Tata Capital Limited IPO

Tata Capital Limited is a Mumbai-based diversified financial services company and a core member of the Tata Group. It operates a broad suite of businesses, including housing finance lending (through Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd.), securities distribution (through Tata Securities Ltd.), wealth and fund management services, and a range of private equity and alternative investment funds managed through its Singapore-based subsidiaries (Tata Capital Pte. Ltd. and associated LLPs).
The company is launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to strengthen its capital base, fund the expansion of its lending and wealth management franchises, support the growth of its private equity platforms, and provide flexibility for general corporate purposes.
Offer details of the IPO
The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to INR 6,849.84 crore together with an offer for sale of up to INR 8,662.03 crore.
Price Band: INR 310 to INR 326 per Equity Share
Book‑Running Lead Managers (BRLMs)
India’s Non Banking Financial Companies- Overview
India’s Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have grown from a small niche lender of a few trillion rupees around 2000 to a INR 48 trillion ecosystem by FY 2025. Positioned between banks and informal financiers, NBFCs play a crucial role in deepening credit penetration, providing access to finance for individuals and businesses that may not easily obtain traditional bank loans and offering specialised or flexible financing solutions.
Table: Key segments
|Key Segment
|What it Covers
|Retail Lending
|Personal, consumer, and affordable home loans to salaried and semi‑urban households. NBFCs now account for ~47 % of retail credit in the system.
|SME & Micro‑Enterprise Financing
|Working‑capital and term‑loan facilities to small businesses (including Mudra, MSME and “micro‑finance” borrowers).
|Leasing & Asset‑Finance
|Leasing of commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and other capital assets.
|Business‑Loan “Micro‑Ticket” Segment
|Loans < INR0.5 million (often to micro‑entrepreneurs and the informal sector).
|Used‑Car Financing
|Loans to purchase pre‑owned two‑wheelers and cars – a fast‑growing retail niche.
|Overall NBFC Credit
|Aggregate credit extended by NBFCs across all segments, measured as a share of systemic credit.
Source: RHP
The sector’s growth is being driven by three structural forces:
Table: Growth Snapshot (Past vs Future)
|Segment
|Past CAGR
(FY 2020‑FY 2025)
|Future CAGR
(FY 2025‑FY 2028 P)
|Comment
|Overall NBFC Credit
|13.2 % (CAGR FY 19‑FY 25)
|15‑17 % (FY 25‑FY 28)
|Credit growth has already outpaced GDP; the higher forward rate reflects continued capture of retail & MSME demand and a shift of market share from banks to NBFCs.
|Retail Lending (incl. affordable‑home)
|~13 % (driven by NBFC‑retail share rising to 47 % of total credit)
|12‑14 % (FY 25‑FY 28)
|Retail growth will moderate as the base expands, but strong demand from first‑time borrowers and digital onboarding will sustain double‑digit expansion.
|SME & Micro‑Enterprise (Term Loans)
|14.7 % (FY 20‑FY 25)
|16‑18 % (FY 25‑FY 28)
|SME financing is benefiting from higher financial literacy, government credit‑guarantee schemes and fintech‑enabled underwriting.
|Leasing Solutions
|19.7 % (FY 20‑FY 25)
|16‑18 % (FY 25‑FY 28)
|Rapid uptake of commercial‑vehicle and construction‑equipment leasing; future growth will stay robust but slightly slower as the segment matures.
|Business‑Loan “Micro‑Ticket” (< INR0.5 M)
|26.4 % (FY 20‑FY 25)
|19‑21 % (FY 25‑FY 28)
|The fastest‑growing slice, powered by digital credit‑scoring for micro‑entrepreneurs growth will stay high but taper as the market saturates.
|Used‑Car Financing
|19‑21 % (FY 20‑FY 25)
|~19‑21 % (FY 25‑FY 28)
|Strong demand for pre‑owned vehicles, especially in tier‑2/3 cities; growth rate expected to hold steady as vehicle turnover accelerates.
|NBFC‑MFI (Micro‑Finance Institutions)
|13.2 % (FY 19‑FY 25)
|~13 % (FY 25‑FY 28)
|Continues to serve the unbanked and informal sector; growth remains solid but not as high‑velocity as other retail niches.
Source: RHP
The NBFC industry is in a high‑growth phase, with historical double‑digit CAGR across most segments and forward‑looking rates that remain comfortably above 12 % through FY 2028. The combination of under‑penetrated banking, government‑driven financial inclusion, and rapid digitalisation positions NBFCs to capture an expanding share of India’s credit market, especially in underserved geographies and niche customer cohorts.
Tata Capital Limited – Company Overview
Tata Capital Limited is a diversified NBFC, incorporated more than 30 years ago (originally as Primal Investments & Finance Ltd) and headquartered in Mumbai. It operates in housing finance, securities distribution, wealth management, and private-equity/venture-capital fund management. Tata Sons Private Limited holds ≈88.6% equity, supported by other promoter-group investors.
Competitive Positioning
Tata Capital ranks 3rd among diversified NBFCs with a INR 2,334 bn loan book (June 2025) and a 37.3 % CAGR (FY 23–25), ahead of Bajaj and Cholamandalam. Its branch network grew to 1,496 (66.6 % CAGR), surpassing Bajaj. Credit cost stands at 1.4 %, third-lowest among peers. Internationally, it holds a BBB rating from S&P, matching Bajaj and above Shriram.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Robust revenue growth: Tata Capital posted a revenue CAGR of 38.5% over FY 2023–25, rising from INR 28.1 bn to INR 44.9 bn, driven by strong loan book expansion and deeper market reach. PAT grew at 26.4% CAGR to INR 9.86 bn, with net profit margins stabilising near 22%. Branch count nearly tripled to 1,496, supporting distribution scale. Credit cost declined from 1.9% to 1.4%, ranking third-lowest among peers. RoE improved to 16.4%, exceeding the peer average of ~13%, while debt securities outstanding reached INR 801.4 bn, making Tata Capital the 2nd-largest NBFC issuer.
Better Profitability: Tata Capital’s PAT rose 26% (INR 5.68 bn → INR 9.86 bn) despite a slight margin dip, driven by housing-finance mix and goodwill amortisation. Operating efficiency improved as cost-to-income fell to 41%, credit cost dropped to 1.4%, and provision coverage rose to 54%. Fee-based income grew 22% YoY, adding INR 0.6 bn to operating profit.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of the Company
|Revenue from operations (INR in million)
|EPS (INR) Basic
|EPS (INR) Diluted
|Return on Net Worth
|NAV (per share) (INR)
|P/E*
|Tata Capital Limited
|283,127.4
|9.3
|9.3
|11.2%
|79.5
|35.0
|Bajaj Finance Limited
|696,835.1
|26.9
|26.8
|17.4%
|155.6
|37.8
|Shriram Finance Limited
|418,344.2
|50.8
|50.8
|16.8%
|300.3
|12.1
|Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited
|258,459.8
|50.7
|50.6
|18.0%
|281.5
|31.5
|L&T Finance Limited
|159,242.4
|10.6
|10.6
|10.3%
|102.5
|23.1
|Sundaram Finance Limited
|84,856.3
|170.5
|170.5
|13.8%
|1,187.8
|26.9
|HDB Financial Services Limited
|163,002.8
|27.4
|27.3
|14.6%
|198.8
|28.1
Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company Name
|Particulars (Units)
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|CAGR
|Tata Capital Limited
|Number of Branches
|539
|867
|1,496
|–
|Number of Employees
|14,490
|19,250
|29,397
|–
|Number of Customers (Million)
|3.2
|4.5
|7.0
|–
|Disbursements (INR Million)
|747,666.6
|1,049,943.7
|1,423,016.8
|–
|Loan Book (INR Million)
|1,201,968.6
|1,612,310.8
|2,265,529.6
|–
|Retail Finance (INR Million)
|681,879.3
|950,316.8
|1,411,142.1
|–
|SME Finance (INR Million)
|392,028.3
|467,614.8
|594,629.8
|–
|Corporate Finance (INR Million)
|128,061.0
|194,379.2
|259,757.7
|–
|Interest Income (INR Million)
|119,109.0
|163,664.7
|257,197.7
|–
|Finance Cost (INR Million)
|66,006.4
|95,682.3
|150,296.4
|–
|Net Interest Income (INR Million)
|53,102.6
|67,982.4
|106,901.3
|–
|Fee Income (INR Million)
|8,474.8
|12,728.5
|23,456.0
|–
|Investment Income (INR Million)
|8,791.1
|5,590.6
|3,045.0
|–
|Total Income (INR Million)
|136,374.9
|181,983.8
|283,698.7
|39%
|Net Total Income (INR Million)
|70,368.5
|86,301.5
|133,402.3
|–
|Operating Expenses (INR Million)
|26,650.5
|36,242.0
|56,134.2
|–
|Credit Cost (INR Million)
|5,742.9
|5,922.6
|28,268.3
|–
|Profit After Tax (INR Million)
|5,680.6
|7,864.2
|9,864.5
|26%
|Basic EPS (INR)
|8.4
|8.6
|9.3
|–
|Average Yield (%)
|11.5%
|11.9%
|12.6%
|–
|Average Cost of Borrowings (%)
|6.6%
|7.3%
|7.8%
|–
|Net Interest Margin (%)
|5.1%
|5.0%
|5.1%
|–
|NIM + Fee Income Ratio (%)
|6.0%
|5.9%
|6.1%
|–
|Cost to Income Ratio (%)
|37.9%
|42.0%
|36.8%
|–
|Operating Expenses Ratio (%)
|2.6%
|2.6%
|2.4%
|–
|Credit Cost Ratio (%)
|0.6%
|0.4%
|1.4%
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|20.6%
|15.5%
|12.6%
|–
|Return on Assets (%)
|2.9%
|2.3%
|1.8%
|–
|Gross Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|1.7%
|1.5%
|1.9%
|–
|Net Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0.8%
|–
|Provision Coverage Ratio (%)
|77.1%
|74.1%
|53.9%
|–
|Total Equity (INR Million)
|173,398.6
|234,171.3
|313,838.1
|–
|Total Borrowings (INR Million)
|1,133,359.1
|1,481,852.9
|2,084,149.3
|–
|Borrowings to Equity (x)
|6.5
|6.3
|6.6
|–
|CRAR (%)
|16.6%
|16.7%
|16.9%
|–
|CRAR – Tier I (%)
|11.7%
|11.9%
|12.8%
|–
|CRAR – Tier II (%)
|4.9%
|4.9%
|4.1%
|–
|Bajaj Finance Limited
|Number of Branches
|3,733
|4,145
|4,263
|–
|Number of Employees
|43,147
|53,782
|64,092
|–
|Number of Customers (Million)
|69.1
|83.6
|101.8
|–
|Loan Book (INR Million)
|2,473,790.0
|3,306,150.0
|4,166,610.0
|–
|Interest Income (INR Million)
|355,490.0
|483,070.0
|611,640.0
|–
|Finance Cost (INR Million)
|125,600.0
|187,250.0
|247,710.0
|–
|Net Interest Income (INR Million)
|229,890.0
|295,820.0
|363,930.0
|–
|Fee Income (INR Million)
|43,556.3
|52,671.7
|59,830.0
|–
|Total Income (INR Million)
|414,182.6
|549,825.1
|697,247.8
|29%
|Net Total Income (INR Million)
|288,580.0
|362,580.0
|449,540.0
|–
|Operating Expenses (INR Million)
|101,420.0
|123,250.0
|149,260.0
|–
|Credit Cost (INR Million)
|31,896.5
|46,307.0
|79,660.3
|–
|Profit After Tax (INR Million)
|115,076.9
|144,511.7
|166,378.2
|21%
|Basic EPS (INR)
|190.5
|236.9
|268.9
|–
|Net Interest Margin (%)
|10.4%
|10.6%
|NA
|–
|NIM + Fee Income Ratio (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Cost to Income Ratio (%)
|34.0%
|33.2%
|32.7%
|–
|Operating Expenses Ratio (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Credit Cost Ratio (%)
|1.6%
|2.2%
|2.0%
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|22.1%
|19.2%
|19.0%
|–
|Return on Assets (%)
|5.1%
|4.6%
|4.5%
|–
|Gross Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|0.9%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|–
|Net Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0.5%
|–
|Provision Coverage Ratio (%)
|57.0%
|53.7%
|51.9%
|–
|Total Equity (INR Million)
|543,719.8
|766,953.5
|966,928.7
|–
|Total Borrowings (INR Million)
|2,166,904.9
|2,933,458.3
|3,612,490.0
|–
|Borrowings to Equity (x)
|4.0
|3.8
|3.7
|–
|CRAR (%)
|25.0%
|22.5%
|21.9%
|–
|CRAR – Tier I (%)
|23.2%
|21.5%
|21.1%
|–
|CRAR – Tier II (%)
|1.8%
|1.0%
|0.8%
|–
|Shriram Finance
Limited
|Number of Branches
|2,922
|3,082
|3,220
|–
|Number of Employees
|64,052
|74,645
|79,872
|–
|Number of Customers (Million)
|7.3
|8.4
|9.6
|–
|Loan Book (INR Million)
|1,856,828.6
|2,248,619.8
|2,631,902.7
|–
|Interest Income (INR Million)
|286,073.6
|335,996.6
|403,076.4
|–
|Finance Cost (INR Million)
|129,312.7
|148,061.2
|184,545.8
|–
|Net Interest Income (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Fee Income (INR Million)
|2,426.1
|4,573.8
|6,819.3
|–
|Total Income (INR Million)
|298,028.9
|349,976.1
|418,594.7
|19%
|Net Total Income (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Operating Expenses (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Credit Cost (INR Million)
|41,591.7
|45,183.4
|53,116.6
|–
|Profit After Tax (INR Million)
|59,793.4
|71,904.8
|97,610.0
|28%
|Basic EPS (INR)
|NA
|38.3
|51.9
|–
|Net Interest Margin (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|NIM + Fee Income Ratio (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Cost to Income Ratio (%)
|35.1%
|34.0%
|33.3%
|–
|Operating Expenses Ratio (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Credit Cost Ratio (%)
|1.5%
|1.6%
|2.0%
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|23.5%
|22.1%
|19.9%
|–
|Return on Assets (%)
|5.3%
|4.6%
|4.6%
|–
|Gross Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|6.2%
|5.5%
|4.6%
|–
|Net Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|3.2%
|2.7%
|2.6%
|–
|Provision Coverage Ratio (%)
|50.1%
|51.8%
|53.7%
|–
|Total Equity (INR Million)
|433,066.4
|485,683.9
|562,805.7
|–
|Total Borrowings (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Borrowings to Equity (x)
|3.7
|3.8
|4.2
|–
|CRAR (%)
|22.6%
|20.3%
|20.7%
|–
|CRAR – Tier I (%)
|21.2%
|19.6%
|19.0%
|–
|CRAR – Tier II (%)
|1.4%
|0.8%
|0.6%
|–
|Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited
|Number of Branches
|1,191
|1,387
|1,613
|–
|Number of Employees
|44,922
|54,098
|64,941
|–
|Number of Customers (Million)
|2.5
|3.6
|4.4
|–
|Loan Book (INR Million)
|1,064,980.0
|1,455,720.0
|1,847,460.0
|–
|Interest Income (INR Million)
|120,825.8
|176,271.1
|237,477.4
|–
|Finance Cost (INR Million)
|57,480.3
|92,307.5
|124,945.3
|–
|Net Interest Income (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Fee Income (INR Million)
|6,507.0
|13,421.2
|17,391.2
|–
|Total Income (INR Million)
|131,055.9
|194,198.7
|261,527.6
|39%
|Net Total Income (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Operating Expenses (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Credit Cost (INR Million)
|8,497.1
|13,176.0
|24,943.1
|–
|Profit After Tax (INR Million)
|26,648.5
|34,200.6
|42,627.0
|26%
|Basic EPS (INR)
|32.4
|41.2
|50.7
|–
|Gross Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|4.6%
|3.5%
|4.0%
|–
|Net Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|3.1%
|2.3%
|2.6%
|–
|Provision Coverage Ratio (%)
|33.8%
|35.2%
|34.6%
|–
|Total Equity (INR Million)
|143,461.0
|195,932.4
|236,686.9
|–
|Total Borrowings (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Borrowings to Equity (x)
|6.8
|6.9
|7.4
|–
|CRAR (%)
|17.1%
|18.6%
|19.8%
|–
|CRAR – Tier I (%)
|14.8%
|15.1%
|14.4%
|–
|CRAR – Tier II (%)
|2.4%
|3.5%
|5.3%
|–
|L&T Finance Limited
|Number of Branches
|539
|867
|NA
|–
|Number of Employees
|14,490
|19,250
|NA
|–
|Number of Customers (Million)
|3.2
|4.5
|NA
|–
|Disbursements (INR Million)
|469,750.0
|562,930.0
|603,050.0
|–
|Disbursements YoY Growth (%)
|26.0%
|20.0%
|7.0%
|–
|Loan Book (INR Million)
|808,930.0
|855,650.0
|977,620.0
|–
|Total Gross Loans YoY Growth (%)
|-8.0%
|6.0%
|14.0%
|–
|Interest Income (INR Million)
|125,651.1
|129,139.3
|146,632.9
|–
|Finance Cost (INR Million)
|57,972.4
|53,771.9
|59,967.6
|–
|Net Interest Income (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Fee Income (INR Million)
|1,581.5
|6,624.8
|10,773.4
|–
|Investment Income (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Total Income (INR Million)
|133,017.0
|140,551.2
|159,409.8
|9%
|Net Total Income (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Operating Expenses (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Credit Cost (INR Million)
|15,601.8
|13,223.6
|21,933.5
|–
|Profit After Tax (INR Million)
|16,232.5
|23,201.0
|26,436.6
|27%
|Basic EPS (INR)
|6.6
|9.3
|10.6
|–
|Net Interest Margin (%)
|7.1%
|8.7%
|8.7%
|–
|NIM + Fee Income Ratio (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Cost to Income Ratio (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Operating Expenses Ratio (%)
|3.3%
|4.3%
|4.3%
|–
|Credit Cost Ratio (%)
|2.8%
|2.5%
|2.5%
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|7.8%
|10.4%
|10.9%
|–
|Return on Assets (%)
|1.5%
|2.3%
|2.4%
|–
|Gross Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|4.7%
|3.2%
|3.3%
|–
|Net Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|1.5%
|0.8%
|1.0%
|–
|Provision Coverage Ratio (%)
|69.0%
|76.0%
|71.0%
|–
|Total Equity (INR Million)
|215,283.7
|234,384.4
|255,640.6
|–
|Total Borrowings (INR Million)
|830,430.0
|765,400.0
|922,469.0
|–
|Borrowings to Equity (x)
|3.9
|3.3
|3.6
|–
|CRAR (%)
|24.5%
|22.8%
|22.3%
|–
|CRAR – Tier I (%)
|22.1%
|21.0%
|20.8%
|–
|CRAR – Tier II (%)
|2.4%
|1.8%
|1.5%
|–
|Sundaram Finance
Limited
|Number of Branches
|1,037
|1,094
|1,108
|–
|Number of Employees
|11,914
|12,270
|11,977
|–
|Number of Customers (Million)
|5.1
|5.0
|5.1
|–
|Disbursements (INR Million)
|248,670.0
|311,920.0
|349,220.0
|–
|Loan Book (INR Million)
|457,330.0
|577,990.0
|689,040.0
|–
|Interest Income (INR Million)
|45,461.4
|58,523.7
|71,394.5
|–
|Finance Cost (INR Million)
|24,095.5
|34,178.6
|42,259.8
|–
|Net Interest Income (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Fee Income (INR Million)
|2,379.0
|2,809.1
|3,304.9
|–
|Investment Income (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Total Income (INR Million)
|55,441.3
|72,855.0
|85,629.8
|25%
|Net Total Income (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Operating Expenses (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Credit Cost (INR Million)
|2,020.0
|2,983.7
|2,518.7
|–
|Profit After Tax (INR Million)
|13,277.6
|14,360.2
|18,794.4
|19%
|Basic EPS (INR)
|120.5
|130.3
|170.5
|–
|Gross Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|1.8%
|1.2%
|1.4%
|–
|Net Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|0.9%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|–
|Provision Coverage Ratio (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Total Equity (INR Million)
|99,198.0
|110,782.2
|131,968.3
|–
|Total Borrowings (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Borrowings to Equity (x)
|4.3
|4.7
|4.6
|–
|CRAR (%)
|22.8%
|20.5%
|20.4%
|–
|CRAR – Tier I (%)
|17.7%
|16.8%
|17.4%
|–
|CRAR – Tier II (%)
|5.1%
|3.7%
|3.1%
|–
|HDB Financial Services Limited
|Number of Branches
|1,492
|1,682
|1,771
|–
|Number of Employees
|45,883
|56,560
|60,432
|–
|Number of Customers (Million)
|12.2
|15.8
|19.2
|–
|Disbursements (INR Million)
|448,017.6
|608,992.5
|661,075.0
|–
|Loan Book (INR Million)
|700,307.0
|902,179.3
|1,068,775.8
|–
|Interest Income (INR Million)
|89,277.8
|111,567.2
|138,357.9
|–
|Finance Cost (INR Million)
|35,119.2
|48,643.2
|63,901.5
|–
|Net Interest Income (INR Million)
|54,158.6
|62,924.0
|74,456.4
|–
|Fee Income (INR Million)
|7,564.1
|9,531.1
|11,924.5
|–
|Investment Income (INR Million)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Total Income (INR Million)
|97,689.5
|122,215.7
|150,836.2
|23%
|Net Total Income (INR Million)
|62,570.3
|73,572.5
|86,934.7
|–
|Operating Expenses (INR Million)
|24,399.3
|31,428.1
|37,239.1
|–
|Credit Cost (INR Million)
|13,304.0
|10,673.9
|21,130.5
|–
|Profit After Tax (INR Million)
|19,593.5
|24,608.4
|21,759.2
|5%
|Basic EPS (INR)
|24.8
|31.1
|27.4
|–
|Net Interest Margin (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|NIM + Fee Income Ratio (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Cost to Income Ratio (%)
|39.0%
|42.7%
|42.8%
|–
|Operating Expenses Ratio (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Credit Cost Ratio (%)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|18.7%
|19.6%
|14.7%
|–
|Return on Assets (%)
|3.0%
|3.0%
|2.2%
|–
|Gross Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|2.7%
|1.9%
|2.3%
|–
|Net Stage 3 Loans Ratio (%)
|1.0%
|0.6%
|NA
|–
|Provision Coverage Ratio (%)
|65.1%
|66.8%
|56.0%
|–
|Total Equity (INR Million)
|114,369.7
|137,427.1
|158,197.5
|–
|Total Borrowings (INR Million)
|548,653.1
|743,306.7
|873,977.7
|–
|Borrowings to Equity (x)
|5.3
|5.8
|5.9
|–
|CRAR (%)
|20.1%
|19.3%
|19.2%
|–
|CRAR – Tier I (%)
|15.9%
|14.1%
|14.7%
|–
|CRAR – Tier II (%)
|4.1%
|5.1%
|4.6%
|–
Source: RHP
