iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil Prices Dip Amidst US Production Push & Tariff Cuts

21 Jan 2025 , 10:27 AM

Tuesday’s Asian trading saw a decline in oil prices as President Donald Trump postponed imposing fresh tariffs and unveiled a plan to increase U.S. oil and gas output.

At $80.04 per barrel, Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.14%.

Following Friday’s close, the most actively traded West Texas Intermediate crude March contract dropped 67 cents to $76.72 per barrel. Due to a public holiday, the U.S. market did not settle on January 20. Tuesday is the last day of the February contract.

Oil prices fell after President Donald Trump revealed a plan to increase U.S. oil and gas output and stated that he was considering putting 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting on February 1 rather than immediately.

However, levies on Canadian oil may eventually cause the market to rise.

The United States purchases nearly all of Canada’s oil exports, which are usually sold to WTI at a discount.

Trump outlined a comprehensive plan to expedite power, gas, and oil permits in order to maximize the already record-high energy production in the United States.

He instructed federal agencies to look into unfair trade practices by other nations, but he did not immediately enact any comprehensive new trade regulations.

Trump added that the United States will “probably” no longer purchase Venezuelan oil. After China, the United States is the second-largest purchaser of Venezuelan oil.

He also pledged to replenish strategic stocks, which could increase demand for U.S. crude oil and raise oil prices.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RBL Bank Q3 Profit Plunges 86% YoY Amid Surging Provisions

RBL Bank Q3 Profit Plunges 86% YoY Amid Surging Provisions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|01:31 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 21, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 21, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|01:25 PM
Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Despite Tax Refund Win

Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Despite Tax Refund Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|12:09 PM
Glenmark Launches Injectable Anticoagulant

Glenmark Launches Injectable Anticoagulant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|12:03 PM
Jio Financial Posts Q3 Growth, Expands Digital Services

Jio Financial Posts Q3 Growth, Expands Digital Services

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jan 2025|11:09 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.