Have you filed the wrong ITR form?

Wrong ITR filing is quite common because the Income Tax Act prescribes a number of different forms for different combinations of income. There is a different form if you only have salary and interest income but you need to use a different form if you are having capital gains. Similarly, if you have a Director Identification Number (DIN), then the form you need to use is different. In addition, there are errors even while using the correct form because some exemptions may have been left out while filing the returns. The good news is that all these can be rectified.

When you make mistakes in filling the ITR form

This is a common problem when you use the right form but make mistakes in filling up the form or omit important items. However, you don’t need to worry as the tax department gives you the option to rectify your error under section 154. The process is quite simple, Just log in to the e-filing portal and under the rectification tab, choose the order/intimation to be rectified and the assessment year. Then, you will be asked to select the request type. If you have a tax credit mismatch correction, you will get options such as TDS on salary details, TDS on other details, TDS on transfer of immovable property and rent etc.

Here is how you can make corrections

To make changes in your return data, choose from options such as schedules being changed, donations and capital gain details.

If you want to correct the status, select the status applicable and upload the necessary attachments.

To rectify exemption, fill in all the applicable fields and upload necessary attachments to submit the request.

Once this process is completed, you get a message with the details and a mail confirmation. The submission of rectification can be withdrawn before the end of the day. Remember that in this case you dont need to upload your ITR again and just the rectification to the relevant field is sufficient.

What if you uploaded the wrong ITR form?

If a wrong form is used, it becomes a defective income tax submission and needs to be rectified. Before that let us look at how to use the right IT Form.

ITR Form When it can be used ITR-1 For resident Indians with income from salary, pension, other sources and having only one house and total income less than Rs50 lakhs per annum ITR-2 For incomes over Rs50 lakhs per year or having capital gains or more than one house property or having directorship in a company or holding unlisted shares ITR-3 Every point applicable to ITR-2 but additionally having income as a partner in a firm or from business or having presumptive income more than Rs50 lakhs ITR-4 Having presumptive income under salary, pension, other sources with one house property and total income above Rs50 lakhs

These are the forms applicable to individuals. If you choose the wrong form, it becomes a defective return. You can either wait for the IT department to send you a rectification notice or you can voluntarily log in and make the required rectification.

How to rectify the wrong form upload?

Voluntary rectification is possible under certain circumstances. For example, if your total income exceeds Rs50 lakhs, you cannot file ITR-1. This is applicable to gross total income and not to taxable income. What if you have uploaded the wrong form? Section 139(5) allows the taxpayer to rectify the mistake by filing a revised income tax return. But, these are time bound. For example, a revised income tax return can be filed either before the end of the relevant assessment year or before the completion of assessment. Formerly, only those who had filed returns before the stipulated date could rectify returns, but now even belated returns can be rectified.

Things to remember when you file revised returns

Revised returns must be filed online just like original returns. The difference is you must clearly select the option (17 – Revised u/s 139-5) while filing revised returns.

In addition, you need to provide details like the acknowledgement number of the original returns and the original return filing date for the audit trail.

There is no limit to the number of times you can file revised returns subject to the time stipulations mentioned.

Like in the case of original returns, the revised returns also need to be verified by any of the approved methods like e-signature, Aadhar OTP, EVC or physical verification.

Once the scrutiny of assessment is completed under Section 143(3), returns cannot be revised.

Revision of returns is an opportunity given by the IT department to correct genuine mistakes and must not be used to change taxable income. Any misrepresentation is punishable under the Income Tax Act. Hence the revision facility must only be used in genuine cases.