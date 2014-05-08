TO,

THE MEMBERS OF,

TATA CAPITAL LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of TATA CAPITAL LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act") (which continue to be applicable in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 in terms of General Circular 15/2013 dated September 13, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs) and in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

(b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; and

(c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 227 (4A) of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 227 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards notified under the Act (which continue to be applicable in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 in terms of General Circular 15/2013 dated September 13, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs).

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March, 31 2014 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 274(1)(g) of the Act.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018)

SANJIV V. PILGAONKAR

Partner

(Membership No. 39826)

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 8, 2014.

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Having regard to the nature of the Companys business/activities, clause 4(xiii) of the Order is not applicable.

1. In respect of its fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The fixed assets disposed off during the year, in our opinion, do not constitute a substantial part of the fixed assets of the Company and such disposal has, in our opinion, not affected the going concern status of the Company.

2. The Company is primarily engaged in investing activities and therefore does not hold any physical inventories. Therefore the provisions of paragraph 4(ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

3. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured, to/from companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Therefore, the provisions of sub- clause (a) to (g) of paragraph 4(iii) of the Order, are not applicable to the Company.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of fixed assets and sale of goods and services. The activities of the Company do not involve purchases of inventory. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weakness in internal controls.

5. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that there are no contracts or arrangements, the particulars of which need to be entered into the register maintained in section 301 of the CompaniesAct, 1956.

6. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public during the period covered by our report and, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal in this regard in the case of the Company.

7. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

8. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 4(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

9. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Service tax, Income-tax, Wealth Tax cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it and there are no dues payable in respect of Employees State Insurance, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Excise duty, Custom Duty and Sales Tax.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Service Tax, Income-Tax, Wealth Tax that were outstanding, as at March 31, 2014 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The due date is calculated from the date of registration received under various statutes.

(c) Details of dues of income tax and sales tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2014 on account of any dispute are given below-

Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount involved (Rs. in lakhs) Sales Tax Laws Sales Tax Deputy Commissioner (Commercial Taxes) 2008-09, 2011-12, 2012-13 39 Sales Tax Laws Sales Tax Tribunal (Commercial Taxes) 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2011-12 42 Sales Tax Laws Sales Tax Joint Commissioner (Trade and Taxes) 2011-12 11

10. The Company does not have accumulated losses. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 4 (x) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks and financial institutions. The Company has not borrowed any sum by issue of debentures.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares and other securities. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not dealing in shares, securities and debentures. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 4 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks and financial institutions.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the period. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

16. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on overall examination of the Balance Sheet, we report that the funds amounting to Rs. 7,896 lakh raised on short term basis have been used during the year for long-term investments.

17. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. For this purpose allotment of shares made under the Employees Share Purchase Scheme (ESPS), administered through the ESPS trust has not been considered.

18. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not issued any secured debentures. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

19. During the year, the Company has not raised any money by way of a public issue. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 4(xx) are not applicable to the Company.

20. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

