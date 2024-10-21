Indices closed lower on Oct 21, 2024

Indian equity indices closed lower on October 21.
At the end of trading, the Sensex fell by 73.48 points (0.09%) to 81,151.27, while the Nifty decreased by 112.50 points (0.45%) to 24,741.50. Out of the total shares traded, 1,096 advanced, 2,766 declined, and 135 remained unchanged.
The biggest losers on the Nifty included Tata Consumer Products, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finserv. Conversely, the top gainers were HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Eicher Motors.
All sectoral indices except for auto ended in negative territory, with FMCG, metals, capital goods, power, real estate, IT, oil and gas, and media sectors down by 1-3%.
The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices each fell by 1.5%.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.