AAA is a cutting-edge technology platform for authorised partner's enabling them to
manage client wealth efficiently. Packed with essential features, this app is the ultimate
companion for every partner. This all-in-one platform comes with features like:

Performance Dashboard

One view to access the performance of your client

Goal Planner

Plan and achieve your client's financial goals with insights.

Multi-product offering

Access a diverse range of financial products in one place

Mutual Fund Screener

Find the right mutual funds tailored to your client's needs.

360 degree portfolio reporting

Get a 360 view of your client's portfolio.

Training

Empower yourself with expert-led training and insights

Robo-advisory

Smart, automated investment advice at your fingertips

Financial Products & Services

NPSNPS
PMSPMS
AIFAIF
InsuranceInsurance
Global InvestingGlobal Investing
Sovereign Gold BondsSovereign Gold Bonds
Equity Stock SIPEquity Stock SIP
Wealth DeskWealth Desk
Mutual FundsMutual Funds
Bonds/NCD FDBonds/NCD FD
IPOs/Margin Trade FundingIPOs/Margin Trade Funding
Secondary Markets DebtSecondary Markets Debt

Business Models

Franchisee
Marketing Associate

Establish your own business and sell multiple financial products with AAA. With Rs. 1 Lac only set up a franchisee business that you can run at your comfort with us!

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum qualification of 10+2 or HSC or two years of experience as an employee/dealer in the capital market

Start a business with Zero Capital Investment and earn profits by selling financial products like Mutual Funds, Insurance, Bonds, NCD and a lot more.

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum qualification of 10+2 or HSC or two years of experience as an employee/dealer in the capital market

Award and Accolades

Top Performer in The Equity Institutional Segment

BSE felicitates IIFL Capital as the 'Top Performer in The Equity Institutional Segment' for 2022.

Most Trusted Brands of India

IIFL Capital was recognized as one of the 'Most Trusted Brands of India' by Zee Business for 2022.

Customer Services Champion

IIFL Capital received the 'Customer Services Champion Award' at Asia Innovation Congress and Awards for 2021.

Top Business Performer

BSE felicitated IIFL Capital as Top Business Performer in OTB Segment FY 2019-20.

Disruptors for Innovation

IIFL Group recognized as 'Disruptors' for innovation through technological intervention in NBFC Space by ET Now and Broadcast One, 2018.

Devices Image
  • Performance Dashboard
  • Milestones, Reports
  • Client Portfolio & Reports
  • Contests
  • SIP Basket, Goal Planner
Frequently Asked Questions

How do I get AAA?

Just fill the form at the top of the screen and an IIFL representative will get back to you

Where is AAA available?

AAA is available on mobile app, website and an exclusive TAB

What are the qualifications required for becoming an Independent Financial Advisor (IFA)?

One needs to pass the NISM certification exam for research analysts or investment advisors if one intends to become an independent financial advisor in the area of equities or other financial assets.

What are the costs that an IFA has to incur for setting up and running her advisory business?

An IFA needs to have an office space. From this office space, the IFA can run the advisory business and meet the clients. The IFA also needs some degree of Information Technology infrastructure such as personal computers and internet connection. The number of employees that the business needs depends on the scale of the business. The fixed costs of setting up an IFA business is not high. Its operational or running costs depend on the scale of the business. Overall, it is not a capital-intensive business. It is more of an intellectual capabilities-intensive business.

How can I become an IFA in India?

To become an IFA in India you need to meet the requirements under SEBI Investment Advisors Regulation, 2013. These include passing the certification exam of NISM on financial planning, fund or asset management or portfolio management, or investment advisory services. You can register for these exams at this link: certifications.nism.in. You may also need some experience at a fund advisory firm so that you acquire the required competency needed for giving sound advice to your clients. Once you have passed the NISM certification exam, you can get registered with SEBI. Then you can start your IFA business.

What is the advantage of IFA?

As an IFA, you can help your clients make better financial and investment decisions. You earn revenues from the advice that you give to the clients. If you are also making investment decisions on behalf of the clients and managing their funds or assets, then you charge a percentage of Assets under Management (AuM) as your management fee. This management fee is usually between 1% – 2% of the AuM. So larger the AuM, the more will be your management fee. In case you achieve certain predetermined benchmarks for the returns that you generate on the AuM, you also get a percentage of profits from the returns generated, as a performance fee.

Does IIFL provide training to its Authorised partners?

Yes, IIFL has a library of videos to provide training and lets you learn about financial planning, wealth creation, and mutual funds.

