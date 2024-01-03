How much Income Tax do I need to pay?

Table of Content
You may have rummaged Google in an attempt to find the right answer, all for naught. The amount of income tax to be paid depends solely on how much you earn and your total taxable income. Under the Income Tax Act, 1961, the Income Tax department has specified in detail the technicalities of paying income tax and the process of calculating the tax liability.
This article will provide and simplify the answer to ‘How much income tax should I pay by detailing the Income Tax system in India. The best way to understand your tax liability is through gaining knowledge about the tax system.
As an Indian citizen, if you belong to one of the following entities, you are liable to pay income tax. These include:
But how much income tax is to be paid? The answer moves a step forward to the five Income heads.
The Income Tax Act has broken down the process of calculating your total income through the following five heads. The sum of your earnings from the following five sources is your total income.
The next step is to identify tax deductions mentioned under various income tax sections. If you have made tax-saving investments in any of the sections mentioned below, you are liable to claim tax deductions up to the eligible limit. The sections and the limits are as follows:
|Tax Deduction Limit
|Applicable Section
|Up to Rs 1,50,000
|80C
|Up to Rs 1,50,000
|80CCD
|Up to Rs 1,50,000
|80CCD(1)
|Up to Rs 1,50,000
|80CCD(2)
|Up to Rs 1,50,000
|80CCG
|Up to Rs 1,00,000
|80D and 80E
|Up to Rs 1,00,000
|80EE
|Up to Rs 1,00,000
|80G
|Up to Rs 1,00,000
|80TTA
|Up to Rs 50,000
|80CCD(1B)
Once you claim these tax deductions, you can subtract the claimed amount from your total income. For example, if your total income is Rs 10,00,000 and you have made investments under section 80C and 80CCG, you can claim tax deduction of Rs 3,00,000, making your total taxable income Rs 7,00,000 (Rs 10,00,000-3,00,000). This is the amount on which you have to pay taxes. But how much?
This amount is decided through the Income Tax slabs.
Here are the current tax slabs in India:
|Net Income Range (Annually)
|Rate of Income Tax
|Up to Rs 2,50,000
|NIL (0%)
|Rs 2,50,000 to Rs 5,00,000
|5%
|Rs 5,00,000- Rs 7,50,000
|10%
|Rs 7,50,000- Rs 10,00,000
|15%
|Rs 10,00,000- Rs 12,50,000
|20%
|Rs 12,50,000- Rs 15,00,000
|25%
|More than 15,00,000
|30%
After calculating your total taxable income, you can cross-check with the table above to understand which tax bracket you belong to and how much percentage of the taxable income you would pay as tax.
Knowing how much income tax to pay, the next step is to know how to file your income tax.
Income tax filing requires you to fill out certain applicable forms, which include:
By subtracting the deductions from your taxable income, you will know the income tax to be paid. Furthermore, you can read the following FAQs to get a better understanding of the whole concept.
|Important Dates
|Tax-Related Activity
|Before January 31st
|Provide proof of investments
|Before March 31st
|Investments under section 80C must be made
|Before 31st July
|Due date to file Income Tax returns
|Between October and November
|Due date to verify tax returns
Yes, you can file the return of income if you want, even when your income is below taxable limits.
Knowing how much income tax you need to pay is vital in understanding your tax liability and ensuring you save tax wherever possible. As your tax liability and savings depend on numerous personal factors, it is wise to review your finances or consult a financial advisor before paying your taxes.
