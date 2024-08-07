ZEEL, Apollo Tyres, NHPC Among 159 Firms to Report Q1 Earnings

A total of 159 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the first quarter of FY2025 on August 7. This extensive list includes notable names such as ZEEL, Apollo Tyres, NHPC, and Radico Khaitan. The diversity of these companies, spanning sectors from automotive and chemicals to finance and pharmaceuticals, provides a comprehensive snapshot of the broader economic landscape.
Key Companies Announcing Results
Full List of Companies
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.