The world of finance is dynamic. Hence, the avenues for entrepreneurship are unlimited. Among the most exciting is the sub-broker (now known as authorised partner) franchise model. It is an innovative structure that enables people to be a part of the trading ecosystem and, therefore, act as a link between investors and large resources of established brokerage firms. As the financial landscape constantly changes, demand for customised investment services and localised know-how is rising and increasingly making sub-broker franchises an attractive choice for any aspiring business owner. In this article, we look at the intricacies of the model, pointing out the benefits, the working mechanism, and more.
A franchise for a sub-broker is not a simple task where only calls and promotional emails are handled. The role of a sub-broker is not limited to offering the best stock offers to clients; it requires, in reality, an appetite for risk and unpredictability. Ask what all the threats faced by a sub-broker are. Some of the common threats for any person who chooses to get a sub-broker certification are the possibility of falling share prices, increased inflation in the region, and growing scepticism. However, the same threats faced by the investors, show clearly how important it is to seek the assistance of sub-broker for guidance in the stock market.
Note that a vast network of market traders, shareholders and many more individuals are seen in the capital market. Therefore, it is important for this group to have proper knowledge as well as qualification.
Share of High Sales: The sub-broker retains a high percentage of the client-generated brokerage; the franchiser gets a low percentage of the brokerage.
Investment Sector: A franchise for a sub-broker can be started with a minimum investment sum of Rs.50,000, which is fully refundable. Only a security deposit is charged to the franchiser to cover all the franchiser’s expenses. The franchiser under which the sub-broker franchise is started doesn’t even request a minimum deposit in some situations.
Support from Marketing & Training: The franchiser also supports the sub-broker with all kinds of marketing assistance, such as supplying posters, flyers, and branch hoardings. They also arrange workshops to educate their broker partners on various aspects of the business to ensure they know how does a sub-broker franchise work.
Advisory Support Program: Some franchisers also provide their sub-brokers with guidance, inventory tips & suggestions to help benefit their clients, increase sales and ensure the operations of a franchise for a sub-broker are optimum.
Item, Service & Deals: The sub-broker can also use any new products, services or deals introduced by the franchiser. This allows the sub-broker to continue to involve their clients with new services.
Sub-broker franchises are very crucial in the financial market. It acts as a mediator between the clients and brokerage firms. Sub-brokers provide multifunctional services.
Sub-broker franchises operate as an independent entity or franchise of the brokerage firm and act as an intermediary that connects clients to the brokerage services, providing personalised assistance to the clients.
IIFL is one of the leading players in the sub-broker franchise industry, with more than a million accounts being opened since its inception. The company provides execution, advisory, and research service across products like equity, F&O, Commodity & Currency, and Mutual Funds. IIFL is also one of the top distributors of AIF, PMS and Mutual Funds. You can visit IIFL’s website to know the working of a sub-broker franchise and how you can open one with IIFL.
The franchise for a sub-broker in India is rising day by day since many people have recognised that if you are good with numbers, then, you may have a great opportunity to make money. You need entrepreneurial skills that are very relevant for business growth and the achievement of goals every month. Different organisations use their efforts, experience, skills and resources to get the company through franchises such as the IIFL franchise. Therefore, the franchisee shall be allowed to market its goods and services in compliance with the brand or trademark model.
Ans: You will need:
Ans: The financial products are:
Ans: Revenues from a sub-broker franchise come through commissions on the trades executed by their clients. Payments are normally collected as a percentage of brokerage fees charged to clients for their trading activities.
Ans: The profitability of a sub-broker franchise depends upon client acquisition, trading volume, and proper management..
