At IIFL Capital, we empower our partners with cutting-edge stock trading platforms designed to enhance trading efficiency and deliver an unmatched user experience. Whether you're a broker, financial advisor, or institutional partner, our platform provide you with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today's fast-paced financial markets.

IIFL Market App comes with superior charting, analytical and research capabilities to ensure that investors can make informed investment decisions.

IIFL Capital Markets App Data

  • Live Market Data: Get real-time updates on stock prices, BSE & NSE data, and market trends to identify those with high potential growth.
  • Buy and Sell on the Go: Seamlessly trade stocks anytime, anywhere with just a few taps so that you don't skip a beat of the markets.
  • Advanced Charts: As the highest rated market app, IIFL Capital Markets app provides access to detailed charts with technical indicators to analyze market movements.
  • Swing Trader: IIFL Markets App identify short-term trading opportunities with expert-driven insights, advanced market and trend research.
  • Smallcase: Invest in specially-curated stock portfolio baskets based on trending themes and strategies to reduce risk associated.
  • Stock Screeners: Filter stocks using customizable parameters among thousands of stocks and securities to find the best investment opportunities suited to your strategies.
  • Superstars Portfolio: Identify the companies that performed the most, explore and follow portfolios of top market investors for inspiration.
  • Virtual Portfolio: Practice trading in a risk-free environment with a simulated portfolio, keep the investments up to date and monitor them virtually.
India's Best Authorised Partner Support Platform

AAA enables you to get the best of technology & resources to support your
growing business as you become successful with us. You get access to:

  • Performance Dashboard
  • Milestones, Reports
  • Client Portfolio & Reports
  • Contests
  • SIP Basket, Goal Planner
Trader Terminal
Trader Terminal

Enjoy the Unique Trading Experience with our new trading platform

  • Designed for better performance
  • Global Buy / Sell window
  • Easy to use interface
  • Fast & confirmed order execution
  • Real time accurate market watch rate updates
  • Secured authentication
  • Single sign in

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use IIFL’s trading application on the desktop?

Yes, IIFL has designed the Trader Terminal Desktop to immerse in hassle-free trading from your desktop.

What is ‘IIFL Markets’?

IIFL Markets is IIFL’s stock trading application, best suited to all your investing needs. You can download the app from the app store or IIFL’s website.

What are the features of IIFL’s trading platform?

The platform includes features such as Market Watch, Virtual Portfolio, Research Reports, Real-time Market Data and much more.

