businessman/NRI) they belong to, an applicant must present a variety of documents that verify their KYC, the antecedents of the property they seek to acquire, their income background, etc. in order to secure a house loan. The paperwork needed to apply for a house loan in India are listed below:

15 Documents that all citizens will require:

  • Loan application form.
  • Property detailed documents
  • 3 photographs passport sized.
  • Identify proof
  • Residence proof
  • Bank Account Statement/Passbook for the last 6 months.
  • Liabilities statement and Personal Assets.
  • Signature verification by bankers of the applicant.
  • Salary Certificate (original) from the employer. (Salaried individuals)
  • Form 16/IT Returns for the past 2 financial years. (Salaried individuals)
  • IT Returns/Assessment Orders copies of the last 3 years. (Self–employed professionals)
  • Challans as proof of Advance Income Tax payment. (Self–employed professionals)
  • Proof of business address for non-salaried individuals. (Self–employed professionals

NRI-Specific Documents:

  • Document establishing KYC.
  • Latest IT Returns (for applicants filing IT returns in the country).
  • Copy of Passport showing the page of residence visa.
  • Bank statements copies from overseas of the past 6 months.
  • Salary Certificate from employer stating in English the name (as per passport), designation, passport number, date of joining, and latest salary.
  • Last 3 to 6 months’ salary slips reflecting variable components like incentives, overtime, etc.
  • For Self Employed NRIs, business documents like Trade License, Sponsor Agreement, Power of Attorney, etc.
  • Proof of employment by the Government of the residing country like work permit, labour contract, etc.
  • Documents related to the Property with cost estimates from an Indian Architect or Engineer.
  • For Salaried NRIs, income documents attested by an embassy official are required if there’s no documented evidence for salary credit or fund remittance to India available.
  • Last 6 months’ NRO/NRE bank statement.
  • If the applicant is unavailable in the country at the time of signing documents, Power of Attorney needs to be produced by the person acting on their behalf.

Documents Required for a Home Loan Application


The following list includes some of the typical documents accepted as KYC:

  • Proof of Age : PAN card, Passport, Birth certificate, Driving license, Bank passbook, Marksheet from 10th class (Any 1)
  • Photo ID proof : Passport, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID (Any 1)
  • Proof of residence : Electricity Bill, Ration Card, Telephone Bill, Employment Letter (Any 1)

Documents Required for Loan Guarantor

  • Identify proof.
  • Residence proof.
  • Liabilities Statement and Personal Assets.
  • 2 photographs passport sized.
  • Proof of business address.
  • Signature identification from present bankers.

Property Documents Required for Home Loan

  • Approved building plan (showing floor plan for flat purchase).
  • Original No Objection Certificate issued under the ULC Act, 1976.
  • Deed of Sale or Sale Agreement or Share Certificate (original) in case of a cooperative society.
  • Copy of relative order if agricultural land is being converted.
  • No objection certificate (NOC) from Builder/Housing Society.
  • Receipts for taxes paid for Building and Land, certificate of possession, and a certified sketch of the location of the property from revenue authorities.
  • Allotment Letter from Society/Housing Board/Private builder.
  • Receipts of advance payments for the flat purchase.
  • Certificate of Non-encumbrance encompassing the last 12 years/30 years.
  • Receipt of land tax payment and certificate of possession issued by revenue authorities.
  • Permission letter from Appropriate Authority.
  • Detailed estimate of construction cost.
  • Letter from Society/Builder/Housing Board mentioning their bank and account details, for instalment remittance.
  • Applicable for purchase of land plot, a declaration by loan borrower stipulating the date by which to construct a house.
  • Report from a lawyer as per standard format.
  • Report stating the valuation of property in a standard format by an empanelled valuer.
  • Post closure of loan, documents required for the handover of original Property documents.
  • Power Of Attorney for collecting original documents of Property.
  • In event of the demise of the loan borrower:
    • Letter requesting handing over of Property documents from Legal Heir/Nominee(s).
    • Letter relinquishing the right to Legal Heirs/Nominees for Property documents handover.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Related Articles

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.