At IIFL Capital, completing your KYC (Know Your Customer) process is quick, easy, and fully secure. In order to comply with the regulatory positions, the rules have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, to be completed for all the investors, including guardian and Power of Attorney holders. The KYC needs to be done for any kind of investment, irrespective of the amount, w.e.f. January 1, 2011.
KYC is aimed at verifying the identity and address of clients to prevent illegal financial activities like money laundering, terrorist financing, and fraud. The KYC process ensures that financial institutions have sufficient information about their clients to establish trust and accountability.
Investors have to provide the relevant documents and information only once for completing their KYC. Once the KYC is done and all documents provided have been checked, they will get registered with IIFL Capital and start their investment journey.
The facility of processing KYC is completely free of cost for all the investors.
Investors in mutual fund schemes have to provide:
The originals of these documents along with a copy each to be presented and the original will be returned after verification. Alternatively, investors can also provide an attested true copy of the relevant documents. Attestation could be done by Notary Public/ Gazetted Officer/ Manager of a Scheduled Commercial Bank. Click here for List of documents
Investors should complete the formalities by submitting the KYC form (Click here for Individual KYC Form) / (Click here for Non-Individual KYC Form) and relevant documents at the Points of Services (POS). To start with, these POS will be the select branches / offices of mutual funds, registrars and select branches of some distributors. The application form for complying with KYC will be available from these POS. The application form could also be downloaded from the websites of all mutual funds and CVL www.cvlindia.com. Investors could contact offices of mutual funds, registrars and mutual fund distributors (ARN Holders) for further details and assistance.
Any subsequent changes in address or other details could be intimated to any of the POS (with relevant documentary evidence) (Click here for Change Form Individual) / (Click here for Change Form Non-Individual) and the same will get updated in all the mutual funds where the investor has invested.
KYC is an acronym for Know your Client, a term commonly used for Client Identification Process. SEBI has prescribed certain requirements relating to KYC norms for Financial Institutions and Financial Intermediaries including Mutual Funds to know their Clients. This would be in the form of verification of identity and address, providing information of financial status, occupation and such other demographic information. Applicant must be KYC compliant while investing with any SEBI registered Mutual Fund.
Individual investors will have to produce his Proof of identity (Photo PAN card copy or PAN card copy and copy of the passport, driving license etc.) and Proof of Address (any valid documents listed in section B of the KYC Application Form for Individuals). Non Individual Investors will have to produce certain documents pertaining to its constitution/registration to fulfil the KYC process. A list of Mandatory Certified Documents to be submitted can be found in section C of the KYC application form for Non-Individual Investors.
The Mutual Fund Industry has appointed CDSL Ventures Limited (CDSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Depository Services (India) Limited, to carry out the KYC compliance procedure. CVL through its Points of Service (POS) will accept KYC Application Forms, verify documents and provide the KYC Acknowledgement (across the counter on a best effort basis). The list of PoS will be displayed on the websites of Mutual Funds, CDSL and AMFI. Once the KYC is duly completed in all repects, the investor needs to produce a copy of the acknowledgement to the fund where the investor desires to invest. There is no need to repeat the KYC individually for each mutual fund,
A KYC Application Form has been designed for Individual and Non-Individual Investors separately. The soft copy of these KYC forms will be made available on the website of all mutual funds, AMFI and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). You may also approach your distributor for a form. It is important to read the instructions printed on the KYC Application Form while filling-up the form.
No. If the investor is not in a position to visit PoS personally, the KYC Application Form along with the necessary documents (including originals if the copies are not attested) can be sent through the distributor or representative, who can arrange to fulfill the KYC obligation and obtain the KYC Acknowledgement through any of the PoS.
With effect from January 1, 2011, any investor investing in Mutual Fund schemes would be required to be KYC compliant.
All investors (Individuals or Non Individuals) who wish to make new / additional investment of any amount in Mutual Fund Schemes from January 1, 2011 are required to be KYC Compliant. This would also apply to new Systematic Investment Plan (SIP)/ Systematic Transfer Plan (STP)/ Dividend Transfer Plan (DTP)/ switch transactions registered effective from January 1, 2011.
Joint Holders: Joint holders (including first, second and third if any, are required) to be individually KYC compliant before they can invest with any Mutual Fund. e.g. in case of three joint holders, all holders need to be KYC compliant and copies of each holder’s KYC Acknowledgement must be attached to the investment application form with any Mutual Fund.
Minors: In case of investments in respect of a Minor, the Guardian should be KYC compliant and attach their KYC Acknowledgement while investing in the name of the minor. The Minor, upon attaining majority, should immediately apply for KYC compliance in his/her own capacity and intimate the concerned Mutual Fund(s), in order to be able to transact further in his/her own capacity.
Power of Attorney (PoA) Holder: Investors desirous of investing through a PoA must note that the KYC compliance requirements are mandatory for both the PoA issuer (i.e. Investor) and the Attorney (i.e. the holder of PoA), both of whom should be KYC compliant in their independent capacity and attach their respective KYC Acknowledgements while investing.
Financiers will have to be KYC compliant at the time of Lien Marking.
For transmission (In case of death of the unit holder): If the deceased is the sole applicant, the claimant should submit his/her KYC Acknowledgement along with the other relevant documents to effect the transmission in his/her favour
Investors must attach their KYC Acknowledgement along with the Investment Application Form(s) / Transaction Slip(s) while investing for the first time in every folio. Applications Forms / Transaction Slips not accompanied by KYC Acknowledgement are liable to be rejected by the Mutual Funds. If you do not obtain a KYC Acknowledgement, you will not be able to invest in a Mutual Fund.
KYC norms are applicable to all investors. It is in the interest of all Investors to obtain KYC Acknowledgement and submit it to the Mutual Fund to avoid any inconvenience in future.
In the event of any KYC Application Form being found deficient for lack of information / insufficiency of mandatory documentation, further investments will not be permitted.
No. Once the KYC Acknowledgement is obtained and informed to a Mutual Fund, it will be registered against the folio and quoted in all future account statements. The same will exist in perpetuity, unless cancelled by CVL.
You can inform the Mutual Fund to update the KYC Acknowledgement against all the folios/accounts you have with it. However, each of the holders in these folios/accounts should be KYC Compliant.
Currently, KYC is being done free of cost.
The soft copy of these KYC forms will be made available on the website of all Mutual Funds, AMFI and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). You may also approach your distributor for a form. The same duly completed along with the necessary attested documents can be submitted at the PoS or mailed to your representative or Distributor who can complete the KYC formalities for you.
Yes. In addition to the certified true copy of the passport, certified true copy of the overseas address and permanent address will also be required. If any of the documents (including attestations/ certifications) towards proof of identity or address is in a foreign language, they have to be translated to English for submission. The documents can be attested, by the Consulate office or overseas branches of scheduled commercial banks registered in India
The requirements applicable to an NRI will also apply to a PIO. However, additionally, he will need to submit a certified true copy of the PIO Card.
Upon a Minor attaining the age of majority (i.e. on completing 18 years of age), he/she must be KYC Compliant and have KYC Acknowledgement of their own. The same should be informed to the Mutual Fund where he/she holds an investment, along with other details such as the Bank Details, Signature, etc as per the present requirements of such Mutual Fund.
You should intimate your change of Name / Address / Status /Signature etc. to any convenient PoS. You need to quote / submit a copy of your KYC Acknowledgement, and proof (in case of new address). You should provide for at least 7 days for the change of address to take effect with all the Mutual Funds with whom you are invested. Please note that you should not write to the Mutual Fund or its Registrar for the change of address (unless as a designated PoS). The specified form can be obtained from the AMFI/Mutual Fund website. All details of the holders in the Mutual Fund records will be replaced by the address details available in the CVL record.
The requirement of providing your PAN along with proof is sufficient for proof of identity. However, the current requirement for KYC requires the Mutual Fund to verify identity, address as well as obtain further information about the investor.
As per PMLA, it is mandatory for Mutual Funds to obtain financial status details from its investors. It is for this reason that the Income details are sought. Please note that no proof / income documents are required. The information given you in the KYC Application form will be treated in a confidential manner and used for regulatory purposes if called for.
Yes. I you find an increased/decrease in your income, which would effectively, changed the income bracket that you have declared in the KYC Application form, you should apply to any convenient PoS in the specified form. No proof is needed.
The redemption transaction accompanied by a KYC Acknowledgement form is likely to be processed without effecting the change of address request.
KYC Acknowledgement will be done on the photocopy of the form. Time stamping is not required on the KYC Acknowledgement.
Once the investor is KYC compliant, it will be required to intimate his KYC details to all the Mutual Funds with whom it has investments. The same will be updated in the records of the Mutual Fund.
Signature verification is done by Mutual Funds to protect an investor from losses. As such, Mutual Funds may follow extra due-diligence if signatures are not matching, such as getting Bank attestation for such transactions. This could be independent of the KYC procedure.
Scenario 1
If the KYC (MIN) was completed by submitting the PAN, the Acknowledgement obtained at that time can be enclosed along with the Investment Application Form(s) / Transaction Slip(s) while investing for the first time in every folio as the PAN number will be stated on the said acknowledgement. You need not repeat the process now.
Scenario 2
If the KYC (MIN) was completed without submitting the PAN but with other proof of identity documents, for such cases, CVL will send out a communication to the respective investors requesting them to submit self attested copy of PAN card for KYC compliance.