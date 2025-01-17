iifl-logo-icon 1
Apple Launches Online Store App in India

17 Jan 2025 , 09:38 AM

A dedicated app for Apple’s official shop in India was unveiled on Friday, giving customers more customization options when making purchases. To improve the purchasing experience, the app, which is accessible to current Apple customers in India, will provide tailored suggestions.

The app is released at a time when the iPhone manufacturer is actively reaching out to smaller Indian cities and villages in an effort to boost sales.

The company’s actual flagship retail locations in Mumbai and New Delhi, which opened in 2023, would be complemented by the online store app. According to a statement from the company, more store locations are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.

Among its goods and services, the Apple Store app will have several tabs. Products will provide a one-stop shop where customers can quickly learn about the newest Apple goods, services, and accessories as well as important retail initiatives like Apple Trade In and financing alternatives.

According to the corporation, the For You tab makes shopping easy by giving users the most up-to-date, pertinent information and suggestions while also emphasizing and arranging favorited or saved goods for easy access.

