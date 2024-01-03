Depending on the group of clients (salaried/professional/businessman/NRI) they belong to, an applicant must present a variety of documents that verify their KYC, the antecedents of the property they seek to acquire, their income background, etc. in order to secure a house loan. The paperwork needed to apply for a house loan in India are listed below:

15 Documents that all citizens will require:

Loan application form.

Property detailed documents

3 photographs passport sized.

Identify proof

Residence proof

Bank Account Statement/Passbook for the last 6 months.

Liabilities statement and Personal Assets.

Signature verification by bankers of the applicant.

Salary Certificate (original) from the employer. (Salaried individuals)

Form 16/IT Returns for the past 2 financial years. (Salaried individuals)

IT Returns/Assessment Orders copies of the last 3 years. (Self–employed professionals)

Challans as proof of Advance Income Tax payment. (Self–employed professionals)

Proof of business address for non-salaried individuals. (Self–employed professionals

NRI-Specific Documents:

Document establishing KYC.

Latest IT Returns (for applicants filing IT returns in the country).

Copy of Passport showing the page of residence visa.

Bank statements copies from overseas of the past 6 months.

Salary Certificate from employer stating in English the name (as per passport), designation, passport number, date of joining, and latest salary.

Last 3 to 6 months’ salary slips reflecting variable components like incentives, overtime, etc.

For Self Employed NRIs, business documents like Trade License, Sponsor Agreement, Power of Attorney, etc.

Proof of employment by the Government of the residing country like work permit, labour contract, etc.

Documents related to the Property with cost estimates from an Indian Architect or Engineer.

For Salaried NRIs, income documents attested by an embassy official are required if there’s no documented evidence for salary credit or fund remittance to India available.

Last 6 months’ NRO/NRE bank statement.

If the applicant is unavailable in the country at the time of signing documents, Power of Attorney needs to be produced by the person acting on their behalf.

Documents Required for a Home Loan Application



The following list includes some of the typical documents accepted as KYC:

Proof of Age : PAN card, Passport, Birth certificate, Driving license, Bank passbook, Marksheet from 10th class (Any 1)

PAN card, Passport, Birth certificate, Driving license, Bank passbook, Marksheet from 10th class (Any 1) Photo ID proof : Passport, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID (Any 1)

Passport, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID (Any 1) Proof of residence : Electricity Bill, Ration Card, Telephone Bill, Employment Letter (Any 1)

Documents Required for Loan Guarantor

Identify proof.

Residence proof.

Liabilities Statement and Personal Assets.

2 photographs passport sized.

Proof of business address.

Signature identification from present bankers.

Property Documents Required for Home Loan