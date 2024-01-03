Table of Content
Income tax regulations for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) present distinct differences compared to those applicable to resident Indians. NRIs are obligated to pay taxes on all income and capital gains earned within India’s jurisdiction. This taxability of non resident in India diverges from that for resident Indians, emphasizing the need for NRIs to comprehend their tax obligations regarding capital gains and income generated within India’s borders. Understanding these differences is paramount for NRIs to make sure compliance with tax laws and fulfill their financial responsibilities effectively.
The Foreign Exchange Management Act and Income Tax Act of the year 1961 govern tax obligations for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Under these regulations, NRIs are subject to taxation under various circumstances:
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) have access to various deductions and exemptions from their total income, similar to residents. These provisions help NRIs optimize their tax liabilities and maximize savings. Let’s get into the deductions and exemptions available for income tax for NRIs:
Deductions under Section 80C:
NRIs can claim deductions under Section 80C, with a maximum limit of Rs 1.5 lakh from their gross total income. Eligible deductions include:
Other Allowable Deductions:
Besides Section 80C, NRIs can claim deductions under various other sections:
Deductions Not Allowed to NRIs:
While NRIs can avail many deductions, some are not available to them:
Through the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between the two nations, non-resident Indians (NRIs) can seek relief from double taxation, which is the practice of paying taxes on the same income twice—once in their country of residency and once in India.
The tax credit technique and the exemption method are the two ways under the DTAA to obtain tax relief. NRIs are subject to taxation in one nation and exemption in another under the exemption method. When using the tax credit technique, one can claim tax relief in their nation of residence even when their income is taxed in both countries.
The FM proposes a new Section 89A in Budget 2021, which publishes regulations for mitigating hardship resulting from double taxation on funds accumulated in overseas retirement accounts for Non-Resident Individuals (NRIs). The clause applies in cases when income from these accounts is not subject to accrual taxation but is instead subject to taxation by the notified foreign countries at the moment of account redemption or withdrawal.
As a non-resident Indian (NRI), understanding the complex nature of the legislation of NRI taxation in India necessitates a deep awareness of the tax responsibilities relative to resident Indians. NRIs have to go through a different tax environment, which includes figuring out their resident status, calculating their taxable income, and utilizing deductions and exemptions. Through a thorough knowledge of their tax responsibilities, including both domestic and foreign
NRIs are individuals who do not meet the residency criteria outlined in the Income Tax Act, spending less than 182 days in India during a fiscal year. Their tax obligations differ from those of resident Indians.
NRIs are taxed on income and capital gains earned within India’s borders, while resident Indians are subject to tax on their global income. Understanding these distinctions is vital for NRIs to fulfill their tax obligations effectively.
NRIs can claim deductions under Section 80C for various expenses, including life insurance premiums, tuition fees for children’s education, principal repayments on home loans, and investments in specified financial instruments.
Income earned by NRIs from foreign sources may be exempt from taxation in India under certain conditions, particularly if covered by provisions of the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between India and another country where the income is generated.
NRIs must ensure timely verification of their filed income tax returns, which must be done within 120 days of filing. Verification is essential for ensuring accuracy and authenticity, thus avoiding potential penalties or discrepancies in the tax filing process.
