ZEEL, Apollo Tyres, NHPC Among 159 Firms to Report Q1 Earnings

7 Aug 2024 , 10:55 AM

A total of 159 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the first quarter of FY2025 on August 7. This extensive list includes notable names such as ZEEL, Apollo Tyres, NHPC, and Radico Khaitan. The diversity of these companies, spanning sectors from automotive and chemicals to finance and pharmaceuticals, provides a comprehensive snapshot of the broader economic landscape.

Key Companies Announcing Results

  • ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited)
  • Apollo Tyres
  • NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation)
  • Radico Khaitan

Full List of Companies

  1. Aadhar Housing Finance
  2. Aanchal Ispat
  3. Aarvee Denims & Exports
  4. Abbott India
  5. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
  6. Accedere
  7. ACE Edutrend
  8. Adroit Infotech
  9. Agarwal Industrial Corporation
  10. Abans Holdings
  11. Ahmedabad Steelcraft
  12. Authum Investment & Infrastructure
  13. Anjani Portland Cement
  14. Apollo Tyres
  15. Aravali Securities & Finance
  16. ARCL Organics
  17. Asutosh Enterprises
  18. Automotive Axles
  19. Axtel Industries
  20. Balaji Amines
  21. Bannari Amman Sugars
  22. BASF India
  23. Bengal Steel Industries
  24. Bhagwati Autocast
  25. Bhageria Industries
  26. Blue Chip Tex Industries
  27. Bodhtree Consulting
  28. Caplin Point Laboratories
  29. CARE Ratings
  30. CCL Products (India)
  31. Cella Space
  32. Chemplast Sanmar
  33. Cinerad Communications
  34. CL Educate
  35. Coromandel International
  36. Crane Infrastructure
  37. DCM Shriram Industries
  38. DISA India
  39. Dolfin Rubbers
  40. Dugar Housing Developments
  41. Enkei Wheels (India)
  42. ESAB India
  43. FDC
  44. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
  45. Gayatri Sugars
  46. GG Automotive Gears
  47. GMM Pfaudler
  48. Godfrey Phillips India
  49. Godrej Consumer Products
  50. Gokaldas Exports
  51. Godawari Power & Ispat
  52. Gujarat Pipavav Port
  53. Gravity (India)
  54. Gyan Developers & Builders
  55. Happy Forgings
  56. Harsha Engineers International
  57. Hindustan Motors
  58. Hindustan Fluorocarbons
  59. HP Cotton Textile Mills
  60. ITD Cementation India
  61. Iykot Hitech Toolroom
  62. Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
  63. Jamshri Realty
  64. Jaykay Enterprises
  65. Jost’s Engineering
  66. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
  67. Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
  68. Kirloskar Oil Engines
  69. Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
  70. Kumbhat Financial Services
  71. Dr. Lal PathLabs
  72. Lemon Tree Hotels
  73. LGB Forge
  74. Loyal Equipments
  75. Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works
  76. Magna Electro Castings
  77. Magnum Ventures
  78. Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
  79. Margo Finance
  80. Master Trust
  81. Mazda
  82. Medi-Caps
  83. Mahaveer Infoway
  84. Miven Machine Tools
  85. Monotype India
  86. MSR India
  87. Muthoot Capital Services
  88. NACL Industries
  89. Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems
  90. Nath Bio-Genes (India)
  91. Neogen Chemicals
  92. NHPC
  93. Nikki Global Finance
  94. NLC India
  95. Norben Tea & Exports
  96. Oriental Aromatics
  97. OM Infra
  98. Omnitex Industries (India)
  99. Padmanabh Industries
  100. Palred Technologies
  101. Paragon Finance
  102. Paras Petrofils
  103. PH Trading
  104. Pidilite Industries
  105. Prajay Engineers Syndicate
  106. Precision Electronics
  107. Prima Plastics
  108. PTL Enterprises
  109. Punjab Communications
  110. Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills
  111. Quintegra Solutions
  112. Radiant Cash Management Services
  113. Radico Khaitan
  114. Raja Bahadur International
  115. Ramgopal Polytex
  116. Restile Ceramics
  117. Rajnish Retail
  118. R Systems International
  119. Ruchi Infrastructure
  120. Safari Industries (India)
  121. Sagar Soya Products
  122. Sahyadri Industries
  123. Saksoft
  124. Sanghvi Movers
  125. Sunshine Capital
  126. Narmada Gelatines
  127. Shreenath Investments
  128. Sicagen India
  129. Signatureglobal (India)
  130. Simplex Realty
  131. SKM Egg Products Export (India)
  132. Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
  133. SPS Finquest
  134. Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
  135. Sula Vineyards
  136. Switching Technologies Gunther
  137. Talbros Automotive Components
  138. Tasty Bite Eatables
  139. Tilak Ventures
  140. Transindia Real Estate
  141. TVS Srichakra
  142. Umang Dairies
  143. UNO Minda
  144. United Van Der Horst
  145. Varroc Engineering
  146. Venky’s (India)
  147. Veranda Learning Solutions
  148. Virat Crane Industries
  149. VTM
  150. Walchandnagar Industries
  151. Welspun Corp
  152. Welspun Investments and Commercials
  153. Wisec Global
  154. WPIL
  155. Yuken India
  156. Zee Media Corporation
  157. Zenlabs Ethica
  158. Kovalam Investment & Trading
  159. Welcast Steels

 

