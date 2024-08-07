ZEEL, Apollo Tyres, NHPC Among 159 Firms to Report Q1 Earnings

A total of 159 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the first quarter of FY2025 on August 7. This extensive list includes notable names such as ZEEL, Apollo Tyres, NHPC, and Radico Khaitan. The diversity of these companies, spanning sectors from automotive and chemicals to finance and pharmaceuticals, provides a comprehensive snapshot of the broader economic landscape.

Key Companies Announcing Results

ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited)

(Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited) Apollo Tyres

NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation)

(National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) Radico Khaitan

Full List of Companies