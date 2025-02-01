HDFC BANK - 8.05% RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds 2020 (Taxable)

The government has announced the launch of Floating Rate Savings Bonds, 2020 (Taxable) with an interest rate of 8.05 percent. The bonds will be available for subscription from July 1st, 2023 to 31st December 2023. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) press release, the interest rate on these bonds will be reset every six months. There is no option to pay interest on a cumulative basis i.e. interest will be payable in every six months instead of having an option to receive it at maturity.

