The dual advantages of tax savings and wealth-generating ability through ELSS mutual fund tax benefits surely attract many investors. Notably, the distinctive feature for a financier while choosing their investment is the potential availability of market-linked returns concurrent with reducing taxable income under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

This guide explores the details of ELSS, how the funds work, the nature of tax advantages, and how they may play an important role in a well-rounded financial plan.

A Brief Overview of ELSS Mutual Funds

It is a type of equity mutual fund that predominantly invests in stocks. However, what sets them apart is the tax advantages of ELSS funds under Section 80C of the IT Act 1961. Investing in these eligible instruments can help individuals reduce their taxable income up to ₹ one lakh, fifty thousand.

Key Features

ELSS funds have a majority of equities and instruments related to equities, i.e., stocks of a listed entity. This keeps them aloof from their counterparts – debt funds or fixed-income investments that take bonds and any other fixed-income securities. Such equities bring higher volatile returns in the short term, whereas they bring higher and better possible returns in the long run. As such, it is perfect for investment and growth prospects.

ELSS has the shortest lock-in period of 3 years compared to all other tax-saving investments under Section 80C. This makes it ineligible for withdrawal before completing its duration from the date of each investment.

If you redeem the ELSS units after 3 years from the date of investment, the profit made in the redemption process is a Long-Term Capital Gain. Currently, the LTCG on equity mutual funds, including ELSS, is taxed 10% on capital gains over ₹ one lakh in one financial year. This would imply that the first sum in capital gain from equity funds in any financial year is tax-exempt.

How ELSS Funds Save You Taxes

Let’s illustrate with an example:

Say your gross income is ₹6,00,000. If you invest in ELSS at ₹1,50,000, this reduces your tax liability to ₹4,50,000. Right there and then, this reduces your income tax outflow as per the applicable tax slab.

Advantages Associated With Investing in ELSS Fund

The primary ELSS mutual fund tax benefit is the Tax deduction under 80c, substantially reducing your payout.

is the Tax deduction under 80c, substantially reducing your payout. As ELSS funds are equity-oriented, potential returns available here are higher than those garnered by traditional saving tax instruments like PPF or National Savings Certificates.

It has the shortest lock-in period of 3 years and offers greater liquidity after that period compared to other tax-saving options.

Another ELSS mutual fund tax benefit is that it helps diversify your portfolio by exposing you to the equity market.

Disadvantages of Investing in These Funds

As the money is invested in equities, the ELSS is prone to market fluctuation and vulnerable to capital loss, especially in the near term.

The 3-year lock-in is shorter than the alternatives but still ties up the invested capital.

Who Should Invest in ELSS Funds?

These Funds are best for:

A moderate to high-risk tolerant investor.

Financiers looking for Tax savings mutual funds under Section 80C.

under Section 80C. Investors with a prolonged investment horizon of at least three years, preferably longer.

Wrapping Up

Numerous ELSS mutual fund tax benefits exist, including tax savings and the potential for wealth creation through equity participation. However, the investor must understand the associated market risks and the lock-in period for a successful outcome. So, if you have a prolonged investment horizon and moderate to high-risk tolerance, consider consulting with a financial advisor to see if ELSS suits your goals.