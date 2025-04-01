Table of Content
A sub-broker (currently known as Authorised Partner) is a promising independent venture for all those interested in the finance sector. Being a sub-broker actually means you’re collaborating with a well-established brokerage firm that lets you offer trading services to clients using their brand, platform, and support. This career allows one to create his or her client base, expand financial knowledge, and get hold of significant earning potential in commissions. Dive into this informative guide to understand how to become a broker in the stock market.
A sub-broker franchise is a business where an entity or person enters into a partnership with a brokerage firm. They then present investment services under the parent company’s umbrella. The clients will be able to link up with the trading platform, resources, and skills of the brokerage firm with the help of the sub-broker..
Sub-broking is the act of being a sub-broker to a brokerage by acting as a local representative. The profession of sub-brokership bridges the gap between clients and the overall financial markets. Sub-brokers offer advisory services tailored to clients, facilitate trading, and build client relationships, thereby offering a supportive role in clients’ investment journey.
Sub-brokers, with client management skills and market expertise, play a pivotal role in enhancing accessibility to trading services. This profession is relatively very flexible, offering great potential earnings based on commissions from the activities of trading clients, which is a valuable path in finance entrepreneurship.
One of the most vital factors in the process of how to become a sub-broker in the stock market is to know the required qualifications to be eligible. Although the eligibility criteria for sub-brokers differ with every brokerage firm, the basic qualification requirement remains the same. They are listed below:
Becoming a sub-broker is not that difficult. Below are the details to be followed:
To get started, you must research and assess the various available sub-broker franchise models stock brokers offer. Review the business models of all those franchises and choose the most appropriate one according to your requirements and goals.
Review the eligibility criteria after you have selected a franchise model.
Gather all the documents, including:
Once you send your documents and processing fee, the stock broker should electronically send the ‘Exchange Your Request for a Sub-broker’ form that will be processed on your behalf so they can make an advance payment.
The exchange will carefully scrutinize the provided documents. The exchange shall forward the application form and documents to the stock broker for correction and subsequent resubmission upon identifying any issues or deficiencies.
After the exchange approves your application forms, you have to pay relevant registration fees for SEBI’s stock broking house. A stock broker, on your behalf, will pay the fees to an exchange. This is how you are registered as a sub-broker also known as authorised partner and comply with the SEBI Regulations. On receipt of the registration fees, SEBI will issue you a sub-broker’s certificate and a unique registration number. The sub-broker’s certificate would be an official recognition, making you an intermediary authorized to trade in the stock market.
The process of becoming a sub-broker is not crucial. But, it is equally important to understand the responsibilities.
Now that you know how to become a sub-broker in India, you can go ahead and choose a profession that can allow you good earnings through commissions.
IIFL offers one of the best sub-broker franchise models in the entire Indian stockbroking scene.
By choosing a brokerage firm as a business partner, you can enjoy several benefits, such as a high revenue-sharing model, personal assistance, personalised branding, investor awareness programs, and access to a robust back-office infrastructure and risk management systems. As a sub-broker / authorised partner, you also get access to an extensive product range that includes not only equities and mutual funds but also NCDs, bonds, and other insurance products.
As sub-brokers are not trading members, they can not charge a brokerage. However, they are given a commission on the total transaction value done by their clients. There is no cap on the amount of commission a sub-broker can earn.
Yes, you can trade through your Demat account and own capital and realise profits like a normal retail investor.
You can apply for getting a certificate from the National Institute of Securities Market (NISM). You will have to clear an exam including modules such as equities, commodities, mutual funds etc.
For those having adequate knowledge of the financial market and client management, a sub-broker or authorised partner career may turn out to be rewarding as it can provide high earnings through commission, flexibility in operations, and scope to garner perennial relationships with clients.
