Non-Convertible
Debentures
Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income financial instruments issued by companies to raise long-term capital. The companies who want to raise long-term capital, they issue NCDs which falls under the debt class of financial instruments. Unlike convertible debentures, NCDs cannot be converted into equity shares of the issuing company. Since they are non-convertible, NCDs usually carry higher rate of interest.
NCDs offer fixed interest payments, usually semi-annually or annually, making them a preferred choice for investors with low risk appetite. These debentures are usually issued by companies with strong credit ratings, ensuring a higher degree of safety for investors. When investors invest in NCDs, they get regular interest until the fixed tenure is completed. At the end of the period, the company redeem these debentures.
They are backed by the issuer company's assets and protect investors in case the company defaults on interest or principal repayment.
This type of debenture is not backed by the issuer company's assets, and the investors can not claim payment through liquidation if the company defaults on interest or principal repayment.
Similar to IPOs, they are also listed through a public issue to which you can subscribe. Afterwards, they are listed on the stock exchanges, and you can buy them anytime after opening a Demat and a trading account.
They do not attract TDS, but if sold within a year, short-term capital gain tax is applicable along with long-term capital gains tax if sold after a year.
The minimum amount varies for every application and is decided by the issuer company. However, you can start investing with a minimum amount of Rs 10,000.
Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are unsecured bonds. This means that there is no asset that has been put as security for these bonds. Non-convertible means that they cannot be converted into equity of the company at a later date. In an unsecured bond, in case of default by the entity that has issued the bonds, there are no specific assets on which bondholders can lay claim for getting the amount due to them, by selling that particular asset. So in case of default on an unsecured bond, bondholders or creditors will have to start bankruptcy proceedings against the company for recovering the amount due to them.
The main benefit of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is that because they are unsecured, the interest rate paid on them is higher. Bondholders or creditors are taking a higher risk when they invest in a non-convertible debenture. They are compensated for this risk through payment of higher interest rate.
The credit risk of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is much higher than that of Fixed Deposits (FDs). Therefore, the interest rate that you get on an NCD is usually higher than that on an FD. Credit risk is the risk of default by the entity, whose NCDs you have bought or with whom you have put in the FD, when the time for paying you back comes.
So if your risk tolerance is higher, and you want to earn higher returns then NCD is the better option for you. However, if your risk tolerance is lower, then FDs may be the right option for you.
The risk and return of an NCD also depend on its credit rating. Each NCD carries a credit rating. This rating is given by a credit rating agency. The higher the credit rating of an NCD, the lower is its risk of default. And therefore, lower will be the interest rate that it will give. The lower the credit rating of an NCD, the higher is its risk of default. And more will be the interest rate that it will give