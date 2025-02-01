At IIFL Capital, completing your KYC (Know Your Customer) process is quick, easy, and fully secure. In order to comply with the regulatory positions, the rules have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, to be completed for all the investors, including guardian and Power of Attorney holders. The KYC needs to be done for any kind of investment, irrespective of the amount, w.e.f. January 1, 2011.

KYC is aimed at verifying the identity and address of clients to prevent illegal financial activities like money laundering, terrorist financing, and fraud. The KYC process ensures that financial institutions have sufficient information about their clients to establish trust and accountability.

Investors have to provide the relevant documents and information only once for completing their KYC. Once the KYC is done and all documents provided have been checked, they will get registered with IIFL Capital and start their investment journey.

The facility of processing KYC is completely free of cost for all the investors. So partner today with IIFL Capital and experience a simplified, compliant, and secure KYC process. Let us help you focus on what matters most- growing your business.