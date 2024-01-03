Tata Capital Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
998.6
|40.33
|6,21,377.04
|4,133.08
|0.56
|16,437.75
|141.41
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,006.9
|255.33
|3,20,665.14
|329.92
|0.05
|434.37
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
293.25
|340.99
|1,86,310.06
|71.46
|0.17
|134.28
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
123.5
|24.22
|1,61,396.05
|1,745.69
|1.3
|6,901.07
|41.64
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
12,267.45
|93.4
|1,36,524.45
|2,035.74
|0.76
|294.75
|1,740.67
