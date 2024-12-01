IIFL Capital Sub-Broker Business Models

Empowers your financial services business as a sub-broker (now known as Authorised Partner) with IIFL Capital and gain access to cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training, and unparalleled support. Leverage IIFL's robust brand, extensive product suite, and industry expertise to maximize your potential and deliver exceptional value to your clients. Choose from 2 different business model options available and start your entrepreneurship journey now!

Franchisee
Marketing Associate

Establish your own business and sell multiple financial products with AAA. With Rs. 1 Lac only set up a franchisee business that you can run at your comfort with us!

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum qualification of 10+2 or HSC or two years of experience as an employee/dealer in the capital market

Start a business with Zero Capital Investment and earn profits by selling financial products like Mutual Funds, Insurance, Bonds, NCD and a lot more.

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum qualification of 10+2 or HSC or two years of experience as an employee/dealer in the capital market

Benefits of Becoming a Franchisee with IIFL Capital

If you have a good track record of serving a client base in the financial segment along with 2-3 years of experience in selling financial products like Equity, Mutual Funds, Insurance, Bonds, PMS,NCD, etc. then you are at the right place!

  • High Revenue Sharing
  • One Margin for Equity & Commodity
  • Flexible Brokerage Pay-out options
  • Multi-Product Offering
  • Marketing & Tech Support
  • Training & Webinar Support
  • Robust Back Office
  • Learning & Training Modules
  • Dedicated Support
  • Access to AAA Platform

AAA One of
India's Best Authorised Partner Support Platform

AAA enables you to get the best of technology & resources to support your
growing business as you become successful with us. You get access to:

Devices Image
  • Performance Dashboard
  • Milestones, Reports
  • Client Portfolio & Reports
  • Contests
  • SIP Basket, Goal Planner
Know More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much can I earn when I become an authorized financial advisor with IIFL?
IIFL Capital offers up to 70% brokerage on the transaction amount of the clients, it is one of the highest in the financial industry.
What is the main role of an Authorised Person?
The main role of an Authorised Person is to recruit clients under him & regulate their business, based on which brokerage will be generated.
Who is an Authorised Person?
An Authorised Person (formerly known as a Sub Broker) is a person who is registered with SEBI as such and is affiliated to a member of a recognised stock exchange.
Who can become an Authorised Person with IIFL Capital?
Anyone above 18 years of age can become an Authorised Person with IIFL Capital. Person needs to have 2-3 years of experience in selling financial products as a Member Broker/Sub-broker, Mutual Fund Distributor, Insurance Advisor, Financial Planner or an Employee of a Broker/Sub-Broker will be an ADD-ON.
How to become an Authorised Person with IIFL Capital?

Becoming an authorised person is easy. Just follow the steps

  • Sign up with your details like name, email, phone number, city, state and PAN
  • Complete registration payment.
  • Verify your email address
  • Submit required documents for KYC
  • Upload an IPV video
  • eSign the IIFL partner agreement
Will IIFL Capital provide any training to the Authorised Person?
Yes, IIFL Capital will provide training to the Authorised Person regarding all its applications & software to ensure smooth functioning of a business.
What kind of marketing support will an Authorised Person get from IIFL Capital?

An Authorised Person would receive the following marketing support from IIFL Capital.

  • Marketing Collaterals
  • Digital Marketing Support
  • Seminars and Events
  • Market Research Report - Newsletters
How can I get support for business development and trading related queries?
You will get a dedicated Relationship Manager for business development and all trading related queries.
What are the hidden charges for Authorised Person in IIFL Capital?
There are no hidden charges in IIFL Capital, we believe in complete transparency with our prices. Only Exchange Registration fees as per the segments applied and Refundable Security Deposit is applicable.
How is IIFL Capital better than other brokers?
IIFL Capital is one of the leading players in the broking industry with more than a million accounts being opened since inception. As on 31st March 2024, IIFL Franchise business consists of 4800+ partners at pan India level.

Become a Partner & Earn
up to 1 Lakh* per Month!