How To Become Mutual Fund Advisor

Mutual fund advisory is exciting for those with a financial and investment interest. These professionals help guide clients through the complexities of mutual funds to achieve the same financial goals. Considering the demand for professional advice is increasing, great potential exists for future advisors who could make a positive difference. In this article, we will explore the crucial steps and requirements that will help you become a mutual fund advisor.
The various steps to follow to become a mutual fund advisor are as follows:
You need to enrol for the NISM Series VA Mutual Fund Advisor Certification Exam by logging on to the official website of NISM. The registration charge for the exam is Rs.1500, not including GST, and the test is conducted at NISM centres. After payment, a successful registration allows the candidate to download the PDF File for exam preparation or purchase hard copies of study books from local bookstores or online retailers.
The exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions worth 1 mark each, with no negative marks for incorrect answers. Candidates must earn a minimum of 50 marks, or 50%, to pass.
Students can review material from NISM’s study guide and gain practice through numerous NISM VA mock exams or practice tests accessible on NISM and third-party sites.
People over 50 years old or professionals with over 10 years of experience distributing or investing in mutual funds qualify for NISM Mutual Fund Distribution Certification by selecting one of the following options:
If the aspiring candidate clears the NISM exam, then they will be provided with their certification to become a mutual funds advisor. The certificate will be available for them about 30 days after their test results as a hard copy, but its e-format can be downloaded instantly once test results become available. From the date of the examination, the certificate’s validity lasts a total of three years. The CPE Program also has a validity of three years.
After rigorously studying and passing the certification exam, the candidate undertakes a compulsory “Know Your Distributor” procedure. This process occurs when seeking approval from the Association of Mutual Funds in India to obtain an AMFI Registration Number to initiate selling or advising on mutual funds. The applicant must furnish their permanent account number, NISM Distribution credentials, identification particulars, and additional information in the registration form.
All properly filled forms necessitate submission through CAMS-KRA either physically at a CAMS office or virtually. Once the records are duly verified, the registration number shall be attributed to the candidate (now a mutual fund consultant), and their identification card will be delivered to the listed address within a few days.
Once the mutual fund agent has obtained their ARN number, they are a full-fledged MF advisor. Now, they can begin selling to clients and start earning commissions for the same. The next step is to negotiate with AMFI distributors to sell these funds. Distributors pay a commission that is agreed upon based on the number of mutual funds schemes sold by the advisor. The advisor also has the option to enter into agreements with fund houses or AMCs themselves, rather than their distributors, for selling mutual funds.
Becoming a mutual funds advisor is a reputable job due to the plethora of roles MF advisors play. They manage portfolios for risk, assess their client’s financial goals, and carefully track funds they can curate for their clients. The process to become a mutual fund investment advisor is straightforward and well established. With one’s NISM accreditation and ARN number, one has the right to practice being a distributor or seller of mutual funds in India.
A SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) investment advisor assists clients in creating and managing a disciplined investment strategy through SIPs. They analyze clients’ financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon to recommend suitable SIPs. Furthermore, advisors guide in selecting appropriate mutual funds, asset allocation, and monitoring investment performance.
Moreover, they educate clients about the benefits of SIPs, such as rupee cost averaging and compounding returns, to help them achieve long-term financial objectives. Additionally, advisors offer ongoing support, review portfolio performance, and make important adjustments to align with changing market conditions and client needs.
When consulting a mutual fund advisor, consider asking about their experience and qualifications, including certifications. Apart from that, inquire about their investment philosophy and approach, including risk management strategies.
Next, discuss fees and expenses associated with the mutual funds they recommend. Seek clarification on the fund’s performance history and potential risks. Additionally, ask how they tailor recommendations to fit your financial goals and risk tolerance. Lastly, inquire about their process for ongoing communication and portfolio monitoring.
Financial advisors typically receive compensation for mutual fund recommendations through commissions or fees. They may earn upfront commissions when clients purchase mutual funds, known as front-end loads. These commissions are paid by the mutual fund company whose mutual funds they have sold.
Alternatively, advisors might receive ongoing fees, such as annual management fees or trailer fees, based on the assets under management in the mutual funds. These fees are usually a percentage of the total investment amount and are paid by mutual fund companies to them. Some advisors also charge clients directly for their services, either through hourly fees or fixed retainer fees, independent of mutual fund investments.
To become a mutual fund advisor, you need to pass the mutual fund distributors certification exam of NISM. You can register for this exam at https://certifications.nism.ac.in/nismaol/. If you simply plan to give mutual fund advice and not sell them to clients, then you need to pass the investment advisor certification exam of NISM. You can register for this exam at https://certifications.nism.ac.in/nismaol/.
To become a mutual fund agent, you need to pass the mutual fund distributors certification exam of NISM. You can register for this exam at https://certifications.nism.ac.in/nismaol/.
The mutual fund commission varies from 0.1% to 2% of the value of total number of units that an investor has bought. The exact commission structure can vary depending on the mutual fund company.
An individual above 18 years of age and with a high school education qualification can sit for the mutual fund advisor exam. Basic knowledge of finance and a business or economics background would be helpful. However, it is not a must.
The primary certification required in India is NISM Series V-A Mutual Fund Distributors Certification. The certification from SEBI would enable one to professionally advise on and distribute mutual fund products.
NISM certification examination cost is around ₹1,500. Trainee’s training and study materials and AMFI registration can be additional expenses depending on the selected learning path and resource access.
Senior citizens can appear for the NISM Series VA Mutual Fund Advisor Certification Exam. The other option is participating in the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Training Program NISM offers.
