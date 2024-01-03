What are the Benefits of Arbitrage?

To understand arbitrage in right earnest, one must understand the arbitrage benefits and the arbitrage advantages. What exactly are the arbitrage benefits to the trader or the arbitrageur? You can talk about arbitrage benefits for the market or the arbitrage advantages for the financial system as a whole. But, how do the arbitrage benefits work for the trader in question?
We dwell at length on the various advantages of arbitrage; both from the perspective of the trader or arbitrageur as well as from the perspective of the market mechanism as a whole. For many large institutions that are starved for returns, arbitrage is a golden opportunity. Consider a typical foreign portfolio investor or FPI. For them, the cost of funds in most Western markets is lower than 2%. These funds can typically earn close to 8-10% annually on arbitrage in India. That is a huge spread even if you consider the currency risk, which can anyways be hedged for a small cost. These are the rather unknown advantages of arbitrage in the Indian markets.
Before getting down to understanding the advantages of arbitrage, let us spend a moment understanding arbitrage at a conceptual level. Arbitrage is a very popular strategy in finance with the help of which an individual or a trader or an arbitrageur can make a risk-less profit. What is important is that this risk-less profit can be made merely by taking advantage of the price difference between the two markets of the same security. Some even call this price inefficiency but it means the same thing. In short, it happens when the law of one price gets violated. Now let us move to the advantages of arbitrage for the investors in particular and the markets in general.
How arbitrage can add value to traders and markets?
Let us enumerate 5 very important advantages of arbitrage, which will clarify the importance of the concept in no uncertain terms.
Arbitrage can be defined as the simultaneous purchase and sale of the same asset in different markets. The idea of an arbitrage trade is to profit from tiny differences in the asset’s price. In a nutshell, arbitrage exploits short-lived variations in the price of identical or similar financial instruments across different markets, different maturities, different strokes, different related assets, etc. Not all arbitrage is risk-free, but it does contribute in a big way to making markets efficient. Arbitrage exists as a result of market inefficiencies and it both exploits those inefficiencies and resolves them.
In short, there are some key takeaways from arbitrage. Firstly, arbitrage is the simultaneous and synchronized purchase and sale of an asset in different markets to exploit differences in prices using technology-driven execution. Secondly, arbitrage trades are made in stocks, commodities, and currencies. In short, arbitrage is asset agnostic. Lastly, arbitrage takes advantage of the inefficiencies in markets and makes small profits on large volume trades
Some of the popular types of arbitrage can be summarized as under:
In order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity, you need to go beyond predicting trends. In other words, in order to make arbitrage trading decisions, you must be able to see and act on the interplay of market demand, capacity, product availability. It is very important to understand pricing and relationships to be a good arbitrageur.
Arbitrage is not only good but also essential as it makes the market more efficient, smoother and safer. It also adds to liquidity in cash and futures market.
Of course, arbitrage is ethical. It is just about capitalizing on pricing inefficiencies using algorithms and low latency trading. There is nothing unethical about it.
