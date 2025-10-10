Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited IPO

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited is a Mumbai-based asset management firm that provides investment management, advisory, and portfolio management services across a wide range of mutual fund schemes, including equity, debt, hybrid, and thematic funds. The company is a joint venture between Canara Bank (51% shareholding) and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. (49% shareholding). Its IPO is an offer for sale aimed at providing liquidity to the promoter shareholders.
Offer details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 253 to INR 266 per Equity Share
Book‑Running Lead Managers
Indian Mutual‑Fund Ecosystem – Overview
The Indian mutual‑fund ecosystem is a fast‑growing, highly regulated asset‑management market that operates at the intersection of retail savings, institutional capital, and a rapidly digitising distribution network. The industry can be broadly divided into three value chains—fund creation, fund distribution, and fund servicing—each comprising distinct product‑type segments.
Table: Key Segments
|Key Segments
|Brief Description
|Equity‑oriented schemes
|Invest mainly in Indian equities; largest share of AUM (~62% in FY 2025); drive retail growth.
|Debt‑oriented schemes
|Invest in government/corporate bonds and money‑market instruments; growth slowed (~10–11% CAGR) due to high interest rates and removal of indexation benefits.
|Hybrid / Balanced schemes
|Combine equity and debt for moderate risk-return; share is modest but rising amid market volatility.
|ETFs & Index Funds
|Passively managed, exchange-traded; gaining traction due to low costs and DIY investors; compete with actively managed funds.
|Mutual‑Fund Distributors (MF Distributors)
|Third-party network, including banks, IFAs, NBDs, and digital platforms; key growth engine for AUM and commission revenue
Source: RHP
Table: Growth‑Rate Snapshot (Past vs. Future)
|Segment
|Past CAGR (FY 2020‑FY 2025)
|Forecast CAGR (FY 2025‑FY 2030)
|Comment
|Equity Funds
|≈ 12 %
|≈ 10 %
|Driven by strong retail inflows, higher financial literacy, and the “wealth‑creation” narrative, growth will moderate as the market matures and competition from ETFs intensifies.
|Debt Funds
|≈ 10 %
|≈ 8 %
|Buoyed by a favourable yield curve until 2023, slowed in FY 24‑25 as interest-rate hikes lifted funding costs; a slower pace is expected due to higher funding costs and removal of LTCG indexation benefits.
|Hybrid Funds
|≈ 11 %
|≈ 9 %
|Benefited from investors’ search for balanced risk-return; steady demand as investors diversify away from pure-play equity or debt products.
|ETFs / Index Funds
|≈ 15 %
|≈ 14 %
|Rapid adoption of passive products, especially among millennial and DIY investors, growth partially offset by a ceiling on market-share expansion.
|MF Distributors (AUM)
|≈ 13 %
|≈ 15‑16 %
|AUM grew from ~INR 25 trn in FY 25 to ~INR 44 trn in FY 29; continued digitisation, onboarding of new IFAs/NBDs, and higher SIP penetration will keep AUM expanding at a healthy double-digit rate
|MF Distributors (Commission Revenue)
|≈ 13 %
|≈ 13‑14 %
|Commission earnings rose from INR 211 bn (FY 25) to ~INR 345 bn (FY 29); growth will stay in line with AUM expansion, though margin pressure from fee-compression may temper net gains.
Source: RHP
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited – Company Overview
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. is a joint venture between Canara Bank (51 %) and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. (49 %), providing investment-management and advisory services for the Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (QAAUM ≈ INR1.1 trn as of June 2025). Key management includes Rajnish Narula (MD & CEO), Ashwin Purohit (CFO), Hilde Faber (COO), and Ashutosh Vaidya (Company Secretary & Compliance Officer).
Competitive positioning
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. is a mid‑tier player with ~1.5 % market share of Indian mutual‑fund AUM (QAAUM ≈ INR1.1 trn), offering 30+ schemes across major asset classes, including recent launches like Balanced Advantage and Multi‑Asset Allocation. It has a broad distribution network (bank‑centric + digital), strong brand equity from “Canara” and “Robeco,” and a robust growth trajectory (QAAUM CAGR ≈ 28.6 % from Mar 2023 to Mar 2025) while maintaining SEBI compliance.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Robust Revenue Growth: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd.’s total revenue rose from INR1,906.8 mn in FY 2023 to INR2,698.6 mn in FY 2024 (+41.5 % YoY) and INR3,645.5 mn in FY 2025 (+35.1 % YoY), reflecting a CAGR of ≈38% over FY 2023–25. Growth was driven by management fees (86.2 % of total revenue), higher advisory fees, AUM expansion (≈19 % YoY), new flagship schemes, and a favourable fee mix, with revenue remaining fully organic.
Better Profitability: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd.’s EPS rose to INR9.56 in FY 2025 (+26.3 % YoY), driven by a higher-fee mix and cost discipline. Operational efficiency improved supporting a rebound in net profit.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of the Companies
|Revenue from Operations (INR million)
|Closing Price (INR)
|EPS (Basic) (INR)
|EPS (Diluted) (INR)
|P/E
|NAV per Equity Share (INR)
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited
|4,036.95
|266.00
|9.56*
|9.56*
|27.82*
|30.09*
|HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
|34,984.40
|5,532.50
|115.16
|114.75
|48.21
|380.27
|Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited
|22,306.90
|868.35
|20.34
|20.03
|43.35
|66.38
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited
|16,847.80
|791.50
|32.26
|32.18
|24.60
|129.19
|UTI Asset Management Company Limited
|18,510.90
|1,304.10
|57.35
|57.11
|22.83
|403.22
Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|CAGR
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited
|Revenue from operations (INR mn)
|2,045.95
|3180.9
|4,036.95
|42%
|Profit before tax (PBT) (INR mn)
|1,070
|1,950
|2,580
|46%
|Profit after tax (PAT) (INR mn)
|790.01
|1,509.95
|1,907.04
|54%
|Return on Net Worth (RoNW) (%)
|26.30%
|38.57%
|36.17%
|–
|Revenue yield (%)
|0.36%
|0.41%
|0.39%
|–
|Operating margin (%)
|0.19%
|0.26%
|0.26%
|–
|Total expense (%)
|0.17%
|0.16%
|0.14%
|–
|PAT yield (%)
|0.14%
|0.20%
|0.18%
|–
|Net Worth (INR mn)
|3,285.49
|4,544.89
|6,000.56
|–
|Equity Share Capital (INR mn)
|498.54
|498.54
|1,994.17
|–
|HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
|Revenue from operations (INR mn)
|21,670
|25,840
|34,980
|28%
|Profit before tax (PBT) (INR mn)
|18,710
|24,780
|32,860
|31%
|Profit after tax (PAT) (INR mn)
|14,240
|19,460
|24,610
|31%
|Revenue yield (%)
|0.50%
|0.48%
|0.47%
|–
|Operating margin (%)
|0.43%
|0.46%
|0.44%
|–
|Total expense (%)
|0.14%
|0.13%
|0.10%
|–
|PAT yield (%)
|0.33%
|0.36%
|0.33%
|–
|Return on Net Worth (RoNW) (%)
|24.47%
|29.51%
|32.35%
|–
|Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited
|Revenue from operations (INR mn)
|12,590
|15,210
|20,650
|27%
|Profit before tax (PBT) (INR mn)
|9,180
|12,940
|16,550
|30%
|Profit after tax (PAT) (INR mn)
|7,150
|10,470
|12,520
|27%
|Revenue yield (%)
|0.44%
|0.41%
|0.38%
|–
|Operating margin (%)
|0.32%
|0.36%
|0.31%
|–
|Total expense (%)
|0.18%
|0.16%
|0.13%
|–
|PAT yield (%)
|0.25%
|0.28%
|0.23%
|–
|Return on Net Worth (RoNW) (%)
|21.09%
|28.97%
|31.98%
|–
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited
|Revenue from operations (INR mn)
|12,050
|13,300
|16,590
|16%
|Profit before tax (PBT) (INR mn)
|7,880
|10,020
|12,390
|26%
|Profit after tax (PAT) (INR mn)
|5,910
|7,740
|9,250
|25%
|Revenue yield (%)
|0.43%
|0.43%
|0.44%
|–
|Operating margin (%)
|0.29%
|0.33%
|0.34%
|–
|Total expense (%)
|0.19%
|0.20%
|0.19%
|–
|PAT yield (%)
|0.21%
|0.25%
|0.25%
|–
|Return on Net Worth (RoNW) (%)
|25.09%
|27.34%
|26.97%
|–
|UTI Asset Management Company Limited
|Revenue from operations (INR mn)
|10,920
|13,370
|14,490
|15%
|Profit before tax (PBT) (INR mn)
|5,540
|7,660
|8,730
|23%
|Profit after tax (PAT) (INR mn)
|4,240
|6,010
|6,540
|23%
|Revenue yield (%)
|0.47%
|0.50%
|0.43%
|–
|Operating margin (%)
|0.24%
|0.29%
|0.27%
|–
|Total expense (%)
|0.23%
|0.21%
|0.17%
|–
|PAT yield (%)
|0.18%
|0.22%
|0.19%
|–
|Return on Net Worth (RoNW) (%)
|13.04%
|17.08%
|17.50%
|–
Source: RHP
