What is NCDs?

A Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) is a fixed-income financial instrument used by companies to raise capital. NCDs cannot be converted into equity shares and must be repaid to investors at maturity along with the interest earned.

Investors with moderate risk appetite can invest in NCDs so they can earn consistent returns. However, it is essential to evaluate the issuer's credit rating and financial health before investing. Most of the NCDs can be actively traded on stocks exchanges.