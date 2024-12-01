Sub Broker
Business Model
Become a Partner & Earn up
to 1 Lakh* per Month!
Empowers your financial services business as a sub-broker (now known as Authorised Partner) with IIFL Capital and gain access to cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training, and unparalleled support. Leverage IIFL's robust brand, extensive product suite, and industry expertise to maximize your potential and deliver exceptional value to your clients. Choose from 2 different business model options available and start your entrepreneurship journey now!
Establish your own business and sell multiple financial products with AAA. With Rs. 1 Lac only set up a franchisee business that you can run at your comfort with us!
Minimum qualification of 10+2 or HSC or two years of experience as an employee/dealer in the capital market
Start a business with Zero Capital Investment and earn profits by selling financial products like Mutual Funds, Insurance, Bonds, NCD and a lot more.
If you have a good track record of serving a client base in the financial segment along with 2-3 years of experience in selling financial products like Equity, Mutual Funds, Insurance, Bonds, PMS,NCD, etc. then you are at the right place!
AAA enables you to get the best of technology & resources to support your
growing business as you become successful with us. You get access to:
Becoming an authorised person is easy. Just follow the steps
An Authorised Person would receive the following marketing support from IIFL Capital.