iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Oil Prices Tumble Amid Trump Pressure

27 Jan 2025 , 10:19 AM

Following the announcement of extensive measures to increase U.S. oil and gas output in his first week in office, U.S. President Trump urged OPEC to lower prices, which caused oil prices to drop more than 1% on Monday.

After finishing up 21 cents on Friday, Brent crude futures fell 87 cents, or 1.11%, to $77.63 a barrel.

At $73.77 per barrel, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 89 cents, or 1.19 percent.

Trump reaffirmed his demand on Friday that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries lower oil prices in order to harm the finances of oil-rich Russia and contribute to the end of the conflict in Ukraine.

In addition, Trump has threatened to impose taxes, levies, and penalties on Russia “and other participating countries” if an agreement to stop the conflict in Ukraine is not reached quickly.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, stated on Friday that he and Trump ought to meet to discuss energy costs and the conflict in Ukraine.

OPEC+ delegates have pointed to an existing plan to begin increasing oil supply in April, but OPEC and its allies, including Russia, have not yet responded to Trump’s appeal.

Last week, both benchmarks saw their first drop in five weeks as worries about supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia subsided.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Brent
  • crude oil
  • WTI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.