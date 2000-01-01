Privacy Policy

IIFL may for the purpose of rendering its services, collect personal information such as:

IIFL offers online platform System for carrying out trade transaction that collects such personal data or information to process your financial and non financial transaction requests. The information so collected may be shared with SEBI/ NSE/ BSE/ MCX /Asset Management Companies of Mutual Funds / Registrar and transfer Agents / Collecting Banks / KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) etc. solely for the purpose of processing your transaction requests or serving you better.

IIFL or its authorized agents shall not retain or store that information for longer than is required for the purposes except when the information may lawfully be used or is otherwise required under any other law for the time being in force.

The information collected shall be used for the purpose for which it has been collected.

By agreeing to avail the service offered by IIFL you have agreed to the collection and use of your Sensitive Personal Data or Information by IIFL. You always have the right to refuse or withdraw your consent to share/dissemination of your Sensitive Personal Data or Information by contacting the customer care. However, in such an event, you would no longer avail the services of IIFL.

Communications

When You use the Website or send emails or other data, information or communication to us, You agree and understand that You are communicating with Us through electronic records and You consent to receive communications via electronic records from Us periodically and as and when required. We may communicate with you by email or by such other mode of communication, electronic or otherwise.

Log File Information Collected and Stored Automatically

If you visit/ log into our website just to browse, read pages or download information, we gather and store certain information about your visit automatically. This information cannot and does not identify you personally.

When you register with or view our site, our servers automatically record certain information that your web browser sends whenever you visit our website. The kind of information that is gathered automatically include the type of browser you are using (e.g. Internet Explorer, Firefox, etc.), the type of Operating System you are using (e.g. Windows or Mac OS) and the domain name of your Internet Service Provider, the date and time of your visit and the pages on our website. We sometimes use this information to improve our website(s) design, content and primarily to give you a better browsing experience.

This notice / policy is not intended to and do not create any contractual or other legal rights in favour of any user or viewer of associates.indiainfoline.com or on behalf of any other party. However, users and viewers are informed that by using the website associates.indiainfoline.com, they are deemed to have consented to the collection and use of information by IIFL as stated above.

Updating or Reviewing Your Sensitive Personal Data or Information

You may upon written request to us review the sensitive personal data or information provided. IIFL shall ensure that any personal information or sensitive personal data or information found to be inaccurate or deficient shall be corrected or amended as feasible.

Reasonable Security Practices for Protecting Information

IIFL uses commercially reasonable physical, managerial, and technical safeguards to preserve the integrity and security of your personal information. IIFL cannot, however, ensure or warrant the security of any information you transmit to IIFL and you do so at your own risk. Once we receive your transmission of information, IIFL makes commercially reasonable efforts to ensure the security of our systems. However, please note that this is not a guarantee that such information may not be accessed, disclosed, altered, or destroyed by breach of any of our physical, technical, or managerial safeguards.

To protect your privacy and security, IIFL take reasonable steps (such as requesting a unique password) to verify your identity before granting you access to your account. You are responsible for maintaining the secrecy of your unique password and account information, and for controlling access to your email communications from IIFL, at all times.

Links to Other Web Sites

Our website sometimes has links to other website(s) in the World Wide Web. The privacy policies of these website(s) are not under our control. Once you leave our servers, use of any information you provide is governed by the privacy policy of the operator of the site you are visiting. It is advisable to read their privacy policies for further information. Your browsing and interaction on any other Web site, including those that have a link on our Web site, is subject to that Web site’s own rules and policies. It is advisable to read their privacy policies for further information.

Notification Procedures

IIFL provide notifications, whether such notifications are required by law or are for marketing or other business related purposes, to you via email notice, written or hard copy notice, or through conspicuous posting of such notice on our Website page, as determined by IIFL in its sole discretion. IIFL reserve the right to determine the form and means of providing notifications to you, provided that you may opt out of certain means of notification as described in this Privacy Policy.

Changes to Our Privacy Policy

Please note that this policy may change from time to time. If IIFL change its privacy policies and procedures, IIFL will post those changes on IIFL website to keep you/users aware of what information IIFL collect, how IIFL use it and under what circumstances IIFL may disclose it. Changes to this Privacy Policy are effective when they are posted on this page. Please visit our website to keep yourself abreast of any changes to this policy.