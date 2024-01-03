Terms & Conditions

The content and information contained within our website or delivered to you in connection with your use of our website is the property of India Infoline and any other third party (where applicable). The trademark, trade names and logos (the “Trade Marks”) that are used and displayed on our website include registered and unregistered Trade Marks of us and other third parties. Nothing on our website should be construed as granting any license or right to use any Trade Marks displayed on our website. We retain all proprietary rights on our website. Users are prohibited from using the same without written permission of India Infoline of such or such other parties. The materials on this website are protected by copyright and no part of such materials may be modified, reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, transmitted (in any form or by any means), copied, distributed, used for creating derivative works or used in any other way for commercial or public purposes without the prior written consent of IIFL.