What are Non-Convertible Debentures?

Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income financial instruments issued by companies to raise long-term capital. The companies who want to raise long-term capital, they issue NCDs which falls under the debt class of financial instruments. Unlike convertible debentures, NCDs cannot be converted into equity shares of the issuing company. Since they are non-convertible, NCDs usually carry higher rate of interest.

NCDs offer fixed interest payments, usually semi-annually or annually, making them a preferred choice for investors with low risk appetite. These debentures are usually issued by companies with strong credit ratings, ensuring a higher degree of safety for investors. When investors invest in NCDs, they get regular interest until the fixed tenure is completed. At the end of the period, the company redeem these debentures.

Key Features of NCDs Fixed Returns: Investors can enjoy regular interest income at predefined intervals at a very low risk.

Diverse Tenures: NCDs offer flexible maturity options ranging from 1 year to 10or 20 years depending on the companies requirements.

Tradable: Most NCDs are listed on stock exchanges and offer high liquidity.

Credit Rating: Generally, NCDs are assessed by agencies like CRISIL, ICRA, or CARE, offering transparency on the issuer's credibility.

Low Risk: Companies with high ratings issue NCDs to raise funds from public.

Benefits of NCDs Diversification: When you invest in NCDs online, you can ensure effective portfolio diversification.

Liquidity: Being listed securities, holders can sell their investments instantly.

Capital Appreciation: They can provide better profits to holders as they benefit from the price fluctuations.

No TDS: Investing in this instrument offered in the Demat mode do not attract Tax deduction at source.

Tips for Investing in Non-Convertible Debentures Choose a company with a credit rating equal to or higher than AA.

Diversify your portfolio through these debentures available online across various companies.

Check the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the company that can sufficiently survive market losses.

The company must have 50% of its assets towards Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), and it should not drop below this level.