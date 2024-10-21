Indices closed lower on Oct 21, 2024

Indian equity indices closed lower on October 21.

At the end of trading, the Sensex fell by 73.48 points (0.09%) to 81,151.27, while the Nifty decreased by 112.50 points (0.45%) to 24,741.50. Out of the total shares traded, 1,096 advanced, 2,766 declined, and 135 remained unchanged.

The biggest losers on the Nifty included Tata Consumer Products, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finserv. Conversely, the top gainers were HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Eicher Motors.

All sectoral indices except for auto ended in negative territory, with FMCG, metals, capital goods, power, real estate, IT, oil and gas, and media sectors down by 1-3%.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices each fell by 1.5%.