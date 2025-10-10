Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited IPO

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited is a Mumbai-based asset management firm that provides investment management, advisory, and portfolio management services across a wide range of mutual fund schemes, including equity, debt, hybrid, and thematic funds. The company is a joint venture between Canara Bank (51% shareholding) and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. (49% shareholding). Its IPO is an offer for sale aimed at providing liquidity to the promoter shareholders.

Offer details of the IPO

Total Offer Size –INR 1,326.13 crore. The issue comprises an offer for sale of up to 49,854,357 equity shares.

–INR 1,326.13 crore. The issue comprises an offer for sale of up to 49,854,357 equity shares. The shares being sold by existing shareholders are held by:

Canara Bank (Promoter) – up to 25,924,266 shares

ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. (Promoter) – up to 23,930,091 shares

Price Band: INR 253 to INR 266 per Equity Share

Book‑Running Lead Managers

Axis Capital Limited

JM Financial Limited

SBI Capital Markets Limited

Indian Mutual‑Fund Ecosystem – Overview

The Indian mutual‑fund ecosystem is a fast‑growing, highly regulated asset‑management market that operates at the intersection of retail savings, institutional capital, and a rapidly digitising distribution network. The industry can be broadly divided into three value chains—fund creation, fund distribution, and fund servicing—each comprising distinct product‑type segments.

Table: Key Segments

Key Segments Brief Description Equity‑oriented schemes Invest mainly in Indian equities; largest share of AUM (~62% in FY 2025); drive retail growth. Debt‑oriented schemes Invest in government/corporate bonds and money‑market instruments; growth slowed (~10–11% CAGR) due to high interest rates and removal of indexation benefits. Hybrid / Balanced schemes Combine equity and debt for moderate risk-return; share is modest but rising amid market volatility. ETFs & Index Funds Passively managed, exchange-traded; gaining traction due to low costs and DIY investors; compete with actively managed funds. Mutual‑Fund Distributors (MF Distributors) Third-party network, including banks, IFAs, NBDs, and digital platforms; key growth engine for AUM and commission revenue

Source: RHP

Table: Growth‑Rate Snapshot (Past vs. Future)

Segment Past CAGR (FY 2020‑FY 2025) Forecast CAGR (FY 2025‑FY 2030) Comment Equity Funds ≈ 12 % ≈ 10 % Driven by strong retail inflows, higher financial literacy, and the “wealth‑creation” narrative, growth will moderate as the market matures and competition from ETFs intensifies. Debt Funds ≈ 10 % ≈ 8 % Buoyed by a favourable yield curve until 2023, slowed in FY 24‑25 as interest-rate hikes lifted funding costs; a slower pace is expected due to higher funding costs and removal of LTCG indexation benefits. Hybrid Funds ≈ 11 % ≈ 9 % Benefited from investors’ search for balanced risk-return; steady demand as investors diversify away from pure-play equity or debt products. ETFs / Index Funds ≈ 15 % ≈ 14 % Rapid adoption of passive products, especially among millennial and DIY investors, growth partially offset by a ceiling on market-share expansion. MF Distributors (AUM) ≈ 13 % ≈ 15‑16 % AUM grew from ~INR 25 trn in FY 25 to ~INR 44 trn in FY 29; continued digitisation, onboarding of new IFAs/NBDs, and higher SIP penetration will keep AUM expanding at a healthy double-digit rate MF Distributors (Commission Revenue) ≈ 13 % ≈ 13‑14 % Commission earnings rose from INR 211 bn (FY 25) to ~INR 345 bn (FY 29); growth will stay in line with AUM expansion, though margin pressure from fee-compression may temper net gains.

Source: RHP

The distribution channel remains the engine of growth, with AUM projected to grow at 15‑16 % CAGR through FY

Equity funds continue to dominate the asset mix, but growth is expected to slow as the market saturates and passive alternatives gain share.

Debt funds face challenges from a high‑interest‑rate environment and regulatory changes (removal of indexation benefits), causing a modest slowdown.

ETFs and hybrid products are the fastest-growing sub-segments, reflecting a shift toward lower-cost, diversified investment solutions.

Overall, the Indian mutual‑fund industry is transitioning from high-growth to mature-growth, where scale, digital distribution, and product innovation (e.g., ESG-focused funds, MF‑Lite) will be key differentiators.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited – Company Overview

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. is a joint venture between Canara Bank (51 %) and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. (49 %), providing investment-management and advisory services for the Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (QAAUM ≈ INR1.1 trn as of June 2025). Key management includes Rajnish Narula (MD & CEO), Ashwin Purohit (CFO), Hilde Faber (COO), and Ashutosh Vaidya (Company Secretary & Compliance Officer).

Competitive positioning

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. is a mid‑tier player with ~1.5 % market share of Indian mutual‑fund AUM (QAAUM ≈ INR1.1 trn), offering 30+ schemes across major asset classes, including recent launches like Balanced Advantage and Multi‑Asset Allocation. It has a broad distribution network (bank‑centric + digital), strong brand equity from “Canara” and “Robeco,” and a robust growth trajectory (QAAUM CAGR ≈ 28.6 % from Mar 2023 to Mar 2025) while maintaining SEBI compliance.

Strengths

Deep banking tie ‑ up – Direct access to Canara Bank’s retail base and cross‑selling channels.

– Direct access to Canara Bank’s retail base and cross‑selling channels. Robust AUM growth – Double‑digit CAGR, driven by both organic inflows and new scheme launches.

– Double‑digit CAGR, driven by both organic inflows and new scheme launches. Diversified scheme portfolio – Ability to cater to varied investor risk‑return preferences.

– Ability to cater to varied investor risk‑return preferences. High fee capture – Management fees represent > 75 % of operating revenue, providing stable cash flow.

Weaknesses

Revenue concentration – Majority of fee income derived from the Canara Robeco Mutual Fund; loss of this mandate would materially impact earnings.

– Majority of fee income derived from the Canara Robeco Mutual Fund; loss of this mandate would materially impact earnings. Trademark ‑ license dependency – Future brand transition required under the 2025 license agreements; failure to rebrand could restrict marketing and distribution.

– Future brand transition required under the 2025 license agreements; failure to rebrand could restrict marketing and distribution. Regulatory compliance lapses – SEBI observations on scheme categorisation, 20‑25 rule, and NAV disclosures indicate ongoing compliance risk.

– SEBI observations on scheme categorisation, 20‑25 rule, and NAV disclosures indicate ongoing compliance risk.

Financial Profile

Robust Revenue Growth: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd.’s total revenue rose from INR1,906.8 mn in FY 2023 to INR2,698.6 mn in FY 2024 (+41.5 % YoY) and INR3,645.5 mn in FY 2025 (+35.1 % YoY), reflecting a CAGR of ≈38% over FY 2023–25. Growth was driven by management fees (86.2 % of total revenue), higher advisory fees, AUM expansion (≈19 % YoY), new flagship schemes, and a favourable fee mix, with revenue remaining fully organic.

Better Profitability: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd.’s EPS rose to INR9.56 in FY 2025 (+26.3 % YoY), driven by a higher-fee mix and cost discipline. Operational efficiency improved supporting a rebound in net profit.

Table: Peers Comparison

Name of the Companies Revenue from Operations (INR million) Closing Price (INR) EPS (Basic) (INR) EPS (Diluted) (INR) P/E NAV per Equity Share (INR) Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited 4,036.95 266.00 9.56* 9.56* 27.82* 30.09* HDFC Asset Management Company Limited 34,984.40 5,532.50 115.16 114.75 48.21 380.27 Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited 22,306.90 868.35 20.34 20.03 43.35 66.38 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited 16,847.80 791.50 32.26 32.18 24.60 129.19 UTI Asset Management Company Limited 18,510.90 1,304.10 57.35 57.11 22.83 403.22

Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band

Table: KPI Comparison

Company Particulars FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 CAGR Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited Revenue from operations (INR mn) 2,045.95 3180.9 4,036.95 42% Profit before tax (PBT) (INR mn) 1,070 1,950 2,580 46% Profit after tax (PAT) (INR mn) 790.01 1,509.95 1,907.04 54% Return on Net Worth (RoNW) (%) 26.30% 38.57% 36.17% – Revenue yield (%) 0.36% 0.41% 0.39% – Operating margin (%) 0.19% 0.26% 0.26% – Total expense (%) 0.17% 0.16% 0.14% – PAT yield (%) 0.14% 0.20% 0.18% – Net Worth (INR mn) 3,285.49 4,544.89 6,000.56 – Equity Share Capital (INR mn) 498.54 498.54 1,994.17 – HDFC Asset Management Company Limited Revenue from operations (INR mn) 21,670 25,840 34,980 28% Profit before tax (PBT) (INR mn) 18,710 24,780 32,860 31% Profit after tax (PAT) (INR mn) 14,240 19,460 24,610 31% Revenue yield (%) 0.50% 0.48% 0.47% – Operating margin (%) 0.43% 0.46% 0.44% – Total expense (%) 0.14% 0.13% 0.10% – PAT yield (%) 0.33% 0.36% 0.33% – Return on Net Worth (RoNW) (%) 24.47% 29.51% 32.35% – Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Revenue from operations (INR mn) 12,590 15,210 20,650 27% Profit before tax (PBT) (INR mn) 9,180 12,940 16,550 30% Profit after tax (PAT) (INR mn) 7,150 10,470 12,520 27% Revenue yield (%) 0.44% 0.41% 0.38% – Operating margin (%) 0.32% 0.36% 0.31% – Total expense (%) 0.18% 0.16% 0.13% – PAT yield (%) 0.25% 0.28% 0.23% – Return on Net Worth (RoNW) (%) 21.09% 28.97% 31.98% – Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited Revenue from operations (INR mn) 12,050 13,300 16,590 16% Profit before tax (PBT) (INR mn) 7,880 10,020 12,390 26% Profit after tax (PAT) (INR mn) 5,910 7,740 9,250 25% Revenue yield (%) 0.43% 0.43% 0.44% – Operating margin (%) 0.29% 0.33% 0.34% – Total expense (%) 0.19% 0.20% 0.19% – PAT yield (%) 0.21% 0.25% 0.25% – Return on Net Worth (RoNW) (%) 25.09% 27.34% 26.97% – UTI Asset Management Company Limited Revenue from operations (INR mn) 10,920 13,370 14,490 15% Profit before tax (PBT) (INR mn) 5,540 7,660 8,730 23% Profit after tax (PAT) (INR mn) 4,240 6,010 6,540 23% Revenue yield (%) 0.47% 0.50% 0.43% – Operating margin (%) 0.24% 0.29% 0.27% – Total expense (%) 0.23% 0.21% 0.17% – PAT yield (%) 0.18% 0.22% 0.19% – Return on Net Worth (RoNW) (%) 13.04% 17.08% 17.50% –

Source: RHP