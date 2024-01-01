IPO, NCDs and Bond
An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a process in which a company aims to raise capital from public. By launching an IPO, the company converts itself from being privately owned to a publicly traded. Through investing in the IPOs, investors can become the part of a company's growth story from the starting stage. However, it is also important to research the company’s financials, industry trends, and growth potential before investing.
A Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) is a fixed-income financial instrument used by companies to raise capital. NCDs cannot be converted into equity shares and must be repaid to investors at maturity along with the interest earned.
Investors with moderate risk appetite can invest in NCDs so they can earn consistent returns. However, it is essential to evaluate the issuer's credit rating and financial health before investing. Most of the NCDs can be actively traded on stocks exchanges.
Bonds are fixed-income financial assets issued by companies, government, corporation, or municipality to borrow money from public. The bonds are generally a loan made by public for a certain time to the institutions.
Bonds generally provide regular interest payments, also known as coupon payments, at a predetermined rate. Hence it provides reliable income by reducing exposure to equity market volatility.
