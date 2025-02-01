Becoming an authorised partner in the financial market is an alluring opportunity for those who want to play a significant part in securities trading. They act as middleman between authorised partners and investors, facilitating the purchase and sale of securities.

Nonetheless, this position has particular duties and requirements, which serve as the basis to guarantee that applicants have the required training, experience, and financial security. This essay examines important eligibility requirements, including educational background, legal standards, and necessary qualities, which are critical for anyone hoping to become a reputable Authorised Partner in the ever-changing financial industry. A successful career in this sector requires an understanding of these requirements.

Who is an Authorised Partner?

According to the National Stock Exchange definition, an Authorised Partner acts as an agent on behalf of a trading member (a stockbroking firm). They function similarly to a broker but work as the middleman between the customer and the main broker. While an authorised partner is the middleman between an investor and the stock exchange, an Authorised Partner (Authorised person) is the middleman between the authorised partner and the investor.

The job of an Authorised Partner is to mediate between the broker and client and assist the client in various activities such as financial transactions and paperwork.

Authorised Partner Eligibility Criteria

To become an Authorised Partner, individuals need to meet specific requirements. These eligibility criteria for Authorised Partners may vary but generally include the following:

Educational Qualification: Completing 10+2 (high school) as per SEBI rules is mandatory. Higher education improves career opportunities.

Knowledge of Financial Markets: A solid understanding of Demat accounts, trading processes, and financial operations is essential.

Technical Skills: Basic computer knowledge and experience with tools like Excel are necessary. Familiarity with online trading platforms is a must.

Communication Skills: Good communication and interpersonal skills are important for gaining clients and expanding the business.

Minimum Age: Applicants must be at least 21 years old and not registered as trading members of any stock exchange.

Exclusive Registration: The applicant should not be registered as an Authorised Partner elsewhere or be part of another registered Authorised Partner entity.

Clean Financial History: No record of defaults, fraud, or criminal cases in any stock exchange is required.

Economic Awareness: Understanding economic trends and factors affecting financial markets is vital.

Persuasive Abilities: Strong persuasion skills help attract and retain investors.

Global Awareness: Keeping up with international market trends is important, as global events impact Indian markets

Other Authorised Partner Qualifications

Aside from the eligibility criteria mentioned above, there are some other qualifications it is preferable to have. Here’s a closer look at some of them.

Good Knowledge of the Financial Markets

This comes in handy when advising clients about their investment strategies. You must recommend investments suited to the investor’s risk and return profile.

Knowledge of the Economy

Knowing how the markets function is not enough. You need to learn more about the events and influencers that affect the economy since they will also impact the financial market.

Persuasiveness

Since stock broking is a very competitive business, it can help if you are persuasive by nature. This will encourage investors to choose the trading member you’ve partnered with and engage with you as their preferred advisor.

Awareness of International Markets

Beyond the financial markets and the national economy, Authorised Partners also need to have up-to-date knowledge of international happenings since they can influence how the Indian markets move.

Computer Literacy

Authorised partner qualifications also require that you be literate in computers and technology since you would need to help investors trade electronically on the stock markets.

Conclusion

Subbroking is a lucrative business, particularly for people interested in the financial markets and those passionate about investing. Today, many of the leading stock broking houses in the country offer their own sub-broking and partnership programs for people interested in becoming Authorised Partners. The only factor is to fulfil the eligibility criteria for Authorised Partners and have authorised partner qualifications.

This field is also highly suitable for millennials who wish to become entrepreneurs, start their own businesses, and work from anywhere, anytime. It can also help professionals and homemakers expand their scope of work and hone their expertise in this field.

If you're interested in venturing into this area, ensure you know the Authorised Partner eligibility criteria and the qualifications set by the trading member you intend to partner with.