Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited

New Delhi based Canara HSBC Life Insurance is a joint venture between Canara Bank (a leading public sector bank), HSBC Insurance and Punjab National Bank. The company offers a diversified suite of life insurance solutions (individual, group and unit linked solutions). These include savings, protection, pension and annuity products. Its IPO is an Offer for Sale that provides liquidity to the promoters and existing shareholders.
Offer details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 100 to INR 106 per Equity Share
Book‑Running Lead Managers (BRLMs)
Indian Life‑Insurance Market – Overview
The India Life Insurance sector is highly regulated and governed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The sector constitutes a combination of bank-led insurers (commonly referred to as “bancassurance” players) and non-bank-led insurers, along with the public sector giant, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The industry offers a wide range of products, which can be categorised into the following key segments.
Table: Key Segments
|Segment
|Core offering
|Typical distribution channel
|Individual Life
|Term, whole‑life, ULIP, participating/non‑participating savings, annuities & pension
|Bancassurance, brokers, corporate agents, direct‑digital
|Group Life
|Group term, credit‑life, gratuity, super‑annuation, group ULIP
|Corporate agents, banks, payroll‑based platforms
|Health & Accident
|Individual & group health, critical‑illness riders
|Bancassurance, brokers, digital aggregators
|Annuities & Pension
|Immediate & deferred annuities, pension‑linked plans
|Bancassurance, direct sales
|Unit‑Linked & Index‑Linked
|ULIP, iSelect, index‑linked plans
|Digital platforms, brokers
|Composite Licensing (new from 2024‑25)
|Ability to write life, health & general business under a single licence
|All channels, subject to stricter capital & compliance norms
Source: RHP
Key growth Drivers:
Table: Growth‑Rate Snapshot (Past vs Future)
|Segment (Key)
|Past CAGR* (most recent 5‑yr period)
|Future CAGR† (forecast to FY 2028)
|Comment
|Overall Life‑Insurance Industry (total premium)
|6.0 % (FY 2019‑FY 2025)
|10‑12 % (FY 2025‑FY 2028)
|The industry has accelerated from a modest 6 % to a double‑digit trajectory, buoyed by composite licensing and digital distribution.
|Private‑sector (non‑bank) insurers
|11.9 % (FY 2019‑FY 2025)
|11‑13 % (FY 2025‑FY 2028)
|Private players are growing faster than the aggregate market, reflecting higher expense‑ratio efficiency and stronger online channels.
|Bank‑led insurers
|5.6 % (FY 2019‑FY 2025)
|9‑11 % (FY 2025‑FY 2028)
|Bancassurance is benefitting from expanded bank networks and the “Insurance for All” push, but still trails private peers.
|Individual In‑Force Sum Assured
|12.3 % (FY 2017‑FY 2024)
|9‑10 % (FY 2025‑FY 2028)
|Absolute sum assured has nearly doubled, though the pace is expected to moderate as GDP growth accelerates.
|Total Premium (excluding fund‑based group business)
|5.61 % (FY 2023‑FY 2025)
|8‑10 % (FY 2025‑FY 2028)
|The recent shift to non‑fund‑based products is delivering higher premium growth.
|ULIP / Linked Premium Share (Non‑Bank players)
|23 % of new‑business premium (FY 2023) – declining to 21 % (FY 2024)
|18‑20 % (FY 2025‑FY 2028)
|Market volatility in equities is curbing ULIP demand; a modest decline in the share of linked premium is projected.
|Life‑Insurance Funds as % of Household Financial Savings
|19 % (peak FY 2021‑FY 2023) → 17 % (FY 2024)
|17‑18 % (FY 2025‑FY 2028)
|Funds are growing in absolute terms, but household savings are expanding faster, keeping the ratio roughly steady.
Source: RHP
The Indian life‑insurance market has evolved from a supply-constrained phase to a phase of 10%+ growth. Regulatory reforms and entry of private insurers has been a key growth driver. Recently, firms have leveraged digitalisation to accelerate their growth profiles. Also, bank‑led players are expected to close the gap with private insurers as they have the advantage of leveraging their extensive branch network.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited – Company Overview
New Delhi based Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Canara Bank (51%), HSBC Insurance (26%), and Punjab National Bank (23%). Its key distribution channel is bancassurance as it leverages the extensive branch network of Canara bank. In addition, it leverages digital platforms and regional rural banks for enhanced reach. For the digital channel, it partners with Policybazaar and Robinhood Insurance Brokers. In addition, reinsurance is arranged via overseas reinsurers, while group affiliates support technology, asset management, and capital raising, serving both retail and corporate customers nationwide.
Competitive Positioning
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a leading bank-led insurer in India. It ranks 3rd in sum assured and group coverage, 5th in individual WPI premium share (≈ 1.8% FY 25), with the highest claim-settlement ratio (99.38% FY 25). Its products include savings plans, ULIPs, term and group protection, annuities, pensions, and riders, with over 70% of new-business premium from non-linked, non-participating products. Distribution leverages Canara Bank’s ~117 million customers and digital channels.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Robust Revenue Growth: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited’s total premium grew from ₹71,973.83 mn in FY 2023 to ₹80,274.62 mn in FY 2025 (CAGR ≈5.61%), despite a slight dip in FY 2024. Other income, PAT, PBT, and net worth also improved, supported by a strategic shift to non-fund-based business, operational efficiency, and AUM growth (CAGR 16.74%), reflecting consistent profitability and financial strength.
Better Profitability: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited’s PAT grew from ₹911.94 mn in FY 2023 to ₹1,133.17 mn in FY 2024 (+24.26% YoY) and ₹1,169.81 mn in FY 2025 (+3.23% YoY), while PBT rose from ₹998.23 mn to ₹1,238.73 mn (+24.09% YoY) and ₹1,281.45 mn (+3.45% YoY). Operating RoEV was 19.53% in FY 2025, and Embedded Value increased from ₹42,719.35 mn to ₹61,107.40 mn, reflecting consistent profitability and financial efficiency.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of company
|Revenue from operations (in ₹ million)
|Closing price as of October 3, 2025 (in ₹)
|EPS (₹) Basic
|EPS (₹) Diluted
|NAV (per share) (₹)
|P/E ratio
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company(
|80,274.62
|106.00*
|1.23
|1.23
|15.97
|86.17*
|SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
|849,846.30
|1,785.10
|24.09
|24.07
|169.49
|74.16
|HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
|710,751.40
|759.20
|8.41
|8.41
|75.03
|90.27
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
|489,507.10
|601.10
|8.21
|8.16
|82.57
|73.66
Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars (Units)
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|CAGR
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited
|WPI (₹ million)
|16,575.69
|17,026.49
|21,786.83
|14%
|APE (₹ million)
|18,837.15
|18,877.94
|23,393.88
|12%
|Renewal business premium (₹ million)
|34,807.46
|42,276.19
|49,059.27
|–
|Individual number of policies (Nos.)
|186,679
|184,726
|194,121
|–
|Profit Before Tax (₹ million)
|998.23
|1,238.73
|1,281.45
|–
|Profit After Tax (₹ million)
|911.94
|1,133.17
|1,169.81
|13%
|Claims settlement ratio (%)
|98.77
|99.16
|99.38
|–
|EV (₹ million)
|42,719.35
|51,798.61
|61,107.40
|–
|VNB (₹ million)
|NA
|3,775.99
|4,460.84
|–
|Operating RoEV (%)
|NA
|18.48
|19.53
|–
|Solvency Ratio (%)
|251.81
|212.83
|205.82
|–
|AUM (₹ million)
|302,044.00
|373,804.41
|411,664.11
|–
|Total cost ratio (%)
|17.36
|18.89
|18.70
|–
|Operating expenses to GWP ratio (%)
|11.62
|13.12
|12.39
|–
|SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
|WPI (₹ million)
|152,179.47
|172,344.53
|193,534.93
|12%
|APE (₹ million)
|168,150.00
|197,230.00
|214,170.00
|13%
|Renewal business premium (₹ million)
|377,270.10
|431,923.30
|494,077.90
|–
|Individual number of policies (Nos.)
|2,197,129
|2,261,118
|2,202,627
|–
|Profit Before Tax (₹ million)
|17,584.50
|19,421.10
|24,946.70
|–
|Profit After Tax (₹ million)
|17,205.72
|18,937.78
|24,133.00
|18%
|AUM (₹ million)
|3,043,344.80
|3,855,902.70
|4,474,669.10
|–
|Total Cost Ratio (%)
|9.61
|8.89
|9.68
|–
|Operating Expenses to GWP Ratio (%)
|5.06
|4.89
|5.28
|–
|HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited
|WPI (₹ million)
|109,204.50
|113,764.28
|133,636.66
|11%
|APE (₹ million)
|133,360.00
|132,910.00
|154,790.00
|8%
|Renewal business premium (₹ million)
|284,482.83
|334,451.24
|376,828.80
|–
|Individual number of policies (Nos.)
|995,188
|1,165,913
|1,267,146
|–
|Profit Before Tax (₹ million)
|12,822.10
|15,696.66
|18,779.40
|–
|Profit After Tax (₹ million)
|13,682.77
|15,740.82
|18,108.20
|14%
|AUM (₹ million)
|2,388,427.15
|2,922,842.46
|3,363,988.10
|–
|Total Cost Ratio (%)
|19.71
|19.31
|19.83
|–
|Operating Expenses to GWP Ratio (%)
|14.69
|10.97
|8.79
|–
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited
|WPI (₹ million)
|67,376.04
|72,134.85
|83,072.37
|11%
|APE (₹ million)
|86,400.00
|90,460.00
|104,070.00
|10%
|Renewal business premium (₹ million)
|225,202.60
|245,568.20
|257,201.60
|–
|Individual number of policies (Nos.)
|601,683
|619,026
|659,968
|–
|Profit Before Tax (₹ million)
|9,003.10
|9,205.30
|13,316.80
|–
|Profit After Tax (₹ million)
|8,134.90
|8,506.70
|11,855.20
|18%
|AUM (₹ million)
|2,482,157.80
|2,897,279.20
|3,039,790.90
|–
|Total Cost Ratio (%)
|16.14
|18.15
|18.04
|–
|Operating Expenses to GWP Ratio (%)
|11.48
|9.54
|8.11
|–
Source: RHP
